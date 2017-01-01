Black Jack makes the journey back to the water
by Andrea Francolini today at 4:02 am
Last night, and into the early hours of this morning, the new Black Jack (100) made her way slowly back to her waiting keel and mast. She has just had a wee makeover at the McConaghy facility on the Central Coast, in very good time, and now gets ready for the Sydney to Gold Coast event. These images are as she arrived at Sydney City Marine in Rozelle, after having spent four hours crawling along the freeway and then through the intricacies of Sydney's streets. The entire team from owner to managers, boatbuilders to Boat Captain can be suitably proud of their achievements.
No that's a prodder!!!! - Black Jack Yachting Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
