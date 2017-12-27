Bumper turnout of 41 Boats at RS400 Summer Championships

by Mark Oakey today at 4:12 pmThe 400 was the place to be for this weekend. Enough power to get going in the light breeze while much more comfortable than the fast planning trapeze boats in the lighter stuff. The perfect balance. This was represented with the smashing entry of 41 boats and travellers having come from Scotland in the North and Rock in the West.





We shared a course with the 200’s, 700’s and 800’s with the expert race team getting away three races a day for each fleet without a single general recall. Impressive work there! Especially considering that the fleets rarely clashed on the race track.



Although, I will note that 800’s have a huge wind shadow (as expected) and running 200’s seem to have a huge wind shadow while appearing stationary (half expected). With entries now streaming in for the National champs many teams were using this event as a serious warmup and the results were a good indicator of general form and expected performance – despite several encounters with the U flag more later.



Saturday’s racing took place in 8-10 knots, with the occasional 12 knot gust to get everyone excited that the sea breeze might really kick in. Racing was tight throughout the fleet with three different race winners by the end of day one.









A few of the front runners were caught out by the U flag and had a nasty surprise when they came ashore to find their scores erased. The free beer that was handed to you as you tallied off certainly helped to soften the blow; having been one of the transgressors.



After the first day’s racing it was fleet newcomers Francisco and Teresa Lobato from Queen Mary who sat atop the leader board with what looked like the only consistent set of results in the fleet. They were even top of the table despite a tally penalty for failing to collect their free beer - widely viewed as their biggest mistake of the weekend!









Competing strongly for the Duckhams nominations were Mike Sims / Keith Bedborough who moored up on the Windward in race one, and class Supremo Sir Maximus Tosetti who became so distracted by the (admittedly very impressive) low-level Spitfire flypast that he started reaching up the beat and lost five places.



The fleets spent a lovely evening basking in the mid-summer sun, drinking beer and eating curry on the fantastic sailing club balconies - with the added bonus of the Americas cup live on the big screen (depending whether or not you supported Oracle Team USA!). A mass RS event must be the only way to meet such a vast variety and volume of dinghy sailors in the world. It turns out that the people who sail either the slow or the uncomfortable boats are also great to share a beer with.









Sunday dawned without a breath of wind, but the sun was out so I couldn’t find anyone who seemed to care. There did seem to be a couple of sore heads around and it was great to see that the fleet are working hard in the bar to maintain the sail hard, party hard reputation (mentioning no names ,ahem, Chipperfield, Vincent…). An hours wait was called to allow the gentle (very gentle) sea breeze to build before the fleet were sent out to the bay.









Another three races were sailed in wind right on the bottom end of the wind range. Great work by the race team to get these in with such challenging conditions. Again there were three different race winners showing just how tight the racing was . Again consistency was hard to come by. And again Francisco and Teresa were never far from the front. They took the honours by a handful of points from a congested pack just behind them. Impressive work for these newcomers to the circuit, with national champions and Olympians occupying the places close behind them.









A cold drink in the sun concluded a thoroughly enjoyable weekend, with competitive racing, fantastic weather, great race organisation and great mates.





