Blake McGlashan wins 2017 Tanner Cup Title

by Todd Olson today at 4:51 amIt was a regatta to favour the bigger skippers, with wind over 18 knots in many races.Race 1 is where Blake McGlashan (North Harbour) showed his intent with a comfortable win over Oliver Cowley (Marlborough) and Will Wright (Wellington).Race 2 had the wind increasing on the inside course, Jack Honey (Northland) won a hard fought race from Blake McGlashan.Race 3 saw a course change to the outside course and into the bigger waves. Blake McGlashan once again dominated taking his second win for the day.Race four had the biggest waves and the most wind, it proved to be the closest race of the day with three sailors battling it out for first on the last run to the finish. Suburb downwind sailing by Oliver Cowley secured him his first win of the regatta.Results after four races were:1. Blake McGlashan - North Harbour – 72. Oliver Cowley – Marlborough -133. Jack Honey – Northland - 15



Day 2: Southerly Course



Race 5 was run in 15 - 18 knots and chop, that saw Oliver Cowley take an early lead, showing great upwind speed. McGlashan rounded in fifth place, but he was battling hard and by the last top mark he was back in contention. Cowley was leading on the final run, but got a gust and rounded up, losing valuable time, making it a three way battle for first. James Barnett(Bay of Plenty) and Blake McGlashan were vying for first, with Barnett becoming the victor, McGlashan second and Cowley third.



Race 6 and the wind and tide had increased, so the chop was making it hard work for the fleet. Lillie Brewer (North Harbour) was having a great race, getting right into the action with Blake, Oliver and Elliott Bacon (Wellington). Blake made a break from the fleet and showed great class and speed to win the final race with Oliver second and Lillie third.



Overall Blake McGlashan secured the Tanner cup, with a great all round performance. Oliver Cowley was a close second and Jack Honey third.



























