Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race start was too close to call

by Nigel Statham on 14 Apr
Black Jack and Alive - Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Shoebox Images
The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race started for the sixty ninth time this morning from Shorncliffe and wrote itself into the record books in the process. The Queensland Cruising Yacht Club, with the assistance of Gladstone Regional Council, livesteamed the start in what is believed to be a first in this sporting arena.

At 11am, when His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, Governor of Queensland fired the start gun, spectators worldwide watched the fleet of forty yachts begin their journey north. The honour of the first boat to cross the start line was closely fought between Mr. Kite and Ichi Ban but it was only minutes before the two front runners, Black Jack and Alive hit the front and briefly entered into a luffing dual before Black Jack got her nose in front and made the most of a gently strengthening breeze.

At the first turning mark the top six had established their positions; Black Jack, Alive, Ichi Ban, Hollywood Boulevard, Kerumba and Mr Kite. This order has remained throughout Good Friday with the rest of the pack tightly packed behind them.

Whether Black Jack finally beats the thirteen year old Fastest Elapsed Time record is a question of much conjecture. It is certainly a possibility but, if the weather forecast holds true, the smaller boats are going to benefit for building winds through Saturday and this year may be one for the later finishers to win the race on handicap and with it the greatest ocean racing prize in Queensland, the Courier Mail Cup.
Ensign Bavaria C57 April 2017BandG AUS Triton2 660x82PredictWind.com

Related Articles

Viper 640 World Championship 2018 announced
Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US. Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US.
Posted today at 12:32 am RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017 - Scallywag cleans up
IRC Overall, IRC Div 0, Line Honours, and a new race record Super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee has won across the board and raced her way to win three titles in the 40th Anniversary of the San Fernando Race. Scallywag has taken the win in division IRC 0 and the IRC Overall title, and set a new race record of 34h 27m 17s, crushing the time set 16 years ago by Sam Chan’s FfreeFire in 2001 by an astonishing 15h 27m 55s.
Posted on 14 Apr Extreme Sailing Series - Getting to know Alinghi’s Timothé Lapauw
At just 20 years old, Timothé Lapauw is one of the youngest sailors in the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleet. At just 20 years old, Timothé Lapauw is one of the youngest sailors in the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleet. But this season he is racing alongside some of the most experienced and respected names in Swiss sailing on board the two-time America’s Cup-winning team Alinghi.
Posted on 14 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Mick Pattni
Meet round the world crew member, Mick Pattni. Mick was inspired to take on Clipper Race by his friend, Memnia Theodorou Meet round the world crew member, Mick Pattni. Mick was inspired to take on the Clipper Race challenge by his friend, Memnia Theodorou, who the first Cypriot to compete in the Clipper Race. When Memina returned from crewing on legs one to four of the 2015-16 edition, the tales of her adventures on the Southern Ocean struck a chord with Mick who was looking for a new challenge.
Posted on 14 Apr RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017 - Scallywag smashes record
by 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds Hong Kong’s 100’ super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee sailed into San Fernando, Philippines at 23:47:17hrs Friday – completely obliterating the 2001 San Fernando Race record of 49h 55m 12s by an incredible 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds.
Posted on 14 Apr San Fernando Race 2017 - Scallywag on track for a new record
In contention to break the record as long as she arrives by 15:15:12hrs tomorrow (Friday). After the early retirement of Steve Ho’s Felci 45 Surfdude last night and return to Hong Kong due to halyard problems, 15 boats are now racing along the rhumb line towards San Fernando, Philippines. Hong Kong’s 100’ super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee has 130nm to go until the finish and with her current boat speed of around 12kts she looks like she will be in contention
Posted on 14 Apr Entries open for Beneteau Pittwater Regatta
It's time to register your boat and start rallying your crew! Regatta will be held at RPAYC in conjunction with race two It's time to register your boat and start rallying your crew! The regatta will be held at RPAYC in conjunction with race two of the Lion Island series allowing Beneteau owners to participate in both events.
Posted on 13 Apr Two Dongfeng Race Team crews sail at Spi Ouest France
The men and women of the Dongfeng Race Team are competing in the regatta this weekend at La Trinité-sur-Mer One boat will be helmed by the team’s skipper, Charles Caudrelier, and the other is skippered by Marie Riou, four-time World Nacra 17 Champion and also a member of the crew due to take the start of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 this October.
Posted on 13 Apr Commodore John Markos of CYCA leads visit to China
This is the first time in the nearly 73 year history of the race that the event organisers will be visiting China. During the visit, the delegation will visit Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai. They will be invited to attend the opening ceremony of the China (Shanghai) International Boat Show in 2017.
Posted on 13 Apr Clipper Race responds to publication of report into fatal accidents
MAIB has published its final report into two fatal accidents in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2015-16. The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has today – Thursday 13 April 2017 - published its final report into two fatal accidents in the 2015-16 edition of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the first in the event's 20 year history
Posted on 13 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy