Boat International partners with NZ Millennium Cup 2018

by Georgina Ince today at 8:59 am
BOISW 009 - Millenium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western www.kingfishercharters.co.nz
Boat International Media, the global authority on superyachts and the luxury lifestyle that goes with them, has today announced that it will be partnering with the NZ Millennium Cup superyacht regatta, to be held in New Zealand’s Bay of Islands in January 2018.

Widely regarded as the South Pacific's premier superyacht regatta, the Millennium Cup is organised by the NZ Marine Export Group and a dedicated committee of some of New Zealand's most pre-eminent superyacht industry figures.

Stacey Cook from NZ Marine said: 'We're really pleased to announce this new partnership. Boat International's approach to introducing superyacht owners to new experiences matches our own ethos of helping people discover the best of what New Zealand has to offer. We're looking forward to welcoming the Boat International team to the regatta to enjoy our signature fast, fun racing, and our Kiwi hospitality off the water. It is a great way to spread the word about what the world's most southerly superyacht regatta has to offer”.

Tawera - 2017 Millennium Cup
Tawera - 2017 Millennium Cup


Chris Downham, CEO of Boat International Media added: “We are really pleased to be supporting the 2018 Millennium Cup and especially looking forward to the competition on the Boat International Race Day on Day 2 of the regatta. This year we have stepped up our involvement with the superyacht racing circuit, working with ACEA to organise the America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta which will see around 20 sailing superyachts compete in Bermuda this June. We are glad to be able to work with regattas around the world to promote sailing superyacht racing, including those in amazing and different locations like New Zealand's Bay of Islands”.

Next year's regatta will be the tenth edition of the Millennium Cup, running from January 23-26, 2018. Typically run over three days during New Zealand’s summer months, the Millennium Cup has attracted some spectacular sailing yachts from all around the world in recent years, with the likes of Pumula, Cavallo and Janice of Wyoming competing in previous editions of the regatta.

However, the 28 metre Alloy yacht Tawera is the one to beat, with this Ron Holland-designed sloop having swept the board at the 2017 Millennium Cup, taking line honours on all three days.

BOISW 020 - Millenium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Steve Western www.kingfishercharters.co.nz
BOISW 020 - Millenium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Steve Western www.kingfishercharters.co.nz


As well as providing competitive racing, the Millennium Cup is also a great showcase for the stunning cruising grounds around New Zealand, with many yachts extending their stay to explore the area or take advantage of the local superyacht refit facilities, like the 62 metre Athos did last year. New Zealand will also be a stop off in the Oyster World Rally during the Kiwi summer of 2017/18.

In addition to Boat International Media, other key partners of the Millennium Cup include Orams Marine, Coast New Zealand, North Sails, Southern Spars, Smuggler Marine, Yachting Developments, Doyle Sails New Zealand, New Zealand Tourism, McMullen & Wing, Breed Media and the Bay of Islands Marina.

