Blustery conditions provide a great finish to SCOR 2017
by Del Morrison on 21 Jul
Strong winds gusting over 30 kts provided Race Officials the opportunity to finalise the eighth race of SCOR by setting a long passage race of 24nm.
Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
Wind speeds proved too great for some of the fleet and just three boats completed the course.
Drinks at The Yacht Club afterwards provided plenty of opportunity for competitors to tell their stories, share jokes and advice and sledge their fellow competitors. It was a great wrap up to the week of the SCOR 2017.
Winners of Race 8 were:
Place - Boat – Skipper
1. Ultimate Revenge – Michael Fortune
2. Vanilla – David Perkins
3. Jade Rose – Harry Blom
