Breezy Day 1 goes to Laura Weyler's Hijinks at J/88 North Americans

2017 J88 NAC - Day 1

by Christopher Howell





Mike Bruno’s Wings holds the second spot with 15 points. Two boats are tied on points at 17 for third and fourth, respectively: James Egloff’s Touch 2 Play and Iris Vogel’s Deviation.









Hijinks, with local Adam Burns at the helm, took bullets in the first two meetings, followed by Doug Newhouse’s Yonder and Egloff in race one, and by Tim Finkle’s Seaweed and Bruno in race two. Bruno then won the third contest, ahead of Egloff and Weyler. Vogel and Doug McKeige’s Jazz watched Hijinks notch its third victory of the day in Friday’s final duel.



Racing continues through Sunday.





