Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Boats.com YJA Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year winners revealed

by Michael Ford - YJA on 10 Jan
Yachting Hero. Gavin Reid, second left, receives the coveted boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year trophy. Left to right, Barry Pickthall, YJA chairman; Gavin Reid; Ian Atkins, chairman, boats.com; Ian Walker, MBE, last year's winner. © Sam Kurtul
Gavin Reid, a 27-year old adventurer who took part in last year’s Clipper Round the World Race for amateur sailors, has been rewarded for his heroic mid-ocean rescue of a sailor found trapped at the top of the mast on another yacht with the 2016 boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year Award.

Fifteen-year old Elliott Kuzyk from Poole, Dorset won the 2016 boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year Award after winning the 2016 Topper World Championship.

Both sailors received their awards at a Gala Lunch held at Trinity House, London and presented on behalf of the YJA by the 2015 Yachtsman of the Year, Ian Walker MBE following a close vote taken by members of the Yachting Journalists’ Association.

boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year 2016
Gavin Reid, whose family home is in Bideford Devon, but now works in Cambridge, was crewing the Clipper Round the World race yacht Mission Performance when an SOS was picked up off the New South Wales coast of Australia from a yacht returning from the Sydney Hobart Race, which had a crewman stuck at the top of the mast. Mission Performance was competing in the Henri-Lloyd Hobart to Whitsunday’s leg of the Clipper Race and was nearest to the stricken vessel. Gavin who is profoundly deaf and had zero sailing experience prior to signing up for the Clipper Race, volunteered to swim between the two yachts and found four other crew onboard all incapacitated and unable to help their crewmate who had been tangled in halyards at the top of the mast for several hours.

Using the one remaining staysail halyard, Gavin hoisted himself two thirds of the way up the swinging mast, then climbed the rest of the way hand-over-hand to reach the crewman, untangle the lines and help to lower him down safely.

“To be named 2016 boats.com YJA Yachtsman of The Year over some of my absolute heroes of the sport, feels like an incredible honour.”

“If someone had told me two years ago when I was starting my training for the Clipper Race that I would be here today collecting this award, I couldn’t have believed it.”

The runners up are Olympic Gold Medalist Giles Scott from Portsmouth and Round the Island Race record holder Brian Thompson from Southampton.

boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year 2016
Elliott Kuzyk (15), from Poole won the boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year Award following his victory in the 200-strong Topper World Championship In Ireland, an event open to all ages. Elliott eventually took the title after a seven-way battle for top spot. He also broke UK regional records by winning the Topper Southern Area Championships for an unprecedented fifth year.

'It really is a prestigious trophy and I didn't expect to win,' said Elliott. 'But I am very happy.'

Elliott Kuzyk receives the boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year trophy from Ian Atkins, chairman of boats.com . Left to right: Barry Pickthall, Elliott Kuzyk, Ian Atkins; Ian Walker, last year's Yachtsman of the Year winner. © Sam Kurtul
Elliott Kuzyk receives the boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year trophy from Ian Atkins, chairman of boats.com . Left to right: Barry Pickthall, Elliott Kuzyk, Ian Atkins; Ian Walker, last year's Yachtsman of the Year winner. © Sam Kurtul



The runners up are 18-year old 29er class dinghy sailors Tom Darling from Kettering and Crispin Beaumont from Halesowen, and 15-year old powerboat champion Thomas Mantripp from Lowestoft,

Ian Atkins, boats.com Chairman commented after the ceremony, ‘I’m proud to present the Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the year awards once again this year. 2016 was so full of extraordinary sailing achievement — from multiple Olympic gold medal wins, to many new British world champions, to life saving heroics. Today we are delighted to recognise all of the UK’s success in such a diverse and challenging sport.’

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsPantaenius - Fixed ValueFestival of Sails 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Vendée Globe – Day 66 – Le Cléac'h vents frustration at complex finale
Armel Le Cléac'h spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates path to the finish line. Armel Le Cléac'h today spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates his path to the finish line. At the latest position update the Frenchman had a narrow lead of 99 miles over British rival Alex Thomson as the pair forged their way north, around 350 miles south west of the Cape Verde Islands.
Posted on 10 Jan Viper Worlds 2017 – Jack and Shaun continue dominance on Day 2
The ideal sailing day became about boat handling, crew work and plenty of saltwater in the eyes. Monday’s gloominess and light winds shifted to summer sunshine and sea breezes 14-17 gusting to 19 knots by the time race 5 got underway in Stingaree Bay on Corio Bay’s eastern shore.
Posted on 10 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson updates from the Equator and the Doldrums
Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Trailing Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) currently leads by 91nm as with 2600nm left to sail. Here are videos where Alex describes life on board and his options to try and snatch back the race lead over the final sprint.
Posted on 10 Jan Sean Kirkjian wins the 2017 Quantum Nationals
A recent record fleet of 25 boats competed in the nationals hosted by the Cronulla Sailing Club Sean Kirkjian’s Pacific Sailing School team admirably aided by the inimitable ‘AJ’ Tony Reynolds and the school graduates in ‘Sailpac’ have taken out the 2017 nationals with a solid and consistent result over Shane Guanaria. A recent record fleet of 25 boats competed in the nationals hosted by the Cronulla Sailing Club, located in Port Hacking on the southern edge of Sydney.
Posted on 10 Jan A Q&A with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Race’s new deputy race director
I talked with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Round The World Race’s new deputy race director, to learn more about his role. I was fortunate to sail with Daniel Smith [36, SCO], skipper of “Derry~Londonderry~Doire” for the 2015/2016 edition of the Clipper Round The World Race, when the fleet reached Seattle last spring. Now, Smith has been hired as the event’s deputy race director-a job that will test many of the skills that he polished as a skipper. I caught up with Smith via email to learn more about his new job.
Posted on 9 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 65 – Critical 12 hours for leaders
The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. Walker, the reigning champion of the Volvo Ocean Race, has been glued to his computer following the exploits of fellow countryman Alex Thomson, currently locked in an epic battle for first place with Frenchman Armel Le Cléac'h.
Posted on 9 Jan Exceptional take up for 47th Rolex Fastnet Race
Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the 47th edition surpassed expectation in record-breaking time. Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the 47th edition surpassed expectation today in record-breaking time. The 340-boat limit was reached in just four minutes and 24 seconds setting a new record.
Posted on 9 Jan Tonoa leads trailer fleet on Day 2 of Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta
After finishing day one in third place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two After finishing day one in third place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two
Posted on 9 Jan Weary crew put in massive effort on Day 1 of Viper World Championships
Jack Felsenthal and Shaun Connor, shrugged off the fact they both finished different regattas in Adelaide on Sunday Jack Felsenthal and Shaun Connor, shrugged off the fact they both finished different regattas in Adelaide on Sunday and found enough mojo out on Geelong’s Corio Bay to commence their world championship series the next day, and send the international field a strong message.
Posted on 9 Jan EFG Sailing Arabia – Team Renaissance aim for podium finish
Fahad Al Hasni has dreamt of standing at top of podium, having won fair and square with a team made up of Omani sailors. Since Fahad Al Hasni first competed in the inaugural EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour (EFG SATT) back in 2011, he has dreamt of standing at the top of the podium, having won fair and square with a team made up of Omani sailors.
Posted on 9 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy