Both Dongfeng’s teams secure a podium finish at Spi Ouest

by Dongfeng Race Team today at 10:02 pm
Dongfeng Race Team at the 39th Spi Ouest France © Thomas Brégardis / Ouest France
After twelve races contested over four days in light to medium conditions this weekend in La Trinité-sur-Mer, south-west Brittany, both Open 7.50 Dongfeng Race Team crews secured a podium place at the 39th Spi Ouest France.

A familiar face on the series he created some 20 years ago, Nicolas Groleau took the win, but it wouldn’t have taken much for the Dongfeng men and women to upset the usual hierarchy. Indeed, the crew skippered by Marie Riou finished second, just three points shy of the top spot, closely followed by the crew skippered by Charles Caudrelier. Beyond the ranking, this ‘Spi Ouest’ proved to be an enjoyable interlude for the team on the long road to the Volvo Ocean Race.

Marie Riou, skipper of Dongfeng Race Team 2: “We’re happy to finish second, though it’s a little frustrating as we were still in with a chance of winning the last race at one point, but it didn’t pan out like that in the end. That’s how it goes and we’re really very happy with the result. We’ve progressed a little more each day and it definitely showed yesterday.”

Charles Caudrelier, skipper Dongfeng Race Team 1: “It was a good regatta with a lot of races, a lot of fun and a good training session for our team. After two good first days, we (DFRT 1) suffered a poor day yesterday. The girls (DFRT2) had an excellent day on Sunday, but the only race today just wasn’t enough. Otherwise, we worked well, managed to raise our game and had a degree of surety in the race zone, so it was very good.”

Dongfeng Race Team at the 39th Spi Ouest France © Thomas Brégardis / Ouest France
Dongfeng Race Team at the 39th Spi Ouest France © Thomas Brégardis / Ouest France



Pascal Bidégorry, DFRT 1: “It’s been a long time since I’ve raced at Spi Ouest. It’s always just as fun and interesting and it was great to have the two Dongfeng crews racing against each other.'

Carolijn Brouwer, DFRT 2: “We had a blast. Our objective was to beat Charles and the boys’ boat, so from that aspect it was a success (laughs)! We’ve also made good progress in terms of speed, on-board communication and tactics, so our efforts have paid off nicely. When you’re in race format, the pressure increases with the excitement and the adrenaline, so it’s really good to see how everyone reacts in these situations.”

Jackson Bouttell, DFRT 1: “We have all had a great time working together, racing together and learning from each other. The links between this race and the Volvo Ocean Race may seem pretty tenuous but there are many aspects the team can take away from this.'

Daryl Wislang, DFRT 1: “It’s been good to race with the team. Maintaining the competitive aspect is a key point in our preparation for the Volvo Ocean Race. Every start and every race situation counts and helps us to further raise our game. We can feel satisfied with the way we’ve sailed the boat this week.”

After one week’s rest, the sailors from Dongfeng Race Team will resume raining again in Lorient aboard the Volvo Ocean 65 monohull Dongfeng. The next race is Cowes Week and the Fastnet Race in early August.

39th Spi Ouest France © Thomas Deregnieaux
39th Spi Ouest France © Thomas Deregnieaux


39th Spi Ouest France © Thomas Deregnieaux
39th Spi Ouest France © Thomas Deregnieaux





Ranking for the Open 7.50 after 12 races:
1 - (28 points) - Bretagne Telecom, N. Groleau
2 - (31 points) - Dongfeng Race Team 2, M. Riou
3 - (33 points) – Dongfeng Race Team 1, C. Caudrelier
4 - (40 points) - Cool Runnings, T. Juncker
5 - (56 points) – Open Bar - Le Carre, S. Thetiot
6 - (64 points) – Team-Sog/Sepop Morbihan, M. Guillemot
7 - (65 points) – Faun Environnement, A. Godart-Philippe
8 - (75 points) – Qualiconfort Isolation, M. Leys
9 - (79 points) – Lopamael, F. Duthil
10 - (111 points) – Ossian, F. Costes
11 - (116 points) – Open Your Eyes, D. Poisson
12 - (124 points) – Trez Open, D. Goubault
13 - (133 points) – Red Bill, H. Vincent
Related Articles

Evan Walker steals Coconut Grove Cup at final turn
In a day filled with leaderboard upsets, event winner was decided rounding final mark in the final race of the regatta In a day filled with leaderboard upsets, the event winner was decided rounding the final mark in the final race of the regatta. Australia’s Evan Walker and his Team KA Match struck lucky on the last beat to win the final cross and pop a wheelie on the finish line to take the win in style.
Posted today at 5:02 am Over, but not out for Sail Port Stephens
Over, but not out for Sail Port Stephens So it is over, but certainly not out. Indeed, it is going from strength to strength. Sail Port Stephens is a real gem. About seven years ago, one industry legend said to me that this would become a feature regatta on the East coast, and he was more than correct. Is it the colours, the serenity, the collection of a vast array of boats, the laughter ashore, the brilliant racing offshore?
Posted today at 2:59 am Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race - Wrap-up
Mix of a fast finishing race combined with revived Yachties Party resulted in full Yacht Club when winner was announced The mix of a fast finishing race combined with the revived Yachties Party resulted in a full Yacht Club when the winner of the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race was announced as President of Australian Sailing Matt Allen and his Ichi Ban crew.
Posted on 16 Apr Full results and images for 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race – Pictures by Shoebox Images Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race – Pictures by Shoebox Images
Posted on 16 Apr Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race - Busy night in Gladstone
It has been a busy night in Gladstone with much of the fleet capitalising on the 15-20 knot winds throughout the evening It has been a busy night in Gladstone with much of the fleet capitalising on the 15-20 knot winds throughout the evening and early morning hours and an incoming tide.
Posted on 16 Apr Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE back on the water with new rig
16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back sailing Just 16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back on the water. On Saturday 15th April in Lisbon (Portugal), home of the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard, and where the new mast was fitted, the VO65 was out on the water undertaking its first tests.
Posted on 15 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew Shona Davies
Race start might still be a few months away, but Shona Davies already describes it as the experience of her life. Race start might still be a few months away, but Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew Member Shona Davies already describes it as the experience of her life. This is an extraordinary statement for the 39-year-old South African to make, given the catalyst for her signing up.
Posted on 15 Apr C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Race - Overall report
A large crowd gathered on Shorncliffe Pier to watch start of C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race. A large crowd was gathered on the Shorncliffe Pier on Friday 14 April to watch the start of 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race. An eight knot southeastly breeze greeted a fleet of 10 multihulls.
Posted on 15 Apr Viper 640 World Championship 2018 announced
Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US. Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US.
Posted on 15 Apr B2G Yacht Race - Black Jack secures another Line Honours title
Black Jack has claimed their fourth consecutive Line Honours trophy today crossing the finish line B2G Yacht Race Black Jack has claimed their fourth consecutive Line Honours trophy today crossing the finish line of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race at 09.56.43am. In the process, skipper Mark Bradford sailed himself into the history books, no skipper has ever won four Line Honours titles in a row until today.
Posted on 14 Apr
