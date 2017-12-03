Brodtkorb and Cumbley extend in Faaborg at OK Dinghy Europeans + Video

by Robert Deaves today at 10:38 pmWith the Danish summer now seemingly reduced to just one day, Wednesday, the fleet once again launched under falling rain and low clouds and endured nearly seven hours on the water in the wintry Danish conditions. The rain cleared after the first race of the day as the wind shifted from south to west, but it remained a generally bleak and grey day as three races tested the endurance and patience of the 130 OK Dinghy sailors.Both Brodtkorb and Cumbley are in the same group, so are having a daily battle on the water. Thursday’s score was two wins to Cumbley and one to Brodtkorb, Cumbley having to chase down the Norwegian in the opening race to secure the win.





Defending champion, Bo Petersen, is feeling a lot of local pressure to retain his title here, but a third in the opening race and a second in the last race has moved him up to third overall after several of the other contenders struggled today and picked up high scores.



“It’s good fun, tricky racing. The sun was better yesterday, today a little rain, as we are used to, but it’s nice to be here.”



“The fleet is tough and you have to struggle a lot to be up there. Yesterday was tricky racing, but today was more normal. We are halfway now, so let’s see what happens.”



On the home town pressure “Everybody wants to talk to me, I can’t go in the zone. I can’t relax enough to make decisions and have to tell stories, but so it is.”



About the event, “I don’t think there had ever been a fleet this big here. The way Faaborg Seljklub has done this, they are really doing a great job to show everybody a good time, and that’s nice.”









Jan Kurfeld, from Germany, won the opening race in his group before being pulled out of the second race while in the lead after picking up a second yellow flag for a Rule 42 infringement.



The second race of the second group turned into a Danish benefit with Jens Lauge taking the win from long time leader Henrik Kofoed Larsen.









Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand, is now up to eighth overall, said of the event, “It’s a lot of boats out there and a fair bit of carnage. The corners are pretty full and the are some very, very good sailors, so it’s hard work trying to keep up.”



“The speed in the fleet is so similar so if you are back a bit everyone is going the same speed. In the old days the good guys were faster, now everyone is the same speed and that’s great for the fleet, but it makes it harder.”



“I had a bit of a tough day. The first race was good and I got a third. The second race I was pretty deep for most of it and managed to hook a shift up the last beat to about tenth and in the last one we were all fighting it out and I got a fourth.”









The third best performer of the day was Gower, who sneaked a second place off Wilcox in the first race and then stormed the final race to win by several minutes, gaining hugely on the second upwind to hold a comfortable lead.



Gower, “I had a good start and went out to the left with Greg and got some good shifts and rounded the top mark in a good spot and managed to extend on every beat. I got lucky on a few shifts. A good day’s sailing.”



“This is my second year in the OK after my first Worlds last year in Quiberon. It was a good learning curve and I ended up mid-fleet. I just got a new boat so I am at the right end of the fleet now which is good.”



“It’s a great competition here with 130 boats, a good quality fleet. If you put one foot wrong you are spat out the back door pretty quickly”



On winning the race, “Very satisfying. It’s been a long time since I won a race like this, so feels great.”



“I haven’t sailed for about 10 years until last year so I'm just getting back into it. I love the OK. It’s a great boat, very nice class, all the guys are great, having a beer after sailing and I couldn’t ask for more really.”









Racing continues on Friday with three races scheduled as part of the 10 race series, which concludes on Saturday. After Friday’s races, the fleets will be split into gold and silver groups for the final two races on Saturday.









Results after five races:

1 NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 5

2 GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 6

3 DEN 1471 Bo Petersen 15

4 NZL 573 Luke Gower 16

5 SWE 100 Thomas Hanson-Mild 16

6 GER 71 Andre Budzien 17

7 POL 1 Tomasz Gaj 18

8 NZL 566 Greg Wilcox 20

9 SWE 797 Mats Caap 20

10 GER 772 Oliver Gronholz 22









Watch highlights of Day 2 of the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championships in Faaborg, Denmark





Rank Nat SailNo HelmName Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q5 Total Nett 1st NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 1.0 1.0 (2.0) 2.0 1.0 7.0 5.0 2nd GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2.0 (3.0) 1.0 1.0 2.0 9.0 6.0 3rd DEN 1471 Bo Petersen (10.0) 2.0 3.0 8.0 2.0 25.0 15.0 4th NZL 573 Luke Gower (11.0) 7.0 2.0 6.0 1.0 27.0 16.0 5th SWE 100 Thomas Hanson-Mild 1.0 (9.0) 8.0 4.0 3.0 25.0 16.0 6th GER 71 Andre Budzien 2.0 4.0 8.0 3.0 (10.0) 27.0 17.0 7th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj (27.0) 2.0 7.0 3.0 6.0 45.0 18.0 8th NZL 566 Greg Wilcox (19.0) 3.0 3.0 10.0 4.0 39.0 20.0 9th SWE 797 Mats Caap 4.0 7.0 5.0 4.0 (16.0) 36.0 20.0 10th GER 772 Oliver Gronholz 9.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 (14.0) 36.0 22.0 11th DEN 10 Jens Lauge (34.0) 11.0 6.0 1.0 5.0 57.0 23.0 12th GER 3 Wolfgang Hofener (16.0) 5.0 9.0 7.0 4.0 41.0 25.0 13th DEN 1450 Anders Andersen 12.0 1.0 10.0 (19.0) 7.0 49.0 30.0 14th DEN 1485 Johan Bjorling 8.0 (22.0) 11.0 5.0 7.0 53.0 31.0 15th DEN 3 Jorgen Svendsen 13.0 6.0 5.0 (14.0) 8.0 46.0 32.0 16th DEN 1397 Henrik Kofoed Larsen (28.0) 14.0 15.0 2.0 3.0 62.0 34.0 17th GBR 2179 Tony Woods 13.0 5.0 4.0 (23.0) 15.0 60.0 37.0 18th DEN 1495 Jesper Højer 11.0 (12.0) 7.0 12.0 10.0 52.0 40.0 19th POL 14 Pawel Pawlaczyk (30.0) 12.0 16.0 8.0 5.0 71.0 41.0 20th GER 803 Martin von Zimmermann 7.0 17.0 9.0 (23.0) 11.0 67.0 44.0 21st DEN 1492 Jesper Bendix 16.0 11.0 12.0 (29.0) 9.0 77.0 48.0 22nd DEN 8 Frederik Svendsen 3.0 8.0 (67.0 DNC) 32.0 6.0 116.0 49.0 23rd GBR 2188 Ian Hopwood (59.0) 6.0 16.0 10.0 19.0 110.0 51.0 24th SWE 6 Hakan Tornqvist 14.0 (34.0) 20.0 11.0 12.0 91.0 57.0 25th SWE 59 Lars Edwall 21.0 10.0 (29.0) 19.0 8.0 87.0 58.0 26th SWE 2830 Jonas Borjesson (39.0) 8.0 14.0 7.0 32.0 100.0 61.0 27th GBR 21 Christopher Arnell 20.0 9.0 22.0 12.0 (23.0) 86.0 63.0 28th DEN 1477 Jorgen Holm 17.0 (31.0) 10.0 20.0 18.0 96.0 65.0 29th GER 5 Ralf Tietje 28.0 10.0 17.0 11.0 (35.0) 101.0 66.0 30th GER 789 Ingo Ballerstein 7.0 24.0 (28.0) 25.0 12.0 96.0 68.0 31st SWE 2803 Marten Bernesand 3.0 16.0 27.0 26.0 (31.0) 103.0 72.0 32nd GER 791 Frank Strelow (26.0) 24.0 14.0 9.0 25.0 98.0 72.0 33rd GER 7 Andreas Pich 10.0 28.0 13.0 (34.0) 21.0 106.0 72.0 34th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 22.0 (28.0) 18.0 15.0 17.0 100.0 72.0 35th DEN 1433 Henrik Kimmer Petersen 6.0 25.0 (36.0) 16.0 27.0 110.0 74.0 36th SWE 2788 Jan-Erik Engholm 6.0 18.0 25.0 (27.0) 26.0 102.0 75.0 37th SWE 20 Stefan Pavia 24.0 27.0 19.0 6.0 (67.0 DNC) 143.0 76.0 38th GER 775 Jorg Rademacher 32.0 21.0 11.0 13.0 (40.0) 117.0 77.0 39th DEN 1 Bo Reker Andersen 23.0 29.0 18.0 9.0 (67.0 BFD) 146.0 79.0 40th POL 19 Grzegorz Salamon 15.0 21.0 28.0 (47.0) 15.0 126.0 79.0 41st GER 721 Jørn Wille 20.0 (38.0) 27.0 15.0 17.0 117.0 79.0 42nd POL 7 Marek Bernat 9.0 13.0 25.0 34.0 (36.0) 117.0 81.0 43rd GER 806 Jan Kurfeld 5.0 (67.0 BFD) 1.0 67.0 DNC 9.0 149.0 82.0 44th DEN 22 Ask Askholm (52.0) 18.0 23.0 17.0 24.0 134.0 82.0 45th DEN 1442 Peter Heide 22.0 (32.0) 19.0 17.0 24.0 114.0 82.0 46th GER 731 Thomas Glas 27.0 20.0 24.0 (67.0 DNC) 13.0 151.0 84.0 47th DEN 140 Jan Hempel Sparsø 25.0 15.0 30.0 (37.0) 14.0 121.0 84.0 48th GBR 67 Andrew Rushworth 5.0 40.0 (41.0) 16.0 26.0 128.0 87.0 49th SWE 8 Bengt Larsson 15.0 30.0 6.0 (60.0) 39.0 150.0 90.0 50th SWE 2812 Stefan Fagerlund 12.0 29.0 32.0 18.0 (47.0) 138.0 91.0 51st GBR 2145 Douglas Powell 37.0 (47.0) 23.0 14.0 20.0 141.0 94.0 52nd DEN 703 Christian Thomsen 4.0 34.0 38.0 (41.0) 19.0 136.0 95.0 53rd DEN 77 Jesper Strandberg (33.0) 26.0 26.0 32.0 11.0 128.0 95.0 54th GER 12 Stefan Rassau 18.0 (46.0) 33.0 22.0 22.0 141.0 95.0 55th DEN 1304 Christian Midtgaard 29.0 14.0 13.0 41.0 (44.0) 141.0 97.0 56th DEN 1303 John Skjoldby Petersen 17.0 (38.0) 22.0 30.0 29.0 136.0 98.0 57th SWE 2809 Thomas Skeppmark 30.0 16.0 (40.0) 18.0 37.0 141.0 101.0 58th DEN 1463 Lars Andresen (44.0) 13.0 31.0 31.0 27.0 146.0 102.0 59th BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne 32.0 23.0 20.0 (36.0) 28.0 139.0 103.0 60th DEN 1465 Niels Bjørling (67.0 BFD) 36.0 15.0 21.0 33.0 172.0 105.0 61st DEN 1457 Christian Teller 31.0 27.0 21.0 26.0 (52.0) 157.0 105.0 62nd GER 4 Lutz Boguhn 21.0 19.0 36.0 30.0 (39.0) 145.0 106.0 63rd GER 8 Ronald Foest (42.0) 33.0 39.0 22.0 13.0 149.0 107.0 64th DEN 