Brian Keane's Savasana claims J/70 Corinthian US National Championship

Day two leader Heather Gregg's Muse settled for second place with 39 points, after posting a two, six (RDG), seven on Sunday. Glenn Darden on Hoss earned the bronze position with 49 points.The 28-boat fleet reveled in spectacular conditions today on Buzzards Bay with sunshine and breeze between 10-16 knots with higher gusts. Keane took line honors in the first two contests, followed by Gregg and the Wulffs in race nine, and by Max Lopez's Pinch & Roll and Peter Vessella's Running Wild in race 10. Darden's Hoss won the 11th and final meeting, ahead of the Wulffs and Hannah Swett's Sparkle.1. Savasana, Brian Keane - 8 -1 -9 -2 -[29] -4 -6 -1 -1 -1 -4; 372. Muse, Heather Gregg - 2 -[10] -5 -1 -2 -1 -9 -4 -2 -6 -7; 393. Hoss, Glenn Darden - 5 -5 -1 -3 -5 -2 -7 -[29] -14 -6 -1; 494. Joint Custody, Jenn & Ray Wulff - 6 -8 -2 -4 -9 -5 -[13] -6 -3 -10 -2; 555. Sparkle, Hannah Swett - 7 -2 -4 -14 -7 -8 -[20] -2 -9 -12 -3; 68