Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Blustery conditions provide a great finish to SCOR 2017

by Del Morrison on 21 Jul
Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
Strong winds gusting over 30 kts provided Race Officials the opportunity to finalise the eighth race of SCOR by setting a long passage race of 24nm.

Wind speeds proved too great for some of the fleet and just three boats completed the course.

Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 © Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 © Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/



Drinks at The Yacht Club afterwards provided plenty of opportunity for competitors to tell their stories, share jokes and advice and sledge their fellow competitors. It was a great wrap up to the week of the SCOR 2017.

Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 © Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 © Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/



Winners of Race 8 were:

Place - Boat – Skipper

1. Ultimate Revenge – Michael Fortune
2. Vanilla – David Perkins
3. Jade Rose – Harry Blom

For more details visit event website.

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Musto launches official 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race collection
Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.
Posted today at 1:55 am Consistency rewards Oman Air in tough Extreme Sailing Series opener
Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky day Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky opening day to Act 4 of the Extreme Sailing Series in Barcelona.
Posted today at 1:35 am FNOB Impulse robbed of race win in action-packed Barcelona opener
A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied their first win right on the finish line – as Alinghi took control of the scoreboard.
Posted today at 1:11 am PAC 52's raising the bar in the Transpacific Yacht Race
An enthusiastic Frank Slootman was ecstatic with results after reaching Diamond Head following a 2,225 nm full on charge Under the guidance of Gavin Brady, considered the guru of all things PAC 52, Invisible Hand went on a hardcore efficiency program in the weeks that led up to the Transpac, fine tuning the rig, optimizing sail inventory, crew training and a few changes in personnel.
Posted on 21 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Outgunned in roses
Fondation FDJ Des Pieds et Des Mains become the seventh different team to have won a coastal or super final race In a final sprint more reminiscent of the Tour’s cycling equivalent, a breakaway group of four each had a chance of coastal race victory today at the final buoy.
Posted on 21 Jul Capa Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 - day 2 - stirring the pot
A single round the islands race for the cruising classes and a windward-leeward followed by a passage for the racers A busy day on the water yesterday saw some excellent competition, close calls and racing incidents which resulted in a busy evening later for the Protest Committee onshore. All protests were heard, and come this morning the sailors were happy to be back out on the water as a forecast-defying 8-10 knot breeze got the fleet underway on Day 2 of the Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017.
Posted on 21 Jul Clipper 2017-18 Race – Ocean Racing Veteran takes over helm of Unicef
In addition to his Clipper Race achievements, Beggs, 57, is one of the UK’s best experienced racer and instructors In addition to his Clipper Race achievements, Beggs, 57, is one of the UK’s best experienced racer and instructors with over 340,000 nautical miles in his log book. Among his many racing campaigns are five Fastnet races as skipper, numerous Trans-Atlantic and Round Britain and Ireland races.
Posted on 21 Jul 2018 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival – Registration open
Dubbed The Full Moon Race, 64 Islands, One Brilliant Night, the challenge is on for this 165-mile race. New for 2018 will be a long distance race around our 64 islands. Starting with the Round Tortola Race for the Nanny Cay Cup, sailors will continue to circumnavigate all the islands of the BVI's under the light of a full moon.
Posted on 21 Jul Does Puerto Portals hold the key to the 52 Super Series title?
Müller-Spreer’s Platoon are breathing down their backs and Quantum Racing team are poised just six points off the lead. To date, this has been the most competitive 52 Super Series season yet. Four different teams have each won a regatta; Quantum Racing in Key West, Azzurra in Miami, Platoon at the Rolex TP52 World Championship in Scarlino and Niklas Zennström’s Rán Racing in Porto Cervo.
Posted on 21 Jul Melges 24 World Championship celebrates 20 years
Already for the 20th time as the first-ever Melges 24 World Championships were held in Torquay, England in 1998 During these twenty remarkable years fifteen Melges 24 skippers in open and fifteen in Corinthian division have been crowned as World Champions. Excitement grows to see who are going to be the next ones!
Posted on 21 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy