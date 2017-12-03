Brodtkorb takes two point lead into final day of OK Dinghy Europeans

by Robert Deaves today at 9:27 pmOnly two races out of the scheduled three were sailed on the third day in Faaborg. Brodtkorb and Cumbley took a win each in their group, while in the other group, Johan Bjorling and Jonas Borjesson won one apiece.





With the wind at 10-14 knots and promising more, the first group for Race 6 contained the top three overall and could provide a preview of Saturday’s gold fleet races. Cumbley led at the top but Petersen edged ahead at the gybe mark and led most of the way until Brodtkorb took the lead on the final upwind to win, with Cumbley slipping back to third in a close finish. Luke Gower was the early leader in the second group, but Jan Kurfeld took the lead round the second top mark but then lost it to Bjorling in another close finish.









The wind dropped with an approaching cloud but when that passed to the east the wind came back in at 10-14 knots for Race 7. The first group looked like being a runaway win for Borjesson, and he extended until the final upwind, when Kurfeld ground him down and the two crossed the line overlapped, while a third for Thomas Hansson-Mild moved him up to fourth overall. Brodtkorb had rounded the top mark about 20th, but had worked his way through the fleet to finally cross in fourth. The second group was was a fight between Mats Caap, Oliver Gronholz and Cumbley. Cumbley trailed them down the reaches but was back in charge on the second upwind to record his third win of the week.









An attempt was made at getting the third race away but a huge shift on the first beat caused the race to be abandoned with Jan-Dietmar Dellas in the lead, and after a further attempt was stopped before the start, further racing was abandoned for the day as the weather won.



Brodtkorb is an unknown in the OK Dinghy class and it showing a remarkable skill in the boat at his first event after just a few days training before this event. He is normally a Europe and Finn sailor, having won two Europe Worlds in recent years.



“I came here because Jesper Strandberg lent me a boat and Jorgen Holm lent me a mast and sail. It was very convenient, because I just sailed the Europe Worlds in Spain and this was on the way home so I just came right here and trained for a few days. I think it’s a good boat and is enjoyable, but in the light winds is a bit hard on the downwind.”



“I think I have been sailing really well, and some of the sailors here are really good, but in the really shifty conditions I think I made a lot of good decisions, and you will be ahead no matter who you are sailing against. Today I made one bad decision in the second race and that cost me a lot of boats. But a lot of the other boats are doing a lot of good stuff, but different, but on the downwind in light winds I seem to have some issues, but that may just be time in the boat. I can’t learn everything in a few days.”









On today’s races, “In the first race I was near the top, but still I was third at some point. I think the second one was the hard race, and I was fighting all the round to finish fourth. I don’t think I could have passed any more boats.”



He says he will maybe sail the OK Dinghy in the future given the chance, but his immediate focus is on his studies and the Finn U23 and Gold Cup next month.



On his first OK Dinghy experience, “I am really enjoying it. When you compete with 130 sailors it’s great training and a great experience. The sailors are also very nice. I have met many people who shared their ideas and help me as well, and finding out how to sail with a new boat.”









The championship is a major triumph for the Danish OK Dinghy association, which has grown at a faster rate than any other national class worldwide in the last few years. Jesper Strandberg has been a large part of that, building some beautiful boats and explained that Faaborg was an easy choice as the venue for the Europeans.



“Faaborg was from the beginning really keen on doing this and they set a new bar for making this kind of event, so they were in the lead over all the other clubs who were interested.”



“We expected about 150 boats, but it’s been a really nice turn out, but it’s nice to see all of our sailing friends from all over Europe.”



On sailing in Faaborg, “It’s a small area. We always knew it was going to be tricky out there, and it has been shifty, but we have seven races in now out of eight planned, so I think that’s really good.”



“There are a lot of Danish boats here, about 50. The fleet is really growing in Denmark and so many people want to take a week’s vacation to do some OK sailing.”









Racing concludes on Saturday with the fleet now split in gold and silver fleets based on their results so far. The forecast is for strong winds, and even though the top two have a nice gap, in the OK fleet take nothing for granted.









Watch highlights of Day 3 of the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championships in Faaborg, Denmark





Rank HelmName Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q5 Q6 Q7 Total Nett 1st Lars Johan Brodtkorb 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 (4.0) 12.0 8.0 2nd Charlie Cumbley 2.0 (3.0) 1.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 13.0 10.0 3rd Bo Petersen (10.0) 2.0 3.0 8.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 31.0 21.0 4th Thomas Hanson-Mild 1.0 (9.0) 8.0 4.0 3.0 5.0 3.0 33.0 24.0 5th Luke Gower (11.0) 7.0 2.0 6.0 1.0 3.0 6.0 36.0 25.0 6th Mats Caap 4.0 7.0 5.0 4.0 (16.0) 6.0 2.0 44.0 28.0 7th Oliver Gronholz 9.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 (14.0) 5.0 3.0 44.0 30.0 8th Tomasz Gaj (27.0) 2.0 7.0 3.0 6.0 4.0 10.0 59.0 32.0 9th Andre Budzien 2.0 4.0 8.0 3.0 (10.0) 8.0 8.0 43.0 33.0 10th Greg Wilcox (19.0) 3.0 3.0 10.0 4.0 6.0 12.0 57.0 38.0 11th Johan Bjorling 8.0 (22.0) 11.0 5.0 7.0 1.0 9.0 63.0 41.0 12th Wolfgang Hofener (16.0) 5.0 9.0 7.0 4.0 11.0 5.0 57.0 41.0 13th Anders Andersen 12.0 1.0 10.0 (19.0) 7.0 13.0 6.0 68.0 49.0 14th Martin von Zimmermann 7.0 17.0 9.0 (23.0) 11.0 4.0 5.0 76.0 53.0 15th Jens Lauge (34.0) 11.0 6.0 1.0 5.0 12.0 20.0 89.0 55.0 16th Jesper Højer 11.0 12.0 7.0 12.0 10.0 (17.0) 11.0 80.0 63.0 17th Henrik Kofoed Larsen (28.0) 14.0 15.0 2.0 3.0 7.0 25.0 94.0 66.0 18th Tony Woods 13.0 5.0 4.0 23.0 15.0 14.0 (37.0) 111.0 74.0 19th Pawel Pawlaczyk (30.0) 12.0 16.0 8.0 5.0 20.0 14.0 105.0 75.0 20th Ian Hopwood (59.0) 6.0 16.0 10.0 19.0 16.0 10.0 136.0 77.0 21st Jan Kurfeld 5.0 (67.0 BFD) 1.0 67.0 RET 9.0 2.0 2.0 153.0 86.0 22nd Christopher Arnell 20.0 9.0 22.0 12.0 (23.0) 8.0 15.0 109.0 86.0 23rd Jesper Bendix 16.0 11.0 12.0 (29.0) 9.0 10.0 28.0 115.0 86.0 24th Andreas Pich 10.0 28.0 13.0 (34.0) 21.0 9.0 7.0 122.0 88.0 25th Jorgen Holm 17.0 (31.0) 10.0 20.0 18.0 15.0 12.0 123.0 92.0 26th Bo Reker Andersen 23.0 29.0 18.0 9.0 (67.0 BFD) 7.0 8.0 161.0 94.0 27th Marten Bernesand 3.0 16.0 27.0 26.0 (31.0) 10.0 18.0 131.0 100.0 28th Lars Edwall 21.0 10.0 29.0 19.0 8.0 13.0 (43.0) 143.0 100.0 29th Jonas Borjesson (39.0) 8.0 14.0 7.0 32.0 39.0 1.0 140.0 101.0 30th Jorg Rademacher 32.0 21.0 11.0 13.0 (40.0) 12.0 13.0 142.0 102.0 31st Ralf Tietje 28.0 10.0 17.0 11.0 (35.0) 17.0 29.0 147.0 112.0 32nd Jorgen Svendsen 13.0 6.0 5.0 14.0 8.