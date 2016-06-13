Please select your home edition
Bobby Grieser - the sailing photog who barked - dies at 70 + Images

by Paul Todd and Sail-World today at 4:32 am
One of his favourite shots, Bobby G aboard his camera boat in San Diego Paul Todd © http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Robert Grieser, a legendary marine photographer, passed away on January 31 in San Diego, Calif., after a four month long series of illnesses and other health issues. He was 70 years “young.”

A former newspaper photographer, “Bobby G,” as he was known to all, was perhaps best known for his America's Cup images, beginning with the Big Boat Challenge in 1988 and continuing for the next six Cups until the last in San Francisco.

Between times he covered a myriad of series and regattas including the America's Cup World Series and Louis Vuitton Cups and Series in the period 2007-2010 when the racing was suspended; World Match Racing Tour; every Heineken Regatta in St. Maarten from 1983 until his last one in 2014; and many many more.

The 2011 St. Barths Bucket Regatta for mega yachts and the 3rd year of the Bucket held on the Island, with the minimum length 30 Meters. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
The 2011 St. Barths Bucket Regatta for mega yachts and the 3rd year of the Bucket held on the Island, with the minimum length 30 Meters. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobby G grew up on the Chesapeake Bay loving the outdoor life. Although short of stature he had a giant-sized sense of humour, was generous to a fault and loved his role behind the viewfinder. He was a photographer at the Washington Star newspaper in Washington, DC, for 15 years and on call for the Associated Press before moving west to work for the Los Angeles Times/San Diego edition, where he oversaw the picture desk for 18 years. During those years Grieser covered riots, war zones in Somalia and White House events.

Like most of that era, he started out in film and developing his own images before moving over to digital. He had a photo store in San Diego for a time.

Bobby G’s ability to imitate a dog’s bark often startled those around hime and he would use it to get a subject to look his way, including President Nixon in the early 1970s. On the water Grieser's ability to bark deep and loud, like a St. Bernard was particularly disarming in a world where photographers calling out to sailors is not permitted. Only Bobby G could get away with barking at sailors. The rulebook didn't cover him.

In 1982 Grieser’s passion for life, people and sailing led him to pursue a freelance career focusing on yachting, adventure, and travel and leisure, and he helped found the OutsideImages.com photo library. One of the world's top sailing photographers he had the rare accolade of being invited to shoot for Louis Vuitton - both covering their sailing events, but fashion shoots as well.

Day 15 of the 34th America's Cup racing between Oracle Team USA skippered by James Spithill (AUS) and Emirates Team New Zealand skippered by Dean Barker (NZL). It was the final race of the America's Cup as Emirates Team New Zealand was first at mark one but a strong Oracle Team USA took the lead and won nine straight races to win the America's Cup. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Day 15 of the 34th America's Cup racing between Oracle Team USA skippered by James Spithill (AUS) and Emirates Team New Zealand skippered by Dean Barker (NZL). It was the final race of the America's Cup as Emirates Team New Zealand was first at mark one but a strong Oracle Team USA took the lead and won nine straight races to win the America's Cup. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Grieser had saltwater in his veins, and he would take any excuse to get on the water. “I’m off to make a picture,” he would always say. Grieser’s presence, his smile, and humour were fixtures in the press room of the America’s Cup since the mid-1990s.

He loved shooting out of a helicopter, whether it was over an America’s Cup racecourse in California, Australia or New Zealand, or in Saint Martin with the blue Caribbean Sea under his feet. His final assignment gives him the best aerial view of his life and allows him to keep an eye on his many beloved friends and oceans around the world.

Grieser leaves behind his loving wife Georgia and an infinite number of friends he made along the way.

A selection of Bobby G's favourite images, selected by his long time business partner, Paul Todd of OutsideImages.com is presented below:

