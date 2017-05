BoatUS 2017 top 10 list of boat names and their meanings

by D. Scott Croft today at 4:20 amThe BoatUS 2017 Top 10 Boat Names:1. Serenity: The utter calm and quietude boating brings2. Seas the Day: A nautical wordplay on the Latin saying “Carpe diem,” taking boating to its fullest3. Andiamo: “Let’s go!” in Italian and a perennial favorite boat name4. Irish Wake: Mourning and merrymaking after the death of a family member or friend5. Freedom: Patriotic name that first appeared on the Top 10 Names List in 20046. Adagio: Italian for “at a slow tempo.” Represents how boating reduces stress in our hectic lives7. Ohana: From the Hawaiian culture, meaning “family” in an extended sense8. Oasis: A fertile spot in a desert where water is found; symbolizes boating’s ability to refresh and nourish our daily lives9. Happy Ours: A playful take on the good feeling you get at the afternoon communal cocktail time10. Firefly: Making the list for the first time, it’s thought that the kids picked this oneFor a look at all of the BoatUS Top 10 Boat Names lists over the years as well as a directory of over 9,000 boat names, go to BoatUS.com/boatnames . The BoatUS Graphics service offers an online design tool to easily create custom boat graphics with fast turnaround times. BoatUS also has simple video instructions on how to install graphics on your boat.