Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race - Wrap-up

by Nigel Statham on 16 Apr
Ichi Ban's crew at the finish line - Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Shoebox Images
The mix of a fast finishing race combined with the revived Yachties Party resulted in a full Yacht Club when the winner of the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race was announced as President of Australian Sailing Matt Allen and his Ichi Ban crew.

Black Jack took second spot just missing out on historic title of being the only yacht to achieve the “trifecta” of winning three years in a row of both Line Honors and Overall. Despite taking the fourth Line Honours title in a row, Peter Harburg has committed to being a new, bigger 100’ Black Jack to next year’s race as he continues to chase the overall race record set by Skandia fourteen years ago.

The Shorthanded division saw three strong entrants; QCYC’s very own Samurai Jack as well as Apriori and Dream Lover. Trevor Hill and Lucas Burns of Apriori took back to back wins.

Duncan Hine, skipper of Alive, joined the Race from his home base in Tasmania after a successful racing campaign in Asia in 2016 and had a strong showing in all the divisions including a win in the ORCi handicap category. “When the boat is in Australia, we think this is one of the glamour races. This year it was no different, warm, dry and with breeze and if we had champagne we’d have been drinking it too” commented Hine after the presentations “It’s great to have a race that coincides with full moon, making night time sailing easy. We have an enthusiastic team of sailors, which makes sailing fun.”

Gladstone personality Wistari, sailing in her 49th race, had a dream run to win both of her divisions in IRC and ORCi but missed out on the treble; Flying Colours II trumped the fleet in PHRF.

In the Cruising Division, which continues to grow, Marriah took the spoils with a strong sail. This win helped cement QCYC’s second place in the Federation Cup Teams Trophy beaten only by CYCA thanks to the strong showings of Ichi Ban and Hollywood Boulevard.

The success of bringing the start of the race to the world by live stream seems to be a phenomenon that the fans across the globe are not yet willing to give up watching. With the reach of the live stream continuing to rise, the race’s Facebook site has already hit the 100,000 mark.

From all angles, the race can only be declared a success. Barely twelve hours after the last boat has finished and the meetings for the Silver Jubilee in 2018 have begun.

For more information visit official website or visit Facebook / hashtag #B2G2017.
Related Articles

Evan Walker steals Coconut Grove Cup at final turn
In a day filled with leaderboard upsets, event winner was decided rounding final mark in the final race of the regatta In a day filled with leaderboard upsets, the event winner was decided rounding the final mark in the final race of the regatta. Australia’s Evan Walker and his Team KA Match struck lucky on the last beat to win the final cross and pop a wheelie on the finish line to take the win in style.
Posted today at 5:02 am Over, but not out for Sail Port Stephens
Over, but not out for Sail Port Stephens So it is over, but certainly not out. Indeed, it is going from strength to strength. Sail Port Stephens is a real gem. About seven years ago, one industry legend said to me that this would become a feature regatta on the East coast, and he was more than correct. Is it the colours, the serenity, the collection of a vast array of boats, the laughter ashore, the brilliant racing offshore?
Posted today at 2:59 am Full results and images for 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race – Pictures by Shoebox Images Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race – Pictures by Shoebox Images
Posted on 16 Apr Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race - Busy night in Gladstone
It has been a busy night in Gladstone with much of the fleet capitalising on the 15-20 knot winds throughout the evening It has been a busy night in Gladstone with much of the fleet capitalising on the 15-20 knot winds throughout the evening and early morning hours and an incoming tide.
Posted on 16 Apr Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE back on the water with new rig
16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back sailing Just 16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back on the water. On Saturday 15th April in Lisbon (Portugal), home of the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard, and where the new mast was fitted, the VO65 was out on the water undertaking its first tests.
Posted on 15 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew Shona Davies
Race start might still be a few months away, but Shona Davies already describes it as the experience of her life. Race start might still be a few months away, but Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew Member Shona Davies already describes it as the experience of her life. This is an extraordinary statement for the 39-year-old South African to make, given the catalyst for her signing up.
Posted on 15 Apr C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Race - Overall report
A large crowd gathered on Shorncliffe Pier to watch start of C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race. A large crowd was gathered on the Shorncliffe Pier on Friday 14 April to watch the start of 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race. An eight knot southeastly breeze greeted a fleet of 10 multihulls.
Posted on 15 Apr Viper 640 World Championship 2018 announced
Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US. Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US.
Posted on 15 Apr B2G Yacht Race - Black Jack secures another Line Honours title
Black Jack has claimed their fourth consecutive Line Honours trophy today crossing the finish line B2G Yacht Race Black Jack has claimed their fourth consecutive Line Honours trophy today crossing the finish line of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race at 09.56.43am. In the process, skipper Mark Bradford sailed himself into the history books, no skipper has ever won four Line Honours titles in a row until today.
Posted on 14 Apr RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017 - Scallywag cleans up
IRC Overall, IRC Div 0, Line Honours, and a new race record Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee has won across the board and raced her way to win three titles in the 40th Anniversary of the San Fernando Race. Scallywag is the former Ragamuffin 100/Investec Loyal/Maximus supermaxi, and she took the win in division IRC 0 and the IRC Overall title, and set a new race record of 34h 27m 17s, crushing FreeFire's record from 2001 by an astonishing 15h 27m 55s
Posted on 14 Apr
