Boats.com/YJA Special Award goes to Britain's ex Olympic sailing coach

Stephen 'Sparky' Park is presented with a boats.com/YJA Special Award for services to the sport of sailing at the Royal Southern Yacht Club Hamble this week. The award was presented by Barry Pickthall, Chairman of the Yachting Journalists' Association (right) and former Chairman Bob Fisher. boats.com / YJA Stephen 'Sparky' Park is presented with a boats.com/YJA Special Award for services to the sport of sailing at the Royal Southern Yacht Club Hamble this week. The award was presented by Barry Pickthall, Chairman of the Yachting Journalists' Association (right) and former Chairman Bob Fisher. boats.com / YJA

by YJA today at 6:29 pmPark has been the RYA's Olympic Team Manager for the last four Olympiads and led Britain's world-beating sailors to amass an unprecedented 23 Olympic and Paralympic medals during this period.Olympic sailing medalists Giles Scott, Iain Percy and Paul Goodison all sent video messages from Bermuda where they are training to compete in the America's Cup starting on May 26, and Helena Lucas, who won Gold and Bronze medals under Park's management at successive Paralympic Games, was equally effusive during the lunch.Dave Williamson, Chairman of the Royal Yachting Association sent a message of appreciation:'Sparky - what a career so far! Scots Youth Squad sailing 420s in the early '80's, Welsh Yachting and then the Royal Yachting Association, ending up as Olympic Manager during four Olympiads. There was a potential for 51 medals, so if medals are a measure of success, his Team GBR achieved a 45% rate. At the Rio Games, Team GB finished top sailing team when every crew qualified for their medal race. Very few sports coaches have achieved this measure of success.Always focused and forthright, it has been a privilege to know Stephen and have him as a prominent member of the RYA team.'Rod Carr, the former CEO of the Royal Yachting Association, now Chairman of UK Sport, added his thoughts:'Determined, resourceful, focussed and unfazed by the vagaries of racing are my abiding memories of 'Sparky'...A great job, well executed.'Park has been recruited to lead Britain's Olympic cycling team where he will introduce some of the coaching methods developed during his time in sailing.