Boase Cohen and Collins Inter-School Sailing Festival - Coming soon...
The annual on-the-water battle of the schools will once again take place at Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s Middle Island sailing centre on the weekend of 4 and 5 March.
Teams in action during Boase Cohen & Collins Interschool’s Sailing Festival 2016 on 04 March of 2016 at Kings Middle Island in Hong Kong, China. RHKYC / Aitor Alcalde
The Boase Cohen and Collins Inter-School Sailing Festival has drawn entries from 23 teams of pupils from 17 schools across Hong Kong and Macau, many of whom participate the Club’s sailing programme throughout the year either as individuals or as part of their school’s curriculum. Three of the schools this year are first timers to the event.
The two days of competition will be intense and will include over 100 races in a round robin format – all of which will take place between Middle Island and the Seaview Promenade that runs from Deep Water Bay to Repulse Bay – thus making this event one of the most spectator friend sailing events in Hong Kong.
Two divisions will compete in a round robin format. Division A will be contested in 12 RS Feva Dinghies, while Division B will fight it out in 12 Laser Picos.
Each race pits one team of three boats against another, with two sailors per boat. It is critical for teams to work together as a tactical unit to prevent their opposition from scoring a lower total for their three boats, with points being awarded to each boat equal to their finishing place.
The event is also designated a Clean Regatta by the Sailors for the Sea Organisation, a nonprofit organization that educates and empowers boaters to protect and restore our oceans and coastal waters.
Media representatives are invited to attend at the Middle Island hardstanding any time on Saturday or Sunday and may also attend the prizegiving at Middle Island at 1600hrs on Sunday 5 March. Please email media@rhkyc.org.hk for arrangements.
Entry List
|
|
|
|
DIVISION A : FEVA
|
POOL
|
SCHOOL
|
ABBREVIATION
|
A
|
French International School
|
FIS_F
|
A
|
South Island School
|
SIS_F
|
A
|
Macau Anglican College
|
MAC_F
|
A
|
Kellett School
|
KS_F
|
A
|
Chinese International School
|
CIS_F
|
A
|
King George V School
|
KGV_F
|
B
|
West Island School
|
WIS_F
|
B
|
German Swiss International School
|
GSIS_F
|
B
|
Island School
|
IS_F
|
B
|
Renaissance College
|
RC_F
|
B
|
Hong Kong Sea School
|
HKSS_F
|
|
|
|
DIVISION B : PICO
|
POOL
|
SCHOOL
|
ABBREVIATION
|
A
|
King George V School
|
KGV_P
|
A
|
French International School
|
FIS_P
|
A
|
Hong Kong Schools Sailing Association
|
HKSSA_P
|
A
|
Chinese International School B
|
CISb_P
|
A
|
Tai Po Regional Squad
|
TPRS_P
|
A
|
Creative Secondary School
|
CSS_P
|
B
|
Jockey Club Ti-I College
|
JCT_P
|
B
|
West Island School
|
WIS_P
|
B
|
Chinese International School A
|
CISa_P
|
B
|
Kellett School
|
KS_P
|
B
|
The ISF Academy
|
ISF_P
|
B
|
Hong Kong International School
|
HKIS_P
|
|
|
|
