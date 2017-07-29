Black Jack yachting on the hunt to break 58 years of racing history
by Melinda Aldridge on 10 Apr
In the lead up to this year’s 69th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race both Black Jack Yachting (Volvo 70) and Solo sit tied being the only yachts to win, two years in succession, both Line Honors and Overall. There are 58 years of racing history and record attempts between them in what is one of Australia’s iconic bluewater ocean yacht races.
Black Jack Yachting Volvo70 - 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Melinda Aldridge
This Easter Good Friday when owner Peter Harburg and the highly skilled Black Jack yachting team hit the start line on their Volvo 70 they will be looking to hunt down the historic title of being the only yacht to achieve the “trifecta” of winning three years in a row of both Line Honors and Overall.
Five times Brisbane to Gladstone Black Jack Yachting line honours skipper, Mark Bradford, is back at the helm for this year’s record-breaking attempt. When asked about the weather in the lead up to this year’s race he commented “My initial thoughts were that it was going to be a record year but everyday it’s getting lighter, which is pretty traditional for a Gladstone”, he continues “It’s not a super windy race, I think in the history of the race there have only been one or two with extreme weather and in the case of this year, looking light, it is definitely going to be a very tactical race.”
In the continued pursuit of high-end performance for the Black Jack Yachting campaign there is one new addition to this year’s team, internationally acclaimed yachtsman and navigator, Tom Addis. Bradford explains the strategy for the new addition, “Our core group of ten have been with the Black Jack Yachting campaign since 2008, we have done a lot of miles together, one big change we have made for this year is bringing Tom onboard as our Navigator and he will remain within the Black Jack team going forward, which is very exciting for us in bringing more depth to the back end of the boat and for our overall campaign throughout the year”.
Addis brings with him over 15 years of bluewater professional sailing experience including extensive time on the Volvo Ocean Race circuit, as well as Meteorologist for Emirates Team New Zealand for the American’s Cup campaign and was most recently the navigator of the 100ft Perpetual Loyal for its record breaking line honours win in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.
Without the exceptional planning by Queensland Cruising Yacht Club Race Director Nigel Statham and his team along with the strong support from Gladstone Regional Council this race would not attract the entries that is has this year from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.
This year the QCYC have taken their race coverage up to a new level and will be providing, as of 10am on Easter Good Friday, live streaming to the world of the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
One of the camera’s that will be live streaming, along with full commentary, will be onboard Black Jack Yachting for the ride. When asking Bradford what insights we might see and hear during the race he stated “Being the first time in having the camera onboard the yacht throughout the entire race this will be a learning experience for us all in getting the right camera angles”, adding “the footage and commentary will definitely be a first and a great insight for those watching on land. I’m sure the visuals will get more exciting year on year as the technology and concept develops and it is definitely something we are pleased to be a part of this year.”
This year will be the last outing for the Volvo70 under Black Jack Yachting and Harburg, Bradford and the team will be looking to take this V70 out with a bang in gaining the title of being the only yacht to win back to back three years in a row the line hours and overall winner title.
To follow Black Jack Yachting live as of 10am Friday 14 April competing in the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race website
