Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race start was too close to call

Black Jack and Alive - Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Shoebox Images Black Jack and Alive - Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Shoebox Images

by Nigel Statham on 14 AprAt 11am, when His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, Governor of Queensland fired the start gun, spectators worldwide watched the fleet of forty yachts begin their journey north. The honour of the first boat to cross the start line was closely fought between Mr. Kite and Ichi Ban but it was only minutes before the two front runners, Black Jack and Alive hit the front and briefly entered into a luffing dual before Black Jack got her nose in front and made the most of a gently strengthening breeze.At the first turning mark the top six had established their positions; Black Jack, Alive, Ichi Ban, Hollywood Boulevard, Kerumba and Mr Kite. This order has remained throughout Good Friday with the rest of the pack tightly packed behind them.Whether Black Jack finally beats the thirteen year old Fastest Elapsed Time record is a question of much conjecture. It is certainly a possibility but, if the weather forecast holds true, the smaller boats are going to benefit for building winds through Saturday and this year may be one for the later finishers to win the race on handicap and with it the greatest ocean racing prize in Queensland, the Courier Mail Cup.