Rank Sail Num Helm Crew Club R1

17 Jun R2

17 Jun R3

17 Jun R4

18 Jun R5

18 Jun R6

18 Jun Total Nett 1st 1215 Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato QMSC 2.0 2.0 4.0 1.0 (13.0) 6.0 31.0 18.0 2nd 1441 Paul Oakey Mark Oakey Portchester SC (42.0 UFD) 5.0 1.0 9.0 1.0 4.0 62.0 20.0 3rd 1189 Steve Restall Chris Stubbs Downs SC 1.0 (8.0) 5.0 8.0 3.0 3.0 28.0 20.0 4th 4 Mike Sims Keith Bedborough Dalgety Bay SC 12.0 1.0 6.0 2.0 (42.0 UFD) 2.0 65.0 23.0 5th 1418 Howard Farbrother Louise Hosken QMSC 9.0 4.0 (12.0) 3.0 2.0 5.0 35.0 23.0 6th 1309 Russell Clark Penny Clark RNSA/Stokes Bay SC 5.0 (9.0) 9.0 4.0 6.0 1.0 34.0 25.0 7th 1454 Jonathan Heissig Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 3.0 6.0 3.0 (18.0) 7.0 7.0 44.0 26.0 8th 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 7.0 3.0 10.0 12.0 4.0 (13.0) 49.0 36.0 9th 1202 Sam Knight Sam Pickering Bartley SC 13.0 (15.0) 7.0 6.0 8.0 8.0 57.0 42.0 10th 1429 Neil Bevington Alan Skeens Lee-on-Solent SC 6.0 7.0 14.0 (17.0) 10.0 14.0 68.0 51.0 11th 1414 Caroline Whitehouse Jason McDonnell Bartley SC (20.0) 12.0 20.0 10.0 9.0 10.0 81.0 61.0 12th 1469 Jon Gorringe Ben George Parkstone YC (42.0 UFD) 42.0 UFD 2.0 7.0 5.0 9.0 107.0 65.0 13th 437 David Thomas Tim Norris Warsash SC 8.0 11.0 (19.0) 16.0 15.0 16.0 85.0 66.0 14th 1439 Pete Vincent Heather Chipperfield Lymington Town SC 4.0 14.0 17.0 19.0 14.0 (20.0) 88.0 68.0 15th 1181 Bruce Mills Andrea Jarman Warsash SC (42.0 UFD) 13.0 15.0 13.0 18.0 11.0 112.0 70.0 16th 836 Adam Humphrey Jo Humphrey Thorne Island SC 15.0 19.0 18.0 11.0 11.0 (42.0 DNC) 116.0 74.0 17th 1105 Clive Everest Helen Everest HISC 10.0 16.0 16.0 15.0 27.0 (42.0 DNC) 126.0 84.0 18th 1210 Mike Partridge Claire Davis HISC 19.0 (42.0 UFD) 21.0 30.0 12.0 12.0 136.0 94.0 19th 1393 Oli George-Taylor Nick Zammit RNSA 24.0 18.0 13.0 26.0 17.0 (42.0 DNC) 140.0 98.0 20th 934 David Swift Rob Burgess Warsash SC 21.0 17.0 24.0 (27.0) 24.0 15.0 128.0 101.0 21st 684 Matt Fowler Greg Shipley Pevensay Bay SC 16.0 26.0 25.0 (28.0) 19.0 19.0 133.0 105.0 22nd 854 Chris Brown Amber-Maria Brown Weston / RORC 23.0 25.0 (26.0) 21.0 20.0 18.0 133.0 107.0 23rd 1007 Nick Daniels Mark Aitken Warsash SC 27.0 20.0 22.0 20.0 (29.0) 21.0 139.0 110.0 24th 963 Adam Whitehouse Chris Bownes Wilsonian SC 14.0 (42.0 UFD) 11.0 5.0 42.0 UFD 42.0 DNC 156.0 114.0 25th 421 Adrian Neal Tracy Neal Castle Cove SC 29.0 24.0 (30.0) 23.0 22.0 17.0 145.0 115.0 26th 1212 Richard Ashwell Tony Cliff Bartley SC 28.0 23.0 (35.0) 22.0 21.0 23.0 152.0 117.0 27th 1447 Mike Tustin Emily Watson Bowmoor SC 17.0 22.0 28.0 29.0 23.0 (42.0 DNC) 161.0 119.0 28th 1400 Steve Middleton Chris Rowland Burghfield SC 18.0 10.0 8.0 (42.0 DNC) 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 162.0 120.0 29th 1228 Andrew Johnson Paul Blackburn Grafham Water SC (30.0) 29.0 29.0 25.0 16.0 26.0 155.0 125.0 30th 1101 Simon Baker Chris Hopkins QMSC 25.0 (27.0) 27.0 24.0 25.0 25.0 153.0 126.0 31st 1357 Simon Coleridge Tim Collins Rock SC 11.0 (42.0 UFD) 23.0 14.0 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 174.0 132.0 32nd 1342 Max Tosetti Anna Wallin QMSC 22.0 21.0 32.0 36.0 32.0 (42.0 DNC) 185.0 143.0 33rd 1022 Andy Clark Lukasz Sieniawski Lancing SC 32.0 33.0 (38.0) 34.0 26.0 22.0 185.0 147.0 34th 1060 Pete Pickford Ben Thorne Island SC (37.0) 32.0 36.0 31.0 28.0 24.0 188.0 151.0 35th 527 Andy Powell Ian Verso Warsash SC (33.0) 30.0 33.0 32.0 31.0 27.0 186.0 153.0 36th 759 Peter King Rob Corfield Dell Quay SC 31.0 31.0 34.0 33.0 30.0 (42.0 DNC) 201.0 159.0 37th 1241 Joe Henry Roly Wilson RNSA 26.0 28.0 31.0 (42.0 DNC) 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 211.0 169.0 38th 915 Sean Curtis Simon Goldfarb Emsworth Slipper SC 35.0 34.0 37.0 38.0 34.0 (42.0 DNC) 220.0 178.0 39th 1333 Rob Corfield Chris Campbell Dell Quay SC (42.0 DNC) 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 37.0 33.0 28.0 224.0 182.0 40th 579 Tim Shuttleworth James Shuttleworth Burghfield SC 34.0 35.0 40.0 35.0 (42.0 DNC) 42.0 DNC 228.0 186.0 41st 975 Simon McGee Jamie Macknight RNSA 36.0 36.0 39.0 (42.0 DNC) 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 237.0 195.0

