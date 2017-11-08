Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

Brothers to be international rivals in SB20s

by Peter Campbell on 11 Nov
British yacht Marvel - SB20 Worlds © Jane Austin
Tasmania sailing brothers, Paul and Tim Burnell, will be international rivals in the World Championship for the SB20 one-design sport boat class to be sailed on the River Derwent in early January.

Paul, a world champion dinghy sailor as a teenager, will sail The Honey Badger with his teenage sons, Ollie and Toby, and 12-year-old Bailey Fisher, representing Australia in the World Championship.

Tim, a prominent yachtsman who until recently was based in the UK, is now back living Hobart and will sail on UK boat Marvel, owned by British sailor Richard Powell.

Tim and Paul teamed up with Powell to contest the Cowes Week SB20 Grand Slam in August, with Paul helming Marvel. They finished a close fifth overall in the international fleet, including winning one race.

In the 2017 World Championship also sailed at Cowes, Marvel placed seventh overall and second for the Corinthian Trophy, but this time without Paul on-board.

Last weekend Tim joined Paul on-board The Honey Badger to compete in the BMW Showdown Regatta on the Derwent.

A black flag in race three didn’t help, but against strong local competition they finished seventh in the 26 boat fleet.

“The boat (Marvel) is on its way to Australia and by January I’ll be changing nationalities again and sailing for the Brits,” Tim said at the weekend.

“I think it’s going to be a great sailing event on the Derwent and I’m looking forward to racing against Paul and his boys.”

A fleet of 64 SB20s is expected to contest the World Championship from 2-11 January 2018, including 20 boats and crews from overseas. The event is co-hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania and the Derwent Sailing Squadron.

Heading the overseas entries will be 2017 World Champion Jerry Hill with his boat Sportsboat World, while runner-up at Cowes, Hobartian Michael Cooper in Export Roo, will head the Australian fleet.

A container-load of the overseas SB20s is due in Hobart next week with entries for the Worlds officially closing next Wednesday, 15 November.

Early entries include boats from Russia and The Netherlands, with three youth entries also coming from France and one from Ireland to provide competition to the two Hutchins School boats.

At least five predominantly all-women crews are also expected to contest the Worlds, with Colleen Darcey, steering Pride of Athena, the top placed of four women crews in last weekend’s BMW Showdown Regatta.
Nebo 660x82 4SHBS - White Bay 6 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

J24 World Championships to be held at Fraglia Vela Riva
J24 is one of the most loved and spread monotype classes worldwide with 50,000 sailors, over 5,000 boats in 40 countries The regatta will consist of ten races, for which many talented teams are expected to sail being attracted not only by the magnificent race course, but also by the natural beauties of Garda Trentino and the renowned organizing skills of Fraglia Vela Riva.
Posted on 10 Nov Entries open for 2018 J24 National Championships
We are expecting a large entry this summer as the Nationals are the selection trials for the Lake Garda Worlds next year We are expecting a large entry this summer as the Nationals are the selection trials for the Lake Garda Worlds next year and there is plenty of interest being shown for the available Australian places. So get cracking on organising your crew, boat, accommodation and entry.
Posted on 10 Nov Golden twilights for Milson Silver Goblets fleet
Michael Tyquin says Etchells crews are all aware that Milson Silver Goblets regatta marks time to really knuckle-down Sydney fleet captain Michael Tyquin says local Etchells crews climbing towards selection for next year’s class world championship in Brisbane are all too aware that the Milson Silver Goblets regatta marks the time to really knuckle-down in the pre-worlds phase.
Posted on 9 Nov Rob Gough’s masterly performance at BMW Showdown
Rob Gough is emerging as one of the strongest local contenders for 2018 Worlds for the SB20 one-design sports boats. Hobart businessman and champion sailor Rob Gough is emerging as one of the strongest local contenders for the 2018 World championship for the SB20 one-design sports boats.
Posted on 5 Nov Star Sailors League Finals – The French connection
Franck Cammas was born in the south of France 40 something years ago, but lived in Brittany for a long time. More and more, the SSL Finals is becoming a top event for non-Star sailors, who are invited based on their sailing achievement in their own classes and regattas.
Posted on 2 Nov Close at the 2017 Etchells Queensland Championship
Yes it was very much all about being close at the 2017 Etchells Queensland State Championship. Yes it was very much all about being close at the 2017 Etchells Queensland State Championship. Held on the magnificent waters of Moreton Bay, on the very same track that next year’s World Championship will use, the Brisbane Fleet ran yet another successful event from their base at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Manly.
Posted on 1 Nov Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct Inaugural J/70 Australian Championship overall
Six races were held over the weekend of racing. Saturdays breeze was forecast for 25 knots, but abated to 15-20 knots Not since the J/24 have we seen such a worldwide response to a new one-design keelboat. Like its predecessor, the J/70 has struck a chord across a wide age and skill range and has proven itself to be an extremely versatile platform.
Posted on 19 Oct The Nations Trophy – Spanish conquistadors
By winning both the Swan 45 and ClubSwan 42 classes, Spain gave little oxygen to the efforts of other competing nations. The individual championships were close-fought affairs. The cream would rise to the top as it always does and solid last-day scores by the class winners ensured their eventual ascendancy.
Posted on 14 Oct Marseille One Design – Day 3 – Lake Geneva day for the GC32s
In the two following races, it was easier for Zoulou. She led at the top mark and simply extended from there. In a similar display to that of Franck Cammas’ Norauto here last year, the French team has pulled out a significant lead of 11 points going into the final day of racing tomorrow.
Posted on 14 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy