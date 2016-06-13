Boase Cohen and Collins Inter-School Sailing Festival - Coming soon...

Teams in action during Boase Cohen & Collins Interschool’s Sailing Festival 2016 on 04 March of 2016 at Kings Middle Island in Hong Kong, China. RHKYC / Aitor Alcalde Teams in action during Boase Cohen & Collins Interschool’s Sailing Festival 2016 on 04 March of 2016 at Kings Middle Island in Hong Kong, China. RHKYC / Aitor Alcalde

by RHKYC today at 4:35 amThe Boase Cohen and Collins Inter-School Sailing Festival has drawn entries from 23 teams of pupils from 17 schools across Hong Kong and Macau, many of whom participate the Club’s sailing programme throughout the year either as individuals or as part of their school’s curriculum. Three of the schools this year are first timers to the event.The two days of competition will be intense and will include over 100 races in a round robin format – all of which will take place between Middle Island and the Seaview Promenade that runs from Deep Water Bay to Repulse Bay – thus making this event one of the most spectator friend sailing events in Hong Kong.Two divisions will compete in a round robin format. Division A will be contested in 12 RS Feva Dinghies, while Division B will fight it out in 12 Laser Picos.





Each race pits one team of three boats against another, with two sailors per boat. It is critical for teams to work together as a tactical unit to prevent their opposition from scoring a lower total for their three boats, with points being awarded to each boat equal to their finishing place.



The event is also designated a Clean Regatta by the Sailors for the Sea Organisation, a nonprofit organization that educates and empowers boaters to protect and restore our oceans and coastal waters.



Media representatives are invited to attend at the Middle Island hardstanding any time on Saturday or Sunday and may also attend the prizegiving at Middle Island at 1600hrs on Sunday 5 March. Please email media@rhkyc.org.hk for arrangements.



Entry List





DIVISION A : FEVA POOL SCHOOL ABBREVIATION A French International School FIS_F A South Island School SIS_F A Macau Anglican College MAC_F A Kellett School KS_F A Chinese International School CIS_F A King George V School KGV_F B West Island School WIS_F B German Swiss International School GSIS_F B Island School IS_F B Renaissance College RC_F B Hong Kong Sea School HKSS_F DIVISION B : PICO POOL SCHOOL ABBREVIATION A King George V School KGV_P A French International School FIS_P A Hong Kong Schools Sailing Association HKSSA_P A Chinese International School B CISb_P A Tai Po Regional Squad TPRS_P A Creative Secondary School CSS_P B Jockey Club Ti-I College JCT_P B West Island School WIS_P B Chinese International School A CISa_P B Kellett School KS_P B The ISF Academy ISF_P B Hong Kong International School HKIS_P