1454 Fritz Banner Pedersen (58.0) 23.0 41.0 13.0 34.0 169.0 111.0 65th DEN 1382 Stig Lassen 18.0 31.0 (44.0) 36.0 29.0 158.0 114.0 66th DEN 66 Frank Berg 25.0 33.0 37.0 (40.0) 20.0 155.0 115.0 67th GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 36.0 17.0 30.0 (38.0) 36.0 157.0 119.0 68th DEN 1483 Henri Skou 14.0 30.0 (58.0) 28.0 49.0 179.0 121.0 69th SWE 3 Jonny Billstrom 26.0 46.0 29.0 20.0 (54.0) 175.0 121.0 70th DEN 107 Joe Schubert 33.0 (67.0 BFD) 24.0 42.0 22.0 188.0 121.0 71st POL 44 Przemyslaw Drozdzik (40.0) 26.0 37.0 33.0 25.0 161.0 121.0 72nd POL 9 Przemysnaw Kryszczynski (67.0 BFD) 20.0 21.0 31.0 50.0 189.0 122.0 73rd DEN 1395 Anders Buhl 19.0 35.0 31.0 39.0 (42.0) 166.0 124.0 74th GER 767 Maja Hansson-Mild (43.0) 32.0 33.0 43.0 18.0 169.0 126.0 75th DEN 1481 Nils Trolland 38.0 (67.0 BFD) 12.0 43.0 34.0 194.0 127.0 76th DEN 1316 Jesper Sommer (43.0) 35.0 42.0 35.0 16.0 171.0 128.0 77th NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra (47.0) 15.0 34.0 39.0 41.0 176.0 129.0 78th SWE 2804 Ingmar Janson 34.0 36.0 26.0 33.0 (67.0 DNC) 196.0 129.0 79th DEN 1377 Jonathan Prom Scharff 8.0 42.0 17.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 201.0 134.0 80th SWE 80 Arne Malm 31.0 41.0 (46.0) 24.0 41.0 183.0 137.0 81st DEN 7 Malte Pedersen (45.0) 44.0 DP 32.0 25.0 40.0 186.0 141.0 82nd DEN 1396 Stig Frandsen 60.0 22.0 40.0 21.0 (67.0 DNC) 210.0 143.0 83rd GER 22 Dirk Gericke 35.0 25.0 42.0 (56.0) 42.0 200.0 144.0 84th SWE 2749 Jan-Eric Nystedt 50.0 19.0 (67.0 BFD) 40.0 38.0 214.0 147.0 85th DEN 1473 BrianTerp 37.0 39.0 43.0 (45.0) 28.0 192.0 147.0 86th DEN 1482 Tim Normann 36.0 (59.0) 38.0 55.0 23.0 211.0 152.0 87th GBR 4 Simon Cox 38.0 (60.0) 35.0 35.0 45.0 213.0 153.0 88th DEN 1392 Poul Vincents 35.0 (51.0) 39.0 49.0 31.0 205.0 154.0 89th DEN 1424 Henrik Hamann 39.0 39.0 (56.0) 38.0 38.0 210.0 154.0 90th DEN 1415 Thomas Christensen 44.0 37.0 45.0 (48.0) 30.0 204.0 156.0 91st GBR 2124 Will Croxford 48.0 (52.0) 34.0 27.0 48.0 209.0 157.0 92nd DEN 1430 Rene Brunn (67.0 DSQ) 45.0 35.0 29.0 49.0 225.0 158.0 93rd GER 777 Jorg Sylvester 23.0 (52.0) 46.0 44.0 47.0 212.0 160.0 94th DEN 1484 Olof Stenstrom 29.0 (55.0) 49.0 50.0 35.0 218.0 163.0 95th DEN 70 Bo Jensen 41.0 43.0 (52.0) 46.0 33.0 215.0 163.0 96th GER 678 Heinz Ridder 49.0 (54.0) 43.0 28.0 45.0 219.0 165.0 97th GER 607 Gerd Breitbart 24.0 40.0 54.0 50.0 (59.0) 227.0 168.0 98th DEN 1333 Mads Bjorndal Robl (57.0) 