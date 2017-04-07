Please select your home edition
Bringing along the shredder at Sail Port Stephens

by John Curnow today at 7:31 am
CVD#1 Oooppsss.... Good on 'em for hanging in with it however. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Just before race time of 1230hrs, a light sprinkle dusted over glorious Port Stephens like icing sugar through a sieve. By the time the boats were assembling off the breakwater at Nelson Bay there was up to four knots pf tide and around the same velocity in wind from the Sou'east. Not ideal starting conditions, especially for a downwind jaunt, and PRO Denis Thompson did warn them all. Some got it right, and others, well....

At any rate, it meant you were always in with a chance if you read the countless zephyrs that blew through and there were around 52 re-starts as the trundled up towards Salamander Bay. Thos puffs grew to grunts and it was about then that it became a Commercially Viable Day for the sail makers. They were not the only ones, because many crews just adored the variation. Indeed, Toy Box suffered the individual recall, albeit that she was not the only one, and yet come the first mark she was in front. Nice work team!

Sail Port Stephens is celebrating its tenth birthday and continues to grow. Little wonder - great event - so keep it up all you who come here! Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance have been sponsoring for five of those years and it is with thanks to them and their RIB that we have an image gallery.

Yep. That is touching. Round you go. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Many tried to hover near the mark, but the tide had other, more sinister ideas, like OCS. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Usually the boats are ALL going the same way at a start line. Usually.... - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Mostly smiles on board Colourtile, and some hard work too! - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Closing in on the first mark with Colourtile - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Might not have been pretty at times, but it was fast for Toy Box. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Toy Box first to round the first mark of Course#5 - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
The bulk of the fleet elected to two-sail over to the second mark of the course. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Colourful kites contrasted by the grey of the sky - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Loaded up with Colourtile. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
CVD#2 Don't loose that tape now!!!!!! - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
