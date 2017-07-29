Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Black Jack yachting on the hunt to break 58 years of racing history

by Melinda Aldridge on 10 Apr
Black Jack Yachting Volvo70 - 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Melinda Aldridge
In the lead up to this year’s 69th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race both Black Jack Yachting (Volvo 70) and Solo sit tied being the only yachts to win, two years in succession, both Line Honors and Overall. There are 58 years of racing history and record attempts between them in what is one of Australia’s iconic bluewater ocean yacht races.

This Easter Good Friday when owner Peter Harburg and the highly skilled Black Jack yachting team hit the start line on their Volvo 70 they will be looking to hunt down the historic title of being the only yacht to achieve the “trifecta” of winning three years in a row of both Line Honors and Overall.

Five times Brisbane to Gladstone Black Jack Yachting line honours skipper, Mark Bradford, is back at the helm for this year’s record-breaking attempt. When asked about the weather in the lead up to this year’s race he commented “My initial thoughts were that it was going to be a record year but everyday it’s getting lighter, which is pretty traditional for a Gladstone”, he continues “It’s not a super windy race, I think in the history of the race there have only been one or two with extreme weather and in the case of this year, looking light, it is definitely going to be a very tactical race.”

In the continued pursuit of high-end performance for the Black Jack Yachting campaign there is one new addition to this year’s team, internationally acclaimed yachtsman and navigator, Tom Addis. Bradford explains the strategy for the new addition, “Our core group of ten have been with the Black Jack Yachting campaign since 2008, we have done a lot of miles together, one big change we have made for this year is bringing Tom onboard as our Navigator and he will remain within the Black Jack team going forward, which is very exciting for us in bringing more depth to the back end of the boat and for our overall campaign throughout the year”.

Addis brings with him over 15 years of bluewater professional sailing experience including extensive time on the Volvo Ocean Race circuit, as well as Meteorologist for Emirates Team New Zealand for the American’s Cup campaign and was most recently the navigator of the 100ft Perpetual Loyal for its record breaking line honours win in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.

Without the exceptional planning by Queensland Cruising Yacht Club Race Director Nigel Statham and his team along with the strong support from Gladstone Regional Council this race would not attract the entries that is has this year from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.

This year the QCYC have taken their race coverage up to a new level and will be providing, as of 10am on Easter Good Friday, live streaming to the world of the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.

One of the camera’s that will be live streaming, along with full commentary, will be onboard Black Jack Yachting for the ride. When asking Bradford what insights we might see and hear during the race he stated “Being the first time in having the camera onboard the yacht throughout the entire race this will be a learning experience for us all in getting the right camera angles”, adding “the footage and commentary will definitely be a first and a great insight for those watching on land. I’m sure the visuals will get more exciting year on year as the technology and concept develops and it is definitely something we are pleased to be a part of this year.”

This year will be the last outing for the Volvo70 under Black Jack Yachting and Harburg, Bradford and the team will be looking to take this V70 out with a bang in gaining the title of being the only yacht to win back to back three years in a row the line hours and overall winner title.

To follow Black Jack Yachting live as of 10am Friday 14 April competing in the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race website.
Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race - Entry opens
CYCA is pleased to announce online entry is open and NoR available for Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) is pleased to announce online entry is open and the Notice of Race available for the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race, which starts at 1300 hours on Saturday 29 July, 2017.
Posted today at 6:30 am Clean up underway in preparation for Airlie Beach Race Week
A clean-up campaign is underway in Airlie Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie A clean-up campaign is underway in Airlie Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, as Whitsunday Sailing Club officials announce Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 is definitely on, “so keep the entries coming in,” is the clear message from event officials.
Posted today at 5:34 am Sea breeze stunner to finish off tenth Sail Port Stephens
The final day of the tenth edition of Sail Port Stephens was just glamorous. The final day of the tenth edition of Sail Port Stephens was just glamorous. Sunshine, a building sea breeze all day, and fantastic racing combined to make one of those day that organisers and competitors wish for. I managed to capture the three starts for division 1 and 2 in the IRC NSW State Championship, as well as the Pantaenius Performance Racing and the Seabreeze Super 12 State Championship
Posted today at 1:17 am GC32 Racing Tour complete as new Corsican venue signs up
The GC32 Racing Tour and Sirius Events continue to break new ground in Mediterranean regatta organisation. For the last four years Sirius Events has run Marseille One Design, the event for flying boats that traditionally concludes the annual GC32 Racing Tour. In 2017 Sirius Events is also organising the fourth and penultimate event of the GC32 Racing Tour, the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup.
Posted on 10 Apr FAST40+ take to the water to start season with RORC Easter Challenge
Although this event does not count as part of the official series, it does give the teams a chance to stretch their legs After a busy winter with lots of the FAST40+ race teams carrying out some exciting developments to their boats, five of the teams are ready to hit the water for early season racing
Posted on 10 Apr Wet and wild for final day of Club Marine Series
To finish the series on a high a fresh 20- 25 knots was seen across the bay but were welcomed as there were flat seas! With only one race scheduled and these points necessary to determine the winner in a number of divisions, all boats went hard to earn their final determining point score overall. Despite the bustling conditions this final race saw 122 boats registered across the blue and white divisions.
Posted on 10 Apr Another sporting star in the making at SYC!
SYC sailor Joel Turner has remained very much in the spotlight, going from strength to strength in his sailing career. Southport Yacht Club sailor Joel Turner has remained very much in the spotlight, going from strength to strength in his sailing career.
Posted on 10 Apr Rotten…
Spoiled rotten. Indulged. Blessed. Having a ball. Anointed from on high. These might have been some of the terms... Spoiled rotten. Indulged. Blessed. Having a ball. Anointed from on high. These might have been some of the terms used to describe the 10th Sail Port Stephens. However, it was probably more in the smiles, the buzz on the quay in the morning, and the audible volume back at Broughton’s each night after sailing. Indeed, on the only non-sailing day, Thursday, it was not a ghost a town...
Posted on 10 Apr Super 12s go down to the wire at Sail Port Stephens
Super 12 NSW Championship fleet at Sail Port Stephens, the fortunes of two diminutive frontrunners changed dramatically. With the snap of a stay during the closing scenes of the Seabreeze Super 12 NSW Championship fleet at Sail Port Stephens 2017 yesterday, the fortunes of the two diminutive frontrunners changed dramatically.
Posted on 10 Apr Cyclone Debbie won’t stop Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
The Oatley family have confirmed that Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 will proceed in August as scheduled. The Oatley family, owners of Australia’s internationally acclaimed tropical destination, Hamilton Island, have confirmed that despite the Whitsunday Islands region being devastated by Cyclone Debbie two weeks ago, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 will proceed in August as scheduled.
Posted on 10 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy