Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

Brian Keane's Savasana claims J/70 Corinthian US National Championship

by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 5:28 am
Brian Keane's Savasana wins the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship Christopher Howell
Brian Keane’s Savasana began Sunday in third place at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Savasana, with crew Adam Burns, John Goller and Mark Liebel, proceeded to take two bullets and a fourth in the day’s three races to earn the Championship title with 37 points in the 11-race series.

Day two leader Heather Gregg’s Muse settled for second place with 39 points, after posting a two, six (RDG), seven on Sunday. Glenn Darden on Hoss earned the bronze position with 49 points.

The 28-boat fleet reveled in spectacular conditions today on Buzzards Bay with sunshine and breeze between 10-16 knots with higher gusts. Keane took line honors in the first two contests, followed by Gregg and the Wulffs in race nine, and by Max Lopez’s Pinch & Roll and Peter Vessella’s Running Wild in race 10. Darden’s Hoss won the 11th and final meeting, ahead of the Wulffs and Hannah Swett’s Sparkle.

The top five:

1. Savasana, Brian Keane - 8 -1 -9 -2 -[29] -4 -6 -1 -1 -1 -4; 37
2. Muse, Heather Gregg - 2 -[10] -5 -1 -2 -1 -9 -4 -2 -6 -7; 39
3. Hoss, Glenn Darden - 5 -5 -1 -3 -5 -2 -7 -[29] -14 -6 -1; 49
4. Joint Custody, Jenn & Ray Wulff - 6 -8 -2 -4 -9 -5 -[13] -6 -3 -10 -2; 55
5. Sparkle, Hannah Swett - 7 -2 -4 -14 -7 -8 -[20] -2 -9 -12 -3; 68

2017 Buzzards Bay Regatta - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Race
8		 Race
9		 Race
10		 Race
11		 T
O		 Total
Black Racing

One Design Division


Kiteboard (Foil)


1.
  22 Grace James 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 2 1

[3] 10.0


2.
  26 Bad Larry Racing 2 2 2 2 6 2 1 1 2

[6] 14.0


3. 8   8 Green Hat 4 4 4 5 4 5 3 3 3

[5] 30.0


4.
  17 One Bad Larry 6 3 1 3 2 3 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS

[10] 38.0


5. 31   31 Bullet Time 5 6 6 6 5 6 4 4 5

[6] 41.0


6. 36   USA 36 DeltaFoil 3 5 5 4 3 4 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS

[10] 44.0


7. 6   6 Rick K 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS 7 7 5 5 4

[10] 58.0


8. 19   19 Kite 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS 10/DNS

[10] 80.0
 


Kiteboard (CR:X)


1. 47   47 Flexible Flyer 11/DNF 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 0

[11] 8.0


2. 35   35 CR:X 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 0

[2] 12.0


3. 45   45 Aluminum Foil 11/DNS 3 5 4 3 11/TLE 3 4 0

[11] 33.0


4. 38   38 crx 11/DNS 11/DNS 3 3 11/DNS 4 4 3 0

[11] 39.0


5. 46   46 Wampum 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNS 6 4 3 5 7 0

[11] 47.0


6. 43   43 JermyPro 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNS 8 5 5 7 5 0

[11] 52.0


7. 48   48 Big Burd 11/DNS 11/DNS 4 5 11/DNS 11/DNS 6 6 0

[11] 54.0


8. 42   42 Team side shore 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNF 7 11/OCS 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNS 0

[11] 73.0


9. 49   49 Crash Test Dummy 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNF 0

[11] 77.0
 
 
Blue Racing

One Design Division


Marshall Sandpiper


1.
  PA 1 Sandpiper 5 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 2 [5] 15.0


2.
  M15 Prudence 4 4 2 2 4 2 2 1 4 1 1 [4] 23.0


3. 2   PA 2 Dumpling 1 1 3 3 1 4 3 3 2 3 4 [4] 24.0


4.
  PA 4 Noah 3 6 4 6 3 3 4 4 3 4 3 [6] 37.0


5.
  613 Stella 6 3 5 5 6 5 5 6 6 5 5 [6] 51.0


6.
  PA 471 Bantam 2 5 6 4 5 6 6 5 5 9/DNC 9/DNC [9] 53.0


7.
  PA 3 Ellie J 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 9/DNC 9/DNC [9] 72.0


8.
  293 white 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC [9] 90.0
 
 
Orange Racing

One Design Division


VX Evo


1. 8   NZL 008 VX Racing 1 2 1 1 1 1 1



[2] 6.0


2. 11   USA 011 Satisfaction 3 3 4 2 3 4 2



[4] 17.0


3. 9   009 Bennett Racing 2 1 3 4 2 6/RET 6/RET



[6] 18.0


4. 13   USA 013 BEAST 4 5 2 3 4 2 3



[5] 18.0


5. 3   USA 3 Molto Legato 5 4 5 5 5 3 6/DNF



[6] 27.0
 


International 5O5


1.
  USA 8715 Pressure Drop 2 2 1 1 4 1 1



[4] 8.0


2.
  USA 8830 NESS 1 1 2 2 2 2 3



[3] 10.0


3.
  USA 8930 Blondage 3 4 3 3 1 4 5



[5] 18.0


4.
  USA 9005 Katiebear 4 3 4 4 3 5 2



[5] 20.0


5.
  USA 8641 8641 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNF 3 4



[6] 31.0
 


Laser Master


1.
  195425 Fluffy 4 2 2 5 2 2 2 3 2 3
[5] 22.0


2.
  USA 169575 Pork chop 2 4 3 2 4 4 8 6 8 6
[8] 39.0


3.
  USA 208838 n/a 12 8 8 5 7 16 7 6 12 13
[16] 78.0


4.
  USA 189772 Lil nauty 8 4 18 19 8 4 8 11 11 8
[19] 80.0


5.
  190449 Touch of Grey 9 9 5 8 16 8 13 12 19 5
[19] 85.0


6.
  USA 175881 175881 5 29/DNC 10 15 10 18 17 4 6 8
[29] 93.0


7.
  194228 None 14 11 9 7 17 5 12 15 14 13
[17] 100.0


8.
  CAN 160929 DeBlond 21 5 8 11 8 10 16 18 13 11
[21] 100.0


9.
  162427 Annie 8 20 15 11 13 9 13 15 6 12
[20] 102.0


10.
  5126 Laser 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNS 29/DNS 3 5 3 2 3 2
[29] 105.0


11.
  210335 Laser 8 6 4 6 9 9 5 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC
[29] 105.0


12.
  USA 194063 Hunger Pains 17 20 30 15 6 17 5 9 10 10
[30] 109.0


13.
  199912 199912 10 16 16 16 14 11 10 7 15 14
[16] 113.0


14.
  USA 194033 caution 14 9 13 11 13 22 16 10 13 16
[22] 115.0


15.
  usa 161100 laser 2 12 18 21 18 12 19 15 6 28/DNF
[28] 123.0


16.
  209615 HowdyDoody 19 15 16 4 14 18 30/DNS 12 30/OCS 5
[30] 133.0


17.
  USA 189811 ITISWHATITIS 14 14 19 12 14 13 18 18 16 17
[19] 136.0


18.
  199804 Laser 13 22 7 13 22 13 15 15 21 20
[22] 139.0


19.
  197052 Laser 19 19 16 19 22 21 11 24 7 18
[24] 152.0


20.
  USA 199552 Laser 23 11 21 18 17 21 17 19 15 16
[23] 155.0


21.
  USA 174236 Fremojul 22 9 17 20 21 22 21 20 21 20
[22] 171.0


22.
  199572 Laser 22 22 21 20 23 24 21 17 29/OCS 20
[29] 190.0


23.
  USA 178857 Situational Awareness 20 20 24 23 24 20 23 23 18 22
[24] 193.0


24.
  191498 Dixie Rockette 18 22 22 23 24 28/DNF 23 23 20 22
[28] 197.0


25.
  USA 191464 covfefe 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNS 31/DNS 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC
[31] 279.0


26.
  USA 198633 Laser 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNS 31/DNS 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC
[31] 279.0


27.
  USA 206154 laser 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNS 31/DNS 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC
[31] 279.0
 
 
Red Racing

One Design Division


J 105


1.
  USA 96 Good Trade 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
[1] 9.0


2.
  USA 456 Sterling 2 2 2 4 2 2 3 2 2 3
[4] 20.0


3.
  USA 563 Hardtack 3 4 3 3 3 3 2 3 3 2
[4] 25.0


4.
North Sails  USA 227 Waterwolf 4 3 4 2 4 4 4 4 4 4
[4] 33.0


5.
  USA 493 Tonto 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC
[6] 54.0
 


Shields


1.
  107 Grace 2 2 1 3 1 2 1 1 1 2
[3] 13.0


2.
  237 237 1 3 2 1 2 3 3 3 3 3
[3] 21.0


3.
  248 the grinch 3 1 3 2 3 4 4 4 4 5
[5] 28.0


4.
  239 Syrinx 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 4 1 2 2 2 1
[8] 36.0


5.
  235 Nemesis 4 4 4 4 5 5 5 5 6 4
[6] 40.0


6.
  238 White Rabbit 5 5 5 5 6 6 6 6 5 6
[6] 49.0


7.
  8 Good News 6 6 6 6 7 7 7 7 7 7
[7] 59.0
 
 
White Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 22   USA 96 Savasana 8 1 9 2 29/UFD 4 6 1 1 1 4 [29] 37.0


2. 2   USA 95 Muse 2 10 5 1 2 1 9 4 2 6/RDG 7 [10] 39.0


3. 18   USA 852 HOSS 5 5 1 3 5 2 7 29/DNS 14 6 1 [29] 49.0


4. 19   USA 419 Joint Custody 6 8 2 4 9 5 13 6 3 10 2 [13] 55.0


5. 24   USA 311 Sparkle 7 2 4 14 7 8 20 2 9 12 3 [20] 68.0


6. 16   USA 85 Dime 3 3 7 29/UFD 3 6 8 9 11 11 11 [29] 72.0


7. 28   USA 364 USA 364 1 6 17 16 29/UFD 3 1 5 6 15 14 [29] 84.0


8. 43   USA 243 VitaminJ 4 29/UFD 13 12 22 7 2 10 5 4 5 [29] 84.0


9. 4   USA 839 Pinch & Roll 20 12 21 6 6 9 3 14 8 2 26 [26] 101.0


10. 17   USA 38 Goofyfoot 9 13 3 21 1 11 5 15 22 14 23 [23] 114.0


11. 23   USA 395 Semi Charmed 15 11 18 5 4 16 21 8 15 16 8 [21] 116.0


12. 6   USA 313 FM 10 14 24 9 11 12 29/UFD 18 16 9 6 [29] 129.0


13. 3   USA 585 Running Wild 12 4 29/UFD 29/UFD 29/UFD 13 11 7 4 3 18 [29] 130.0


14. 33   USA 233 Winter Wind 26 19 16 8 10 17 19 19 12 7 10 [26] 137.0


15. 1   USA 501 Button Fly 17 16 12 7 17 14 17 24 17 18 12 [24] 147.0


16. 20   USA 226 Locomotion 11 7 15 29/UFD 29/UFD 10 18 20 10 19 13 [29] 152.0


17. 26   USA 343 Truckin' 25 29/UFD 8 19 19 21 4 13 7 23 15 [29] 154.0


18. 10   USA 640 Bertha 14 17 20 10 29/UFD 18 16 11 19 13 17 [29] 155.0


19. 97   USA 497 Chinook 18 23 11 24 8 23 24 3 26 22 9 [26] 165.0


20. 12   USA 91 Carlos 29/DSQ 29/UFD 6 13 29/UFD 19 15 12 13 5 27 [29] 168.0


21. 5   USA 195 Trailer Park Boys 19 9 29/UFD 18 15 15 10 23 21 21 25 [29] 176.0


22. 21   USA 373 Lucky 27 15 22 17 18 22 12 17 20 27 16 [27] 186.0


23. 15   USA 188 Chinook 13 18 19 11 16 26 14 27 23 26 21 [27] 187.0


24. 7   USA 411 Selkie 16 29/RET 23 20 12 25 22 22 24 17 22 [29] 203.0


25. 50 Ullman Sails  USA 357 DangerMouse 24 21 26 15 20 20 26 26 18 25 19 [26] 214.0


26. 45   USA 45 Wild Child 23 20 10 25 14 24 23 21 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC [29] 218.0


27. 8   USA 611 Artemis 21 22 14 22 21 28 25 25 25 24 20 [28] 219.0


28. 13 North Sails  USA 386 Chicken Dinner 22 29/UFD 25 23 13 27 29/UFD 16 27 20 24 [29] 226.0
 
 
Yellow Racing

PHRF Division


PHRF - Spinnaker 1


1.
  USA 30 Wicked 2.0 2 1 1 1 1 2 2 1.5 3 1
[3] 12.5


2.
  USA 51410 ISURUS 1 3 2 2 3 1 2/SCP 3 5 3
[5] 20.0


3.
  USA 72 Gut Feeling 3 2 3 3 2 3 3 1.5 4 4
[4] 24.5


4.
  USA 1111 Freedom 6 5 4 5 4 4 6 6 1 2
[6] 37.0


5.
  USA 272 WildThing 4 4 5 6/SCP 6 6 4 4 2 5
[6] 40.0


6.
  USA 38007 RIOT 5 6 6 6 5 5 5 5 6 7/DNF
[7] 49.0
 


PHRF - Spinnaker 2


1.
  USA 1976 Mischief 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 3
[3] 12.0


2.
  USA 53303 Seefest 4 1 3 1 3 4 3 3 1 1
[4] 20.0


3.
  USA 32581 Leading Edge 2 3 2 4 2 2 2 2 3 2
[4] 20.0


4. 10   USA 40926 Freightrain 3 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 7/DNS
[7] 35.0


5.
  USA 122 Sundance 5 6 5 5 5 5 5 5 4 4
[6] 43.0


6.
  USA 52835 Ursus maritimus 7/DNC 4 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC
[7] 60.0
 


PHRF - Non-Spinnaker


1.
  USA 50940 Wildflower 4 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 4

[4] 12.0


2.
  USA 22714 Kanga 1 2 2 2 3 1 2 5 2

[5] 15.0


3.
  22840 Moody Blue 2 5 3 5 4 5 3 3 3

[5] 28.0


4.
  USA 33006 CEPHEUS 3 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 5

[5] 31.0


5.
  USA 12204 August West 12/DNC 12/DNC 4 3 2 4 12/DNC 2 1

[12] 40.0


6.
  007 Escape 5 7 7 7 12/DNS 6 5 6 12/DNS

[12] 55.0


7.
  USA 60170 Reconciled 6 8 6 6 12/DNS 12/DNS 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC

[12] 74.0


8.
  USA 51824 Blue Pigeon Too 12/DNC 4 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC

[12] 88.0


9.
  2175 Hotspur II 12/DNC 6 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC

[12] 90.0


10.
  US 1948 Mirage 7 12/DNF 12/DNS 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC

[12] 91.0


11.
  43891 Nauti Dog 12/DNC 12/DNF 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC

[12] 96.0
 
Hall Spars - BoomZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Dongfeng lead the pack as VOR fleet takes on the Rolex Fastnet Race
Dongfeng Race Team stormed down the western Solent to lead the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s in the Rolex Fastnet Race Dongfeng Race Team stormed down the western Solent to lead the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s in the Rolex Fastnet Race – part two of the Leg Zero qualifying series for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.
Posted today at 4:01 am PHRF SoCal Championship - Michael Shlens and James Devling in action
Michael Shlens’ Farr 40, Blade 2, finished in first place overall on corrected time in the Buoy Division Michael Shlens’ Farr 40, Blade 2, finished in first place overall on corrected time in the Buoy Division, and James Devling’s Rogers 46, Carbon Footprint, took first place honors overall on corrected time in the Random Leg Division in this weekend’s 2017 PHRF SoCal Championship, hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club and sponsored by Ullman Sails and PHRF of Southern California.
Posted today at 3:17 am Microburst unleashes on Tartan 10 North American Championship
M*A*S*H has had a streak of bad luck over the past month when they were dismasted in the Chicago Race to Mackinac Ron Kallen’s M*A*S*H was dismasted when winds peaked at 67.3 knots. The storm developed only minutes after the fleet completed the second race of the day.
Posted today at 2:26 am Girls on Film wins Lendy Cowes Week
Over half 12 strong FAST40+ fleet scored podium finishes in the seven race series, testament to the intense competition Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, only finished out of the top four in two races, to come fourth. Another statistic which shows the high level of racing in the class is that the FAST40+ Class newcomer, Jamie McWilliam and Matt Hanning's Signal 8, was 11th in the series.
Posted on 6 Aug CQS crew selected for Rolex Fastnet Race
The team on CQS will be 22 strong, and deep in ocean racing experience and talent for the 650nm dash from Cowes Leading the helming team will be New Zealand legend Chris Dickson, the winner of many world championships, and skipper of America’s Cup challenges and round the world races.
Posted on 6 Aug 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – First Japanese GC32 Racing Tour victory
It is the first occasion the Japanese team has won an event on the GC32 Racing Tour since joining in Malcesine last year Despite another uncertain forecast, conditions were near-perfect on the Bay of Palma with flat water and winds that at times touched 15 knots, the strongest of the four day competition. This made for adrenalin-filled foiling for the ten flying catamarans.
Posted on 6 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – Day 8 round up
The RS Elite is renowned for close racing, but Peters’ Riff Raff dominated the leader board, winning all but one race. The overall winner among the White Group dayboats is 14 year old Freddie Peters, who also won the RS Elite class, the Newcomers’ trophy and Young Skippers Trophy.
Posted on 6 Aug Harry Mighell wins inaugural International WASZP Games
Race nine started in a patchy light breeze from the South, that swung around the compass right from the start. The fleet of 53 WASZP’s packed the start line, low riding off on starboard tack. This time the shift further to true South forced the majority to take the left side of the course sailing low towards Malcesine on the East side of the Lake.
Posted on 6 Aug 2,700 Rolex Fastnet Race sailors face their personal Everest
For the competitors gathered in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, a few are out to win one of the most coveted trophies Seventeen-year-old Montel Fagan-Jordan is about to compete in his first ever Fastnet just four years after taking up the sport. For a student from Greig City Academy, an inner-city state school from Hornsey in London, sailing does not usually feature on the radar of possible sporting pursuits.
Posted on 6 Aug Thrilling finale for Swan Yachts during the 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE
Weather conditions were fluctuating all the week as the daily results of the competitors in the race. Six ClubSwan 50s, gathered for the first time, showed off their cutting- edge performance underlining the OD formula where the boats are all the same and human being is the only tip the balance.
Posted on 6 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy