Breezy Day 1 goes to Laura Weyler's Hijinks at J/88 North Americans

by Christopher Howell today at 11:25 am
2017 J88 NAC - Day 1 Christopher Howell
Thirteen J/88s took to the waters of Lake Ontario on Friday, where 15-20 knots of breeze allowed four wavy races at the J/88 North American Championship, part of the CanAm Challenge at Youngstown Yacht Club in New York. Laura Weyler’s Hijinks has collected a hefty advantage with scores of one, one, three, one for six points.

2017 J88 NAC - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J88 NAC - Day 1 © Christopher Howell



Mike Bruno’s Wings holds the second spot with 15 points. Two boats are tied on points at 17 for third and fourth, respectively: James Egloff’s Touch 2 Play and Iris Vogel’s Deviation.

2017 J88 NAC - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J88 NAC - Day 1 © Christopher Howell



Hijinks, with local Adam Burns at the helm, took bullets in the first two meetings, followed by Doug Newhouse’s Yonder and Egloff in race one, and by Tim Finkle’s Seaweed and Bruno in race two. Bruno then won the third contest, ahead of Egloff and Weyler. Vogel and Doug McKeige’s Jazz watched Hijinks notch its third victory of the day in Friday’s final duel.

Racing continues through Sunday.

2017 CanAm Challenge - Youngstown Yacht Club - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Total
Course A Racing

One Design Division


J 88 North American Championship


1. 7 Quantum Sails  USA 27 Hijinks J 88 Laura Weyler 1 1 3 1 6.0


2. 16   USA 80 Wings J 88 Mike Bruno 5 3 1 6 15.0


3. 17   CAN 56 Touch 2 Play J 88 James Egloff 3 7 2 5 17.0


4. 4   USA 24 Deviation J 88 Iris Vogel 6 4 5 2 17.0


5. 9   USA 1 Jazz J 88 Douglas McKeige 7 5 4 3 19.0


6. 15   USA 35 Yonder J 88 Douglas Newhouse 2 6 9 4 21.0


7. 12   USA 93 Seaweed J 88 Tim Finkle 4 2 6 10 22.0


8. 6   USA 88 Exile J 88 Andy Graff 8 8 8 8 32.0


9. 5   USA 2 Easy Eights (Corinthian) J 88 Joseph/Jeffrey Pawlowski 12 10 7 7 36.0


10. 1   USA 34 Albóndigas (Corinthian) J 88 Al Minella 9 11 11 9 40.0


11. 3   USA 64 BLUE J 88 Brian O'Malley 10 9 10 11 40.0


12. 10   USA 11 Night Owl J 88 Richard Lohr 11 12 13 12 48.0


13. 11   USA 76 QUIXY (Corinthian) J 88 Cindy Goodin 13 13 12 13 51.0
 
 
Course C Racing

One Design Division


Tripp 26 Great Lakes Championship


1.
  USA 2634 A Parent Tripp Tripp 26 Brett Harrison 1 2 1 2 6.0


2.
  USA 83269 GOIN' Tripp 26 Dennis Hannick 4 1 6 1 12.0


3.
  USA 46242 Rode Tripp Tripp 26 Robert Brown 2 3 3 4 12.0


4.
  CAN 83190 Slapshot Tripp 26 Tom Freeman 3 7 4 3 17.0


5.
  CAN 93339 Zoom Tripp 26 Mark Shannon 6 4 2 6 18.0


6.
  USA 50737 Redline Tripp 26 Mike Stasko 5 5 5 7 22.0


7.
  CAN 12626 Exocet Tripp 26 Allan Prits 7 6 7 5 25.0
 


J 70 Lake Ontario Championship


1. 12   CAN 360 REX J 70 Scott Weakley 2 1 1 1 5.0


2. 4   USA 1037 Junior J 70 John Newell 1 2 2 4 9.0


3. 3   USA 313 FM (Corinthian) J 70 Tod Sackett 4 3 3 2 12.0


4. 9   USA 302 Maximón (Corinthian) J 70 Paul Cannon 3 6 4 3 16.0


5. 11   USA 61 Reveille J 70 Justin Hays / Ben Zahradnik 5 4 5 5 19.0


6. 8   CAN 813 Maverick (Corinthian) J 70 Rich Jones 10 5 6 7 28.0


7. 10   USA 194 Napoleon J 70 Eric Tanski 8 8 7 6 29.0


8. 7   USA 303 Margaritaville (Corinthian) J 70 Scott Dinse 6 7 12 8 33.0


9. 15 North Sails  USA 54 Little Rascal (Corinthian) J 70 Rick Pfarr 7 9 9 12 37.0


10. 1   USA 499 El Jefe J 70 Richard Veale 11 11 8 9 39.0


11. 2   USA 204 Eowyn (Corinthian) J 70 Peter Winkelstein 9 14/DNS 11 10 44.0


12. 14   USA 205 Tigress J 70 Timothy Weibel 13 10 10 11 44.0


13. 5   USA 235 Liberti (Corinthian) J 70 Greg Berti 12 14/OCS 13 13 52.0
 
2017 CanAm Challenge - Youngstown Yacht Club - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Total
Course A Racing

One Design Division


J 88 North American Championship


1. 5   USA 2 Easy Eights J 88 Joseph/Jeffrey Pawlowski 12 10 7 7 36.0


2. 1   USA 34 Albóndigas J 88 Al Minella 9 11 11 9 40.0


3. 11   USA 76 QUIXY J 88 Cindy Goodin 13 13 12 13 51.0
 
 
Course C Racing

One Design Division


J 70 Lake Ontario Championship


1. 3   USA 313 FM J 70 Tod Sackett 4 3 3 2 12.0


2. 9   USA 302 Maximón J 70 Paul Cannon 3 6 4 3 16.0


3. 8   CAN 813 Maverick J 70 Rich Jones 10 5 6 7 28.0


4. 7   USA 303 Margaritaville J 70 Scott Dinse 6 7 12 8 33.0


5. 15 North Sails  USA 54 Little Rascal J 70 Rick Pfarr 7 9 9 12 37.0


6. 2   USA 204 Eowyn J 70 Peter Winkelstein 9 14/DNS 11 10 44.0


7. 5   USA 235 Liberti J 70 Greg Berti 12 14/OCS 13 13 52.0
 
