Breadth and depth

by John Curnow today at 5:11 am
Just gold, not burnt and loads of butter and honey please! .
Been fortunate to see all manner of craft over the last week or so. Metre boats, One Design, production cruisers, maxis, racers new, like Ker40s to old, such as Adams 10, and then a smattering of off the beach classes as well. It is cool in South and wet in Sydney, so maybe it was the notion of the commencement soon enough of the boat watching season that had me thinking shorts and big hats.

Boat shows been and about to launch got it all going, I suppose, then there is the Line7 Etchells Australasian Championship in Moolollaba, before Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island and Magnetic Island all hold sway. Just in that it reminds you not only of the breadth and depth in all the racing to be had in one hull or more, but that right around this big land of ours, there is something to be had. It also includes neighbours, when you look at things like the Fremantle to Bali Race and Rally.

Then going to the extreme in one sense with Jon Sanders, it takes us to the whole globe. Of course, another extreme is all but ready to begin, and who knows where that will really take us in the scheme of things. We’re already up in the air, so cyclors could become the new pumps… If it were a giant crumpet with lashings of butter and honey, you just would not know where to start.

One good place to start is technology. The boats, masts, sails and rigging all have names to go with the tremendous composites and man made fibres. Propulsion and generation of power back from the sea are coming more to the fore with not only propellers, but also huge rotating masts on ships. The former is to be used in the next instalment of the Volvo and the other is being prepared presently, so green is certainly the new black!

Options are almost as many and varied as the colours in the spectrum © OceanLED
Options are almost as many and varied as the colours in the spectrum © OceanLED



Yet without doubt it was probably the little thing in my hand that made think all is possible. After all, these days you can just ask it, and it will do as you say, notwithstanding that the result could be almost as interesting as autocorrect on your typing… Still, from telling what is happening, or about to happen, to booking you in for something, and then telling the world what you’re up to, the wee iPhone and its cousins are in charge. Yes that is full intended, for being glued to a socket is becoming quite the thing.

Case in point, and then we’ll get onto the nautical stuff, I was talking with a friend who was faced with a long plane flight, and no movie to watch. In the old days you sucked it in and took what the airline deemed you might like. You also could ask around the airport and see if anyone had a Frommers or the like, perhaps say a copy of Let’s Go, for maybe you could do a trade and read up on your next port of call.

Today, you seek out a youngish person, and ask then if they have any movies to share. Yep, we’ll get slammed for the piracy angle (yep, took the whole article to work that term in), but a nerd stick exchange and a few minutes to chat and then hey presto, we’re all done. Yes. Times change. Our particular field of interest is no different. Oilskins, canvas, real cordage and things made from wood and metal. Everywhere there is something going on. Cool huh! Best we all stay well tuned…

Iain Percy, Skipper Artemis Racing - during Practice Session, May 2017 © Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing
Iain Percy, Skipper Artemis Racing - during Practice Session, May 2017 © Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing