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 180.0 113.0 33rd Jan-Erik Engholm 6.0 18.0 25.0 (27.0) 26.0 20.0 20.0 142.0 115.0 34th Hakan Tornqvist 14.0 (34.0) 20.0 11.0 12.0 29.0 29.0 149.0 115.0 35th Ed Bradburn 22.0 (28.0) 18.0 15.0 17.0 18.0 27.0 145.0 117.0 36th Ingo Ballerstein 7.0 24.0 28.0 25.0 12.0 22.0 (36.0) 154.0 118.0 37th Henrik Kimmer Petersen 6.0 25.0 (36.0) 16.0 27.0 22.0 23.0 155.0 119.0 38th Grzegorz Salamon 15.0 21.0 28.0 (47.0) 15.0 26.0 14.0 166.0 119.0 39th Jan Hempel Sparsø 25.0 15.0 30.0 (37.0) 14.0 18.0 17.0 156.0 119.0 40th Andrew Rushworth 5.0 40.0 (41.0) 16.0 26.0 21.0 13.0 162.0 121.0 41st Frank Strelow 26.0 24.0 14.0 9.0 25.0 (27.0) 26.0 151.0 124.0 42nd Thomas Glas 27.0 20.0 24.0 (67.0 DNC) 13.0 23.0 18.0 192.0 125.0 43rd Stefan Fagerlund 12.0 29.0 32.0 18.0 (48.0) 26.0 9.0 174.0 126.0 44th Peter Heide 22.0 (32.0) 19.0 17.0 24.0 30.0 17.0 161.0 129.0 45th Bengt Larsson 15.0 30.0 6.0 (60.0) 40.0 19.0 21.0 191.0 131.0 46th Marek Bernat 9.0 13.0 25.0 34.0 36.0 (67.0 DNC) 15.0 199.0 132.0 47th Ask Askholm (52.0) 18.0 23.0 17.0 24.0 24.0 26.0 184.0 132.0 48th Douglas Powell 37.0 (47.0) 23.0 14.0 20.0 15.0 25.0 181.0 134.0 49th Lars Andresen (44.0) 13.0 31.0 31.0 27.0 14.0 19.0 179.0 135.0 50th Christian Thomsen 4.0 34.0 38.0 (41.0) 19.0 36.0 7.0 179.0 138.0 51st John Skjoldby Petersen 17.0 (38.0) 22.0 30.0 29.0 30.0 11.0 177.0 139.0 52nd Christian Midtgaard 29.0 14.0 13.0 41.0 (45.0) 9.0 34.0 185.0 140.0 53rd Jesper Strandberg 33.0 26.0 26.0 32.0 11.0 23.0 (35.0) 186.0 151.0 54th Jørn Wille 20.0 38.0 27.0 15.0 17.0 35.0 (47.0) 199.0 152.0 55th Przemyslaw Drozdzik (40.0) 26.0 37.0 33.0 25.0 25.0 16.0 202.0 162.0 56th Jacques Pirenne 32.0 23.0 20.0 36.0 28.0 (50.0) 23.0 212.0 162.0 57th Christian Teller 31.0 27.0 21.0 26.0 (53.0) 31.0 27.0 216.0 163.0 58th Rainer Pospiech 36.0 17.0 30.0 (38.0) 36.0 24.0 21.0 202.0 164.0 59th Przemysnaw Kryszczynski (67.0 BFD) 20.0 21.0 31.0 51.0 21.0 24.0 235.0 168.0 60th Jonny Billstrom 26.0 46.0 29.0 20.0 (55.0) 25.0 22.0 223.0 168.0 61st Anders Buhl 19.0 35.0 31.0 39.0 (43.0) 11.0 34.0 212.0 169.0 62nd Fritz Banner Pedersen (58.0) 23.0 41.0 13.0 34.0 46.0 16.0 231.0 173.0 63rd Lutz Boguhn 21.0 19.0 36.0 30.0 39.0 31.0 (67.0 DNC) 243.0 176.0 64th Thomas Skeppmark 30.0 16.0 40.0 18.0 38.0 (45.0) 38.0 225.0 180.0 65th Niels Bjørling (67.0 BFD) 36.0 15.0 21.0 33.0 28.0 48.0 248.0 181.0 66th Nils Trolland 38.0 (67.0 BFD) 12.0 43.0 34.0 27.0 28.0 249.0 182.0 67th Ronald Foest 42.0 33.0 39.0 22.0 13.0 (52.0) 