Blustery conditions provide a great finish to SCOR 2017

Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/

by Del Morrison on 21 JulWind speeds proved too great for some of the fleet and just three boats completed the course.





Drinks at The Yacht Club afterwards provided plenty of opportunity for competitors to tell their stories, share jokes and advice and sledge their fellow competitors. It was a great wrap up to the week of the SCOR 2017.









Winners of Race 8 were:



Place - Boat – Skipper



1. Ultimate Revenge – Michael Fortune

2. Vanilla – David Perkins

3. Jade Rose – Harry Blom



