by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 8:46 pmEven better, it was from Magnetic Island, where he was attending race week, and punched it out from his phone. John has travelled extensively since taking on his new role. So much so, that I am sure he feels like it is almost a whistle stop tour. Indeed our first meeting seemed like it was conducted on the running boards, so to speak, for trains do not have those anymore…At any rate, John commented, “Being in the job for three months now, I have met a lot of people and learned a great deal about sailing. The first thing to recognise is what our sailing community already knows - sailing is so much more than a sport. It is a lifestyle and a great way to connect with people, stay active and enjoy yourself.”“I am currently on Magnetic Island for Race Week. It is a great example of how our Club network operates, including an army of volunteers who work together to put these regattas on. Yesterday I met with Townsville Sailing Club, another band of committed community volunteers who are introducing and retaining sailors in Townsville.”“In many other sports, competition sometimes creates envy and angst. In sailing the opposite is true. I have been taken by the way people help each other, how they do that bit extra to make a difference for the good of sailing. We want to encourage Clubs across the country to share their knowledge, experience and programs that achieve great results on and off the water, so we can all continue to build sailing nationally.”In closing, Lee said, “Whether it is dinghy - off the beach sailors, cruising families, or our Australian Sailing Team, we all have one thing in common. A love of sailing and enjoying it with our family and friends. Best. John.”Stemming from that, we have invited John to continue to contribute to the forum and pursue engaging with the rank and file, which is one of his cornerstones, if not KPIs. John does have a vision, and has been sharing it, with many appreciative of both the engagement with them and the content of the delivery. You too can make your contribution, either off the books as many have already chosen, and indeed was really the impetus for all of this, or far more overtly. Up to you! Do so, please simply email us





Now to another new appointment, and this one is even fresher. Peter Conde is to leave as Performance Director of the AST on September 22, and his role is to be taken up by none other than the Big Fella. Iain Murray assumes the reins, and based on comments from our Facebook site, looks like the appointment is very much approved. Richard Goldsmith wrote, “God, I hope so!! We need some serious talent in that job, no one has a better skill set!!” Marty Rijkuris said, “Great to see sailing legends come back to the grass roots... Best man for the job!”



It was not lost on me that Murray, just like Conde, is another Etchellian. The Big Fella also has serious cred from skiffs to the AC, as part of the afterguard on WOXI, and also to the five rings. Murray sailed with yet another Etchellian, Andrew ‘Dog’ Palfrey in the Star at the 2008 Beijing (Qingdao) Olympics 2008, even peeling off 15kegs to get down to racing weight!!! So yes, simply said, “Qualified!”









A sensational result for Western Australia’s Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries (must find out if she is related to the Feadship family – anyone know?) at the 470 Junior World Championship at Enoshima, Japan. Always love a regatta held in a smorgasbord of conditions, and this one had it all. They held down the Gold for most of the medal race, but collected Silver, in the end. This really was a very good first season, and with this rate of progress they look like genuine prospects for Tokyo.



Some of the credit has to go to one Ruslana Taran, who worked with the Women’s 470 squad in Europe and Japan. Reports are that she is very much liked by the team. Of course the thread that ties the three-time 470 World Champion (97, 98 and 99), and triple Olympic Medallist to the AST is our terrific Head Coach, Viktor Kovalenko, who was her coach in the Ukrainian team.



This week we see some of our Rio Olympians in action. There is Jake Lilley at Finn Worlds in Hungary, and then in the Nacra 17s in France it is Jason Waterhouse and his cousin, the smiling and charming, Lisa Darmanin. Ah, yes. The Nacra. We have had a bit to say about that, and they have rushed through at lightning speed the new lower bearings for the foils.









Alas, is it all, well, Kosher? Initially they were slower than their low-rider cousins, and foils full of water were part of the issue, but the Nacra 17 is plainly still a work in progress! Reports are that the Nacra 17 is prone to come off foils at speed, with sometimes dangerous results. Just ask Bora Gulari. Initially, it was felt that Gulari had cut his hand on one of the foils, a bit like Franck Cammas and his foot, but it is now understood that it was the traveller sheet wrapped around his gloved hand that caused the injury.



None the less, the Head of US Sailing, Malcolm Page, has asked for an investigation after Gulari lost two knuckles on his index finger and one on the next digit along, after his Nacra 17 training accident. If there is a plus, then it is that Gulari is expecting to be sailing once again inside a month or so.









Well then, it has to be that time, and just as Tim Shaw said, “But wait! There’s more.” Now you will have to go to the website for other news, for it has been yet another bumper week. Check out the links below as a sample of the articles, which include Magnetic Island, the Finns, Melges 20, 470s, 49ers, more Gs with Beneteau’s Mr Product, Tornados, windsurfing, the maxi tri Edmond de Rothschild, ESS, the Clipper, VOR, Maxi 72, Jon Sanders, and much, much more.









Also, well done to all the associations and events for all the news you have been supplying. Keep it up. Readers await you! Please ensure you have your club or class do the same via the submit function, just up in the top right of the Sail-World home page. In the meantime, go for a wander to review the proverbial plethora of material for you to explore on the site, from all over the globe. Also, do keep a weather eye on Sail-World. We are here to bring you the whole story…