33.0 234.0 182.0 68th Frederik Svendsen 3.0 8.0 (67.0 DNC) 32.0 6.0 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 250.0 183.0 69th Stefan Rassau 18.0 46.0 33.0 22.0 22.0 48.0 (67.0 DNC) 256.0 189.0 70th Stig Lassen 18.0 31.0 44.0 36.0 29.0 (45.0) 35.0 238.0 193.0 71st Maja Hansson-Mild (43.0) 32.0 33.0 43.0 18.0 37.0 31.0 237.0 194.0 72nd Simon Cox 38.0 (61.0) 35.0 35.0 46.0 19.0 22.0 256.0 195.0 73rd Henri Skou 14.0 30.0 (58.0) 28.0 49.0 43.0 33.0 255.0 197.0 74th Ingmar Janson 34.0 36.0 26.0 33.0 37.0 33.0 (42.0) 241.0 199.0 75th Jesper Sommer (43.0) 35.0 42.0 35.0 16.0 37.0 41.0 249.0 206.0 76th Henrik Hamann 39.0 39.0 (56.0) 38.0 38.0 35.0 19.0 264.0 208.0 77th Malte Pedersen (45.0) 44.0 DP 32.0 25.0 41.0 29.0 37.0 253.0 208.0 78th Stefan Pavia 24.0 27.0 19.0 6.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 277.0 210.0 79th Will Croxford 48.0 (53.0) 34.0 27.0 49.0 16.0 36.0 263.0 210.0 80th Stig Frandsen 60.0 22.0 40.0 21.0 (67.0 DNC) 41.0 30.0 281.0 214.0 81st Jan-Eric Nystedt 50.0 19.0 (67.0 BFD) 40.0 39.0 32.0 38.0 285.0 218.0 82nd Hessel Hoekstra (47.0) 15.0 34.0 39.0 42.0 43.0 46.0 266.0 219.0 83rd Arne Malm 31.0 41.0 (46.0) 24.0 41.0 42.0 40.0 265.0 219.0 84th Rene Brunn (67.0 DSQ) 45.0 35.0 29.0 50.0 28.0 32.0 286.0 219.0 85th Frank Berg 25.0 33.0 37.0 40.0 20.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 289.0 222.0 86th BrianTerp 37.0 39.0 43.0 (45.0) 28.0 33.0 42.0 267.0 222.0 87th Thomas Christensen 44.0 37.0 45.0 (48.0) 30.0 41.0 31.0 276.0 228.0 88th Olof Stenstrom 29.0 (55.0) 49.0 50.0 35.0 36.0 32.0 286.0 231.0 89th Dirk Gericke 35.0 25.0 42.0 (56.0) 42.0 51.0 40.0 291.0 235.0 90th Peter Korsbjerg 41.0 42.0 (54.0) 51.0 47.0 34.0 24.0 293.0 239.0 91st Tim Normann 36.0 (60.0) 38.0 55.0 23.0 39.0 49.0 300.0 240.0 92nd Heinz Ridder 49.0 (54.0) 43.0 28.0 45.0 34.0 41.0 294.0 240.0 93rd Joe Schubert 33.0 (67.0 BFD) 24.0 42.0 22.0 67.0 DNC 54.0 309.0 242.0 94th Jorg Sylvester 23.0 (52.0) 46.0 44.0 47.0 38.0 45.0 295.0 243.0 95th Poul Vincents 35.0 (51.0) 39.0 49.0 31.0 44.0 51.0 300.0 249.0 96th Bo Jensen 41.0 43.0 (52.0) 46.0 33.0 50.0 45.0 310.0 258.0 97th Thomas Kvist 48.0 45.0 49.0 52.0 (53.0) 38.0 30.0 315.0 262.0 98th Mads Bjorndal Robl (57.0) 47.0 53.0 24.0 48.0 47.0 46.0 322.0 265.0 99th Jonathan Prom Scharff 8.0 42.0 17.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 335.0 268.0 100th Ulf Sahle 46.0 43.0 48.0 42.0 50.0 40.0 (54.0) 323.0 269.0 101st Gerd Breitbart 24.0 40.0 54.0 50.0 (60.0) 54.0 52.0 334.0 274.0 102nd Soren Nielsen (67.0 BFD) 52.0 45.0 44.0 54.0 40.0 39.0 341.0 274.0 103rd Jan-Dietmar Dellas (55.0) 44.0 47.0 47.0 51.0 44.0 44.0 332.0 277.0 104th Lars Moller 52.0 56.0 44.0 (57.0) 30.0 49.0 49.0 337.0 280.0 105th Sybren Hornstra 51.0 49.0 51.0 (53.0) 52.0 32.0 47.0 335.0 282.0 106th Morten Jensen 53.0 49.0 (57.0) 37.0 56.0 47.0 44.0 343.0 286.0 107th Claes Heyman (56.0) 50.0 48.0 54.0 43.0 42.0 53.0 346.0 290.0 108th Bertil Eliasson 45.0 41.0 50.0 45.0 44.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 359.0 292.0 109th Anders Gerhardt-Hansen (67.0 DNF) 56.0 59.0 49.0 37.0 55.0 39.0 362.0 295.0 110th Anders Widding 51.0 (67.0 DNC) 52.0 53.0 52.0 46.0 43.0 364.0 297.0 111th Claes Avellan 40.0 58.0 (62.0) 56.0 32.0 54.0 58.0 360.0 298.0 112th Sipke Heokstra 47.0 44.0 59.0 46.0 (61.0) 53.0 51.0 361.0 300.0 113th Gavin Waldron 54.0 50.0 47.0 51.0 (57.0) 49.0 50.0 358.0 301.0 114th Peter Zeiler 55.0 59.0 53.0 48.0 21.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 370.0 303.0 115th Per Sorensen 54.0 48.0 (67.0 DNC) 55.0 46.0 52.0 52.0 374.0 307.0 116th Flemming Hostgaard 46.0 57.0 50.0 (58.0) 58.0 51.0 48.0 368.0 310.0 117th Soren Sigurdsson 62.0 59.0 (67.0 DNC) 52.0 44.0 48.0 50.0 382.0 315.0 118th Joost Rommelaere 53.0 48.0 51.0 59.0 (64.0) 53.0 56.0 384.0 320.0 119th Uli Borchers 49.0 (62.0) 55.0 57.0 59.0 56.0 55.0 393.0 331.0 120th Paul Pike 50.0 58.0 60.0 60.0 (62.0) 56.0 55.0 401.0 339.0 121st Dirch Zibrandtsen 56.0 62.0 (63.0) 58.0 55.0 55.0 53.0 402.0 339.0 122nd Jessica Finke (61.0) 61.0 56.0 61.0 54.0 57.0 56.0 406.0 345.0 123rd Peter Thybo 57.0 57.0 55.0 54.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 424.0 357.0 124th Paul Verrijdt 42.0 53.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 430.0 363.0 125th Ingo Griem (67.0 DNF) 54.0 57.0 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 57.0 436.0 369.0 126th Klaus Jørgensen 64.0 55.0 61.0 59.0 63.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 436.0 369.0 127th Frederik Rontgen 58.0 60.0 58.0 62.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 439.0 372.0 128th Svend Jacobsen 63.0 51.0 (67.0 DNS) 67.0 DNS 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 449.0 382.0 129th Richard Burton (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 469.0 402.0 130th Robert Swiecki (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 469.0 402.0

