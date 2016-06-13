Please select your home edition
Marine Resource 2016

Boase Cohen and Collins Inter-School Sailing Festival - Coming soon...

by RHKYC today at 4:35 am
Teams in action during Boase Cohen & Collins Interschool’s Sailing Festival 2016 on 04 March of 2016 at Kings Middle Island in Hong Kong, China. RHKYC / Aitor Alcalde
The annual on-the-water battle of the schools will once again take place at Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s Middle Island sailing centre on the weekend of 4 and 5 March.

The Boase Cohen and Collins Inter-School Sailing Festival has drawn entries from 23 teams of pupils from 17 schools across Hong Kong and Macau, many of whom participate the Club’s sailing programme throughout the year either as individuals or as part of their school’s curriculum. Three of the schools this year are first timers to the event.

The two days of competition will be intense and will include over 100 races in a round robin format – all of which will take place between Middle Island and the Seaview Promenade that runs from Deep Water Bay to Repulse Bay – thus making this event one of the most spectator friend sailing events in Hong Kong.

Two divisions will compete in a round robin format. Division A will be contested in 12 RS Feva Dinghies, while Division B will fight it out in 12 Laser Picos.

Teams in action during Boase Cohen and Collins Interschool’s Sailing Festival 2016 on 04 March of 2016 at Kings Middle Island in Hong Kong, China. © RHKYC / Aitor Alcalde
Each race pits one team of three boats against another, with two sailors per boat. It is critical for teams to work together as a tactical unit to prevent their opposition from scoring a lower total for their three boats, with points being awarded to each boat equal to their finishing place.

The event is also designated a Clean Regatta by the Sailors for the Sea Organisation, a nonprofit organization that educates and empowers boaters to protect and restore our oceans and coastal waters.

Media representatives are invited to attend at the Middle Island hardstanding any time on Saturday or Sunday and may also attend the prizegiving at Middle Island at 1600hrs on Sunday 5 March. Please email media@rhkyc.org.hk for arrangements.

Entry List

 

 

 

DIVISION A : FEVA

 

POOL

 

SCHOOL

 

ABBREVIATION

 

A

French International School

 

FIS_F

 

A

South Island School

 

SIS_F

 

A

Macau Anglican College

 

MAC_F

 

A

Kellett School

 

KS_F

 

A

Chinese International School

 

CIS_F

 

A

King George V School

 

KGV_F

 

B

West Island School

 

WIS_F

 

B

German Swiss International School

 

GSIS_F

 

B

Island School

 

IS_F

 

B

Renaissance College

 

RC_F

 

B

Hong Kong Sea School

 

HKSS_F

 

 

 

DIVISION B : PICO

 

POOL

 

SCHOOL

 

ABBREVIATION

 

A

King George V School

 

KGV_P

 

A

French International School

 

FIS_P

 

A

Hong Kong Schools Sailing Association

 

HKSSA_P

 

A

Chinese International School B

 

CISb_P

 

A

Tai Po Regional Squad

 

TPRS_P

 

A

Creative Secondary School

 

CSS_P

 

B

Jockey Club Ti-I College

 

JCT_P

 

B

West Island School

 

WIS_P

 

B

Chinese International School A

 

CISa_P

 

B

Kellett School

 

KS_P

 

B

The ISF Academy

 

ISF_P

 

B

Hong Kong International School

 

HKIS_P

 

 