August 7, 2013. Louis Vuitton Cup skipper’s Dinner held at Pier 24 Photography Gallery. Skippers competing in the challenger series included Challenge skippered Max Sirena (ITA) and Artemis Racing skipper Ian Percy (GBR). Left to right; ,Luna Rossa Challenge Max Sirena, & Chris Draper; Emirates Team New Zealand, Dean Barker; Christine Belanger,Louis Vuitton Events Director; Artemis Racing skipper Iain Percy (GBR) and Nathan Outteridge. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
August 7, 2013. Louis Vuitton Cup skipper's Dinner held at Pier 24 Photography Gallery. Skippers competing in the challenger series included Challenge skippered Max Sirena (ITA) and Artemis Racing skipper Ian Percy (GBR). Left to right; ,Luna Rossa Challenge Max Sirena, & Chris Draper; Emirates Team New Zealand, Dean Barker; Christine Belanger,Louis Vuitton Events Director; Artemis Racing skipper Iain Percy (GBR) and Nathan Outteridge. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Dean Barker, shakes hands with fans during the dock out show, on day one of the 2013 Louis Vuitton Cup final between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Dean Barker, shakes hands with fans during the dock out show, on day one of the 2013 Louis Vuitton Cup final between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobby G - Portfolio image - waiting for the wind. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Bobby G - Portfolio image - waiting for the wind. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobby G - Portfolio image. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Bobby G - Portfolio image. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobby G - Portfolio image. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Bobby G - Portfolio image. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobby G - Portfolio image - Dennis Conner on the helm with Brad Butterworth trimming © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Bobby G - Portfolio image - Dennis Conner on the helm with Brad Butterworth trimming © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobby G - Portfolio image - the 1988 America's Cup was his first Cup. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Bobby G - Portfolio image - the 1988 America's Cup was his first Cup. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobby G - Portfolio image. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Bobby G - Portfolio image. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobby G - Portfolio image. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Bobby G - Portfolio image. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


The America's Cup World Series in Newport, Rhode Island from May 26th through July lst, 2012 gets under way. Following the final day of racing much MOET was served and sprayed over crew. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
The America's Cup World Series in Newport, Rhode Island from May 26th through July lst, 2012 gets under way. Following the final day of racing much MOET was served and sprayed over crew. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


The 1988 America's Cup - on board the Big-Boat. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
The 1988 America's Cup - on board the Big-Boat. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobbg G - Portfolio image - replica Schooner America © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Bobbg G - Portfolio image - replica Schooner America © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Bobby G Portfolio image - Beached yacht and surfer. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Bobby G Portfolio image - Beached yacht and surfer. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


The 1988 America's Cup was the 27th America's Cup regatta, and was contested between the defender, San Diego Yacht Club represented by Stars & Stripes H3, and the challenger, the Mercury Bay Boating Club represented by KZ-1. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
The 1988 America's Cup was the 27th America's Cup regatta, and was contested between the defender, San Diego Yacht Club represented by Stars & Stripes H3, and the challenger, the Mercury Bay Boating Club represented by KZ-1. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


July 5, 2013, San Francisco. The Louis Vuitton Cup Party held at the California Palace of the Legion of Honor, was a spectacular venue for VIPs and guests to start festivities for the 2013 Louis Vuitton Cup, Challenger series to the America's Cup. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
July 5, 2013, San Francisco. The Louis Vuitton Cup Party held at the California Palace of the Legion of Honor, was a spectacular venue for VIPs and guests to start festivities for the 2013 Louis Vuitton Cup, Challenger series to the America's Cup. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


The Grenada work boat regatta sailed off Grand Anse beach. Boats from all over the country of Grenada participated in the classic work boat races. January the 19th-2012 © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
The Grenada work boat regatta sailed off Grand Anse beach. Boats from all over the country of Grenada participated in the classic work boat races. January the 19th-2012 © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


1995 Artist Roy Lichtenstein signs his work of art - the Mermaid on the America's Cup yacht PACT 95, the America's Cup defence team from Bangor, ME. 35mm colour film. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
1995 Artist Roy Lichtenstein signs his work of art - the Mermaid on the America's Cup yacht PACT 95, the America's Cup defence team from Bangor, ME. 35mm colour film. © Bob Grieser/Outside Images http://www.outsideimages.co.nz


Eureka Valley Sand Dunes and Death Valley (USA, CA) December 2013. Photographer Bob Grieser hikes up a huge Sand Dune.<br /> The Eureka Valley Sand Dunes are located in the southern part of Eureka Valley, in northern Inyo County in eastern California, in the southwestern United States. Although covering an area of only 3 square miles (8 km?), the dunes rise approximately 680 feet (207 m) above the surrounding valley floor, making them one of the highest dune fields in North America.Eureka Valley is a © Paul Todd http://www.outsideimages.co.nz
Eureka Valley Sand Dunes and Death Valley (USA, CA) December 2013. Photographer Bob Grieser hikes up a huge Sand Dune.
The Eureka Valley Sand Dunes are located in the southern part of Eureka Valley, in northern Inyo County in eastern California, in the southwestern United States. Although covering an area of only 3 square miles (8 km?), the dunes rise approximately 680 feet (207 m) above the surrounding valley floor, making them one of the highest dune fields in North America.Eureka Valley is a © Paul Todd http://www.outsideimages.co.nz

