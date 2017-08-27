Brisbane Boat Show – 18 days to go

by Boating Industry Association today at 1:30 pmWith new releases from domestic suppliers and manufacturers as well as boats from overseas. Electronics, safety equipment, fishing gear and more.There will be a huge clearance of fishing tackle and show only deals. If you love boats, fishing and water sports you don’t want to miss the Brisbane Boat Show.





There will even be an indoor oversized pool for product demonstrations and trials, sure to keep the kids entertained.



Event summary



Dates: Friday 25th to Sunday 27th August 2017.



Opening hours: Friday and Saturday 10am to 8pm, Sunday 10am to 6pm.



Visitor entry price: Adults $15, Children $5 (5 years and under free), Family $35, Seniors & Pensioners $12. All tickets $5 after 5pm (excluding family tickets). Exhibitor advanced purchase $5 each.



Location: Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Bank.