47.0 53.0 24.0 48.0 229.0 172.0 99th SWE 111 Bertil Eliasson 45.0 41.0 (50.0) 45.0 43.0 224.0 174.0 100th DEN 666 Peter Zeiler 55.0 (58.0) 53.0 48.0 21.0 235.0 177.0 101st SWE 55 Ulf Sahle 46.0 43.0 48.0 42.0 (50.0) 229.0 179.0 102nd DEN 1441 Peter Korsbjerg 41.0 42.0 (54.0) 51.0 46.0 234.0 180.0 103rd DEN 126 Lars Moller 52.0 55.0 44.0 (57.0) 30.0 238.0 181.0 104th SWE 2816 Claes Avellan 40.0 58.0 (62.0) 56.0 32.0 248.0 186.0 105th GER 680 Jan-Dietmar Dellas (55.0) 44.0 47.0 47.0 51.0 244.0 189.0 106th DEN 1489 Morten Jensen 53.0 49.0 (57.0) 37.0 55.0 251.0 194.0 107th DEN 1336 Thomas Kvist 48.0 45.0 49.0 52.0 (53.0) 247.0 194.0 108th SWE 2802 Claes Heyman (56.0) 50.0 48.0 54.0 43.0 251.0 195.0 109th NED 638 Sipke Heokstra 47.0 44.0 59.0 46.0 (60.0) 256.0 196.0 110th DEN 1499 Anders Gerhardt-Hansen (67.0 DNF) 56.0 59.0 49.0 37.0 268.0 201.0 111th GBR 2163 Gavin Waldron 54.0 50.0 47.0 51.0 (56.0) 258.0 202.0 112th DEN 1437 Per Sorensen 54.0 48.0 (67.0 DNC) 55.0 46.0 270.0 203.0 113th NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 51.0 49.0 51.0 (53.0) 52.0 256.0 203.0 114th SWE 2792 Anders Widding 51.0 (67.0 DNC) 52.0 53.0 51.0 274.0 207.0 115th DEN 1461 Soren Nielsen (67.0 BFD) 67.0 BFD 45.0 44.0 53.0 276.0 209.0 116th DEN 1305 Flemming Hostgaard 46.0 56.0 50.0 (58.0) 57.0 267.0 209.0 117th BEL 203 Joost Rommelaere 53.0 48.0 51.0 59.0 (63.0) 274.0 211.0 118th DEN 1458 Soren Sigurdsson 62.0 59.0 (67.0 DNC) 52.0 44.0 284.0 217.0 119th GER 539 Uli Borchers 49.0 (61.0) 55.0 57.0 58.0 280.0 219.0 120th DEN 14 Peter Thybo 57.0 57.0 55.0 54.0 (67.0 DNC) 290.0 223.0 121st GBR 2080 Paul Pike 50.0 57.0 60.0 60.0 (61.0) 288.0 227.0 122nd BEL 214 Paul Verrijdt 42.0 53.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 296.0 229.0 123rd DEN 1262 Dirch Zibrandtsen 56.0 62.0 (63.0) 58.0 55.0 294.0 231.0 124th GER 788 Jessica Finke (61.0) 61.0 56.0 61.0 54.0 293.0 232.0 125th DEN 1212 Klaus Jørgensen (64.0) 54.0 61.0 59.0 62.0 300.0 236.0 126th GER 651 Frederik Rontgen 58.0 60.0 58.0 62.0 (67.0 DNC) 305.0 238.0 127th DEN 1417 Ingo Griem (67.0 DNF) 53.0 57.0 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 311.0 244.0 128th DEN 112 Svend Jacobsen 63.0 51.0 (67.0 DNS) 67.0 DNS 67.0 DNC 315.0 248.0 129th GBR 2183 Richard Burton (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 335.0 268.0 130th POL 40 Robert Swiecki (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 335.0 268.0

