Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Bora Gulari injured in training accident prior to Nacra 17 Worlds

by US Sailing today at 2:12 am
Bora Gulari Thierry Martinez http://www.thmartinez.com
US Sailing Team Nacra 17 athlete and Rio 2016 U.S. Olympian Bora Gulari (Detroit, Mich.) suffered an injury during a training incident on Wednesday, as he and teammate Helena Scutt (Kirkland, Wash.) were preparing for the upcoming Nacra 17 World Championship (September 5-10, 2017) in La Grande Motte, France. Gulari lost part of three fingers on his right hand after he came in contact with the boat’s rigging during a capsize in strong wind conditions. Gulari is currently recovering at a local hospital following surgery, and is expected to return to sailing in approximately four weeks.

“This is an unfortunate setback, but Helena and I will bounce back from this and continue our campaign for Tokyo 2020,” said Gulari, a two-time Moth World Champion and the 2009 US Sailing Rolex Yachtsman of the year. “I’ll definitely be back on the water as soon as I’m able, which should be in about a month.”

Bora Gulari © US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org
Bora Gulari © US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org



Italian Sailing Team coach Gabriele Bruni provided help to Gulari and Scutt immediately after the accident, with US Sailing Team coach David Howlett, who was assisting with running practice races, arriving a few minutes later. Scutt, who is also a U.S. Olympian, was uninjured in the incident. Scutt sailed the boat back to shore with help from Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Santiago Lange of Argentina, who came out to the scene from onshore to assist.

“We are grateful for all the help and support we received today from the Olympic sailing community, and especially from our competitors and coaches who helped us on the water and after we got back to shore,” said Scutt.

Gulari and Scutt will retire from the 2017 Nacra 17 Worlds, and focus on Gulari’s recovery in the coming weeks.

Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Related Articles

Deutschland sailors stake early podium spots in 49er and FX
After losing the first two days Day 3 of the 2017 Worlds opened under yet another curtain of fog, rain After losing the first two days of the 49er and FX World Championship to a lack of sailable conditions, Day 3 of the 2017 Worlds opened under yet another curtain of fog, rain, and light air. With a tantalizing breeze a few miles offshore just beyond the fog banks, frustration reigned ashore for sailors, coaches, and race officials as the waiting game continued.
Posted today at 1:24 am 470 Junior Worlds - Postponement flag gets a workout on Day 3
Gentle southerly sea breeze started to fill in the race area around 11 o’clock, and by noon, it was almost 10 kt. Gentle southerly sea breeze started to fill in the race area for Day 3 of the Junior 470 Worlds held at the 2020 Olympic venue of Enoshima and Sagami Bay, Japan around 11 o’clock, and by noon, it was almost 10 kts. However, this sea breeze was slowed down by the small front which passed the east side of the racing area.
Posted on 30 Aug 470 Junior Worlds – Three races push contenders out front
Neck and neck racing in three races saw an escalation in performance as the 470 fleet powered around in strong winds Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes (FRA) geared up in the breezy conditions to stake their claim at the top of the leaderboard, as results of 2,1, pushed them into the lead.
Posted on 29 Aug 49erFX Worlds – Fog, light winds kill first two days
If the fleet loses Tuesday, the Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday. They’re some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and while many of the 80 men’s and 57 women’s Olympic skiff sailing teams arrived here weeks ago to practice for the most important event on the calendar, the only challenge they’ve faced during the first two days has been boredom.
Posted on 29 Aug 2017 Sunfish World Championship - Day 1
Put 54 champion competitors from 10 different countries in a setting as beautiful as Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ Put 54 champion competitors from 10 different countries in a setting as beautiful as Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ and mix in winds that ranged from 14-18+ knots and you have a near perfect start to this year's International Sunfish Class Association (ISCA) World Championship.
Posted on 29 Aug International Detroit Cup Match Race Regatta – Final day
Harry Price (AUS) and his team of Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen have successfully defended their title This was an impressive show of match racing talent by the to both the competitive field of 8 teams from 5 nations, as well as the crowds on shore of the event's host, Bayview YC.
Posted on 28 Aug Tricky breeze on Day 1 at 470 Junior World Championships
Conditions were anything but typical, and a real contrast to the race track many of the teams experienced last week The opening day was an all-French affair as four different national teams - Guillaume Pirouelle/Valentin Sipan, Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes, Marina Lefort/Lara Granier and Jennifer Poret/Camille Hautefaye - took the four race wins in the men and women fleets. Whilst France took the race victory, consistency rewarded Italy who control the leaderboard in both fleets.
Posted on 28 Aug Finn wins U23 Finn Worlds – Oskari Muhonen is world champion
The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup in Balatonfüred draws to a close after another windless day The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup in Balatonfüred draws to a close after another windless day and with Finn, Oskari Muhonen, as the new World Champion. Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, wins the silver and Fionn Lyden, from Ireland, the bronze.
Posted on 28 Aug Japanese drumming sets the pace for 470 Junior World Championships
The International 470 Class last held a World Championship in Japan twenty-eight years ago, in 1989, at Tsu City Enoshima Yacht Harbour is also the only venue to host two Olympic events over different Olympics. You can feel the history made here over 50 years ago pulsing around the venue, with photos of the 1964 Olympic legends displayed and a powerful aura of Olympic success.
Posted on 27 Aug Peru’s Angello Giuria successfully defends Sunfish Youth World Title
Day Three and Final Day of the Sunfish Youth World Championship held at Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ Day Three and Final Day of the Sunfish Youth World Championship held at Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ couldn't have had more perfect winds and weather along with outstanding Race Committee work thanks to PRO Bub Kovacs and his A Team - Janet, Kelly, Susan and Jack. Wait a minute ... who pocketed my anemometer? An inside story that drew chuckles on all three days.
Posted on 27 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy