Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Blustery conditions on Day 6 of Hamble Winter Series

by Louay Habib today at 5:01 pm
Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth
Competitors for day six of the Hamble Winter Series, supported by Force 4 Chandlery, experienced testing conditions in the Solent, with a mean wind speed of 24 knots from the northwest, and gusts close to 30 knots.

Principal Race Officer, Stuart Childerley and his team delivered a course suitable for the conditions, with one long race for all classes. “The initial beat was in the higher average wind range, and gusts at our upper limits, the course length for each class was designed to give them all 60-90 minutes on the race course.”

Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth
Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth



In IRC One, Chaz Ivill's J112e Davanti Tyres all but secured the class win for the season, scoring their fifth bullet of the series, and was once again the fastest boat around the track in any class after IRC time correction. Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded, sailed by Nick Cherry took second place by 42 seconds after time correction, ahead of Richard Patrick's First 40 Dusty P.

In the J/88 Class, National Champion, Paul Ward's Eat, Sleep, J Repeat got a cracking start. However, Avia Willment's Star continued their winning ways reeling in the early leader to score their sixth bullet for the series. Eat, Sleep, J Repeat was second and Richard Cooper's Jongleur was third. J/88 Star is crewed by Avia Willment's 8 Metre team, which won the 2017 World Championship in Norway this summer.

Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth
Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth



“The Hamble Winter Series is a great way to keep the team together after the worlds.” commented Star's Bowman Ian Smyth. “The J/88 Class is great fun to sail in, and in the big breeze today, our team work and boat handling was a key to success.”

In IRC Two, Mike Moxley's HOD 35 Malice scored a comfortable win, whilst two J/109s had a cracking battle for second place. Simon Perry's Jiraffe was second just 15 seconds ahead on corrected time from Mike Yates' J/109 Jago.

“This is the 14th Hamble Winter Series for Malice.” smiled Mike Moxley. “The boat loves the breeze, and the crew are used to sailing in all types of weather, we have been friends for a long time and it is great to enjoy a drink together after racing at the Hamble River Sailing Club. Winter sailing can be tough but it is really useful to keep sharp all year round.”

Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth
Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth



Chris and Vanessa Choules' Sigma 38 With Alacrity had a stellar day in IRC Three, winning the race overall and in the Sigma 38 Class. However, Annie and Andy Howe's J/97 Blackjack II was second for the race, and retain the series lead in IRC Three. Robin Stevenson's J/92s Upstart was third, just 15 seconds ahead on corrected time from Rachel Hunt's J/97 Jumblesail 2. In IRC Four, Stuart Danby's Mustang 30 Respect scored an impressive victory. Olly Bewes' Impala 28 Magic was second, with Toby Gorman's Sigma 33 Stan the Boat third.

On a blustery day in the Solent, the Race Committee was delighted to be aboard Wet Wheels Hamble, an ideal platform to conduct racing. The Hamble Winter Series Prize Giving was held at the Hamble River Sailing Club, Force 4 Chandlery Area Manager, Athena Rossi awarded the prize winners. Racing at the Hamble Winter Series continues with Day Seven on Sunday 19th November.

Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth
Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth


Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth
Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth


Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth
Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth


Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth
Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth


Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth
Day 6 – Hamble Winter Series © Paul Wyeth

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUSX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Melges 24 Stories – TAKI 4 atop the wave
In the 20-year long history of the Melges 24 World Championships only two skippers have managed to win the title Besides the owner of the TAKI 4 ITA778 team, Marco Zammarchi, following team members have been a part of their success story: Niccolò Bertola as a helmsman, Giacomo Fossati as a tactician, Giovanni Bannetta as main trimmer and Matteo de Chiara as a bowman. Since 2016 autumn TAKI 4 team has been supported by the coach Niccolò Bianchi, also former Melges 24 sailor.
Posted today at 4:33 pm America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland to strike Cup paydirt
A successful defence in 2021 would yield a further economic boost of $1billion Following a closed workshop session with Auckland Councillors, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) along with Panuku Developments (the city's development arm) held a media conference in Auckland late Monday afternoon. There the five options for the America's Cup bases were presented.
Posted today at 11:33 am Clipper World Race – Day 13, Race 3 – Winds frustrate across the fleet
PSP Logistics remains in the top spot on the leader board, and has a 33nm advantage on second placed Visit Seattle. The boats to the north are also struggling with wind, though the issue remains direction, rather than strength. Race three: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race is still a gruelling upwind slog for Sanya Serenity Coast, who has dropped from third to fifth.
Posted today at 11:29 am America's Cup - Auckland venue options released for 2021 Cup
Auckland Council’s Governing Body will be asked to approve a team base location for hosting the 36th America’s Cup Auckland Council’s Governing Body will next week be asked to approve a team base location for hosting the 36th America’s Cup in 2021. On 13 November, councillors were presented with five infrastructure options for hosting the event, which will add between $550 million and $1 billion* in direct benefits to the New Zealand economy.
Posted today at 5:07 am Cabbage Tree Island Race - Tough fight for podium
Just months after purchasing the boat, Zoe Taylor’s Cookson 12, G.O., took the win in Race 4 of Cabbage Tree Island Race Just months after purchasing the boat, Zoe Taylor’s Cookson 12, G.O., took the win in Race 4 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s prestigious Blue Water Pointscore – the Cabbage Tree Island Race - topping IRC, ORCI and PHS divisions.
Posted today at 1:09 am America's Cup - Battle lines drawn over Auckland Cup Hosting plans
NZ Herald has revealed that opposition forces are regathering to stymie proposals for the hosting of the America's Cup A New Zealand Herald's rounds-man has revealed that opposition forces are regathering to stymie proposals for the hosting of the America's Cup in Auckland. Various parties opposed to further wharves and development being undertaken on the Waitemata have started lobbying Auckland Councillors ahead of a workshop meeting to be held today
Posted today at 12:49 am Transat Jacques Vabre – Thomas and Seb head for record-breaking finish
The two huge trimarans, both over 30 metres long, are expected to cross the finish line in the Bay of All Saints Whoever wins, the race record will be smashed. The fastest finish to Salvador remains Franck Cammas on Groupama 2’s astonishing 10day 0h 38min win in 2007 in the 60ft multihull class.
Posted on 12 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Close encounters with leaders slowing
Dongfeng Race Team retains the lead in Leg 2 of Volvo Ocean Race, but only, as the leaders slow in Doldrums conditions Just 10 miles separate first from fourth, and the difference between first and worst is scarcely 45 miles, good news for the backmarkers, who are back in the game.
Posted on 12 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race –Day 12 – Downwind sailing conditions kick in
PSP Logistics, Qingdao and Sanya Serenity Coast still hold the top three positions on the leaderboard For fifth placed Unicef, which is also eagerly anticipating some downwind sailing conditions, morale remains high as they head towards Fremantle.
Posted on 12 Nov 18ft Skiffs Spring Champs – Noakes Youth sneaks win in Race 6
Another young team on Rag & Famish (Bryce Edwards, Rory Cox, Jacob Broom) took the lead at the first windward marks It was a day for the young 18ft Skiff teams on Sydney Harbour today when Noakes Youth defeated Panasonic Lumix by just 2s in a heart-stopping finish to Race 6 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Spring Championship. Noakes Youth grabbed the race lead for the first time at the final set of windward buoys in Rose Bay and held off the fast finishing Panasonic Lumix team
Posted on 12 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy