Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 2

British sailors in action at Sailing World Cup Final - Santander

by Anisha Walkerley today at 5:23 am
James Peters and Fynn Sterritt - 2017 World Cup Series Final - Santander © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
In true Friday fashion, British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing, as 13 boats book their berths for Saturday’s (10 June) first medal race day at the World Cup Series Final after four days of intense competition in Santander.

Rising 49er stars James Peters and Fynn Sterritt will start tomorrow’s medal race in pole position, just a point ahead of Polish pair Lukasz Przybytek-Pawel Kolodzinski, as they held onto their overnight lead. Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell are poised in the bronze medal position, but with the top four boats capable of golden glory, racing will come down to the wire.

However, Peters and Sterritt, who won their first major event in the form of Princess Sofia Regatta remain confident that they have what it takes as Sterritt explains: “We’re still clinging on to first, we’re a point ahead. We’ve been lying second earlier in the week and working our way up to the top, so we’ve been putting together a good consistent regatta.”

With a small but high quality fleet, it presents a different challenge for the pair as Sterritt describes: “It’s quite hard to put points onto other boats and stay ahead of them, but I feel we’ve done a good job at that so pretty happy.”

Peters continued: “We’re feeling positive, but it’s all to play for as first to fourth could all switch around. With there being four boats there’s probably not going to be an awful lot of direct match racing or anything like that so we’ve just got to go out there and beat the guys tomorrow.

“I think we’re fairly confident we can do that so feeling good about it,” admits Peters.

Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas also made the medal race cut for Saturday in sixth place overall after with the help of two bullet earlier in the series.

John Gimson-Anna Burnet - 2017 World Cup Series Final - Santander © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
John Gimson-Anna Burnet - 2017 World Cup Series Final - Santander © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing



Nacra pairings John Gimson-Anna Burnet and Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface swapped positions in the day’s racing to see Gimson-Burnet a point ahead of their teammates going into the medal race. With Spaniards Erasun-Rijnsoever 18-points ahead, gold would be a tough, but not impossible, task for Gimson-Burnet.

Gimson admits their focus has been on foiling in past month, describing the week’s event as a ‘baptism of fire’ stepping back into the Nacra 17 short course racing.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s race, Burnet commented: “I imagine it’s going to be close on points. I think the Spanish pair have a bit of a jump on, so there will be a battle for second. We’ll just go into it and try and win the race and do whatever we need to do to secure the medal.”

Also making the multi-hull medal race cut are Ben Saxton-Katie Dabson, Chris Rashley-Laura Marimon Giovannetti and Rupert White-Kirstie Urwin in fifth, seventh and ninth respectively, making it five British boats on the 10-boat start-line.

Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey - 2017 World Cup Series Final - Santander © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey - 2017 World Cup Series Final - Santander © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing



Overnight leaders Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey were edged off the top spot after Brazilians Soffiati Grael-Kunze clinched the final bullet. The pair will start tomorrow’s proceedings three-points from the leaders as they prepare for a fierce battle for the gold medal. Kate Macgregor-Sophie Ainsworth will join their teammates in the medal race, wrapping up their opening series in fourth.

Izzy Hamilton - 2017 World Cup Series Final - Santander © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
Izzy Hamilton - 2017 World Cup Series Final - Santander © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/



Emma Wilson and Izzy Hamilton both booked their berths in Saturday’s Women’s RS:X medal race, qualifying in seventh and ninth respectively. Meanwhile Tom Squires’ three, two, four in the day’s proceedings sees the windsurfer advance to sixth. A strong medal race performance could see Squires still in with a shot at the bronze medal.

Saturday will be an equally crucial day for the Laser, Laser Radial, Finn and 470 Men’s and Women’s fleets with two more races per class to decide the line-up for Sunday’s final medal races.

Continuing their form at their first event together, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre extend their lead at the top of Women’s 470 fleet, and will start tomorrow eight-points clear of their nearest rivals. After facing a starting penalty in the first race, Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter slip to fifth, although with only three-points separating third to fifth it is still everything to play for.

The British Finn squad continue to assert their authority at the front of the fleet, as Ben Cornish leapfrogs teammate Ed Wright to take the lead overnight. Wright is poised in the bronze medal spot, while Henry Wetherell is fifth.

Nick Thompson’s first race win of the event advances him to fifth as he will be looking to consolidate his medal chances in the final two fleet races. Teammate Michael Beckett is eighth and will look to remain in the top-10 ready for Sunday’s medal race.

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor sit fifth overnight, meanwhile Laser Radial sailor Georgina Povall is 18th heading into Saturday’s final day of fleet racing.

For more information and full results Click here.

Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsJeanneau Sunfast 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets at the World Cup Final
Friday's action at World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events.
Posted today at 4:08 am World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun Perfect score for Rafa Trujillo & Laurent Hay at Finn World Masters
The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados and moves into a four point lead at the top. Laurent Hay, from France, also won both his races to move up from fifth to second, while Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, moves up one place to third.
Posted on 9 Jun World Cup Series Final reaches mid-point
Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position across the ten Olympic and Open Kiteboarding events in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 9 Jun The RS Feva's Journey to the America's Cup
The America's Cup is the world's most prestigious sailing event and RS Sailing is proud to be a part it. The America's Cup is the world's most prestigious sailing event and RS Sailing is extremely proud to be a part of the 2017 spectacle with the RS Feva featuring in the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta.
Posted on 8 Jun Rafa Trujillo back in charge as wind ease for Finn Masters in Barbados
The third day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados brought a much needed relief to sailors, with slightly lighter winds After two days of very strong winds, the third day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados brought a much needed relief to sailors, with slightly lighter winds, though the racing was perhaps even tougher as almost everyone was now racing rather than just surviving. Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, retakes the lead at the top of the 140 boat fleet with a win in Blue fle et. Michael Maier
Posted on 8 Jun Capitalise or catch up - World Cup Final Santander
Santander baked in sunshine for Day 2 of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day Santander was baked in sunshine for the second day of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day, or play catch up after slow starts.
Posted on 8 Jun 'Keepers' the target as the World Cup Final commences
The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board.
Posted on 7 Jun Mike Maier takes Finn Masters lead in Barbados
Six time Finn World Masters champion Michael Maier, from Czech Republic, has taken the lead in Barbados Six time Finn World Masters champion Michael Maier, from Czech Republic, has taken the lead in Barbados after another tough and windy day out on Carlisle Bay. Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, drops to second while Piet Eckert, from Switzerland, moves up to third.
Posted on 7 Jun LB Junior Match Race Invitational - Reiter & SDYC team become winners
Jack Reiter of San Diego Yacht Club & his teammates Jack Egan and John Masenik pulled off a three-peat this past weekend Jack Reiter of San Diego Yacht Club and his teammates Jack Egan and John Masenik pulled off a three-peat this past weekend in winning the 2017 Junior Match Race Invitational sponsored by Kaenon and hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club.
Posted on 7 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy