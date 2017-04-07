Bringing along the shredder at Sail Port Stephens

CVD#1 Oooppsss.... Good on 'em for hanging in with it however. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow CVD#1 Oooppsss.... Good on 'em for hanging in with it however. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow

by John Curnow today at 7:31 amAt any rate, it meant you were always in with a chance if you read the countless zephyrs that blew through and there were around 52 re-starts as the trundled up towards Salamander Bay. Thos puffs grew to grunts and it was about then that it became a Commercially Viable Day for the sail makers. They were not the only ones, because many crews just adored the variation. Indeed, Toy Box suffered the individual recall, albeit that she was not the only one, and yet come the first mark she was in front. Nice work team!Sail Port Stephens is celebrating its tenth birthday and continues to grow. Little wonder - great event - so keep it up all you who come here! Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance have been sponsoring for five of those years and it is with thanks to them and their RIB that we have an image gallery.





























































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152849