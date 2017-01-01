Brian McGinnis takes Mid-Atlantic Regional Sunfish Championship

by Sunfish Class today at 5:05 amWinds were more manageable on Sunday starting around 12 but ending with gusts into the high teens. An additional three races were run on Sunday for a total of eight to allow one throw out. Prizes were awarded for paces one - four and for the Masters classes where Brian McGinnis from Patchogue, New York placed bullets in all his races for seven points and was also the Apprentice Master. John Butine from Charlotte, North Carolina was second behind Brian all weekend with 13 points and was the Master Champion. Johnnie Meyer Jr from Mechanicsville, Virginia was in third place with 24 points.Tim Etherington from Hampton, Virginia was in fourth place with 36 points and the Grand Master Champion. John Meyer Sr was the Great Grand Master Champion and placed eighth with 61 points. What a great sport were a dad and son can compete and also still be sailing into their 70's.The field was rounded out with Frank Patch Jr from Moyock North Carolina was fifth with 44 points, John Herron from Hampton, Virginia was sixth with 46 points, Kevin Mitchell from Andover, Ohio was in seventh place with 58 points, Ken Damon from Suffolk, Virginia was in ninth place with 68 points.Thanks to Jonathan Romero, the Principal Race Officer for the event for a flawless effort. Thanks to all the sailors who traveled to make the event a success.

