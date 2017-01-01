Buckingham (USA) takes Laser Silver at Delta Lloyd Regatta

Buckingham (left), celebrates with fellow medalists Elliot Hanson of Great Britain and Matthew Wearn of Australia - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma Buckingham (left), celebrates with fellow medalists Elliot Hanson of Great Britain and Matthew Wearn of Australia - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma

