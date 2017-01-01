Please select your home edition
Block Island Race Week – Notice of race amended

by Storm Trysail Club today at 10:28 am
The Notice of Race for the Storm Trysail Club's Block Island Race Week, set for June 18-23, 2017, has been amended.

The most significant change with this amendment is that the Plus One crew limit has been separated from the Performance Cruising classes.

'Veterans of the ever-fun Performance Cruising division told us they wanted more flexibility with the crew limit,' said AJ Evans, chairman of Block Island Race Week and Storm Trysail Club vice commodore, 'and we were happy to make this amendment to let them sail with the whole family or more friends.'

'We will be happy to see a few more smiles in the parties and competition in those classes,' Evans said.

Sailors who prefer to sail with a more limited group of people will be pleased to know that Plus One (and even Double Handed) classes will be offered separately if sufficient entries are received.

Another change is the application of Appendix T (Arbitration and Post-Race Penalties). This change is intended to help resolve protests quickly and before the actual 'room.'

Meanwhile, the Storm Trysail Club's classic New England regatta has continued to garner attention from several classes holding their championships at Block Island. These classes currently include: The IRC North American Championship, the PHRF East Coast Championship, the J/44 North American Championship, the J/88 East Coast Championship, the J/109 North American Championship, the C&C 30 North American Championship, and the J/105 New England Championship.

To enter the regatta, review the amended Notice of Race, or see the latest entry list, click here, or the regatta's page
