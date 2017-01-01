Black Jack 100 - The Journey Video
by Bow Caddy Media today at 1:37 am
Black Jack 100 has made an impressive debut in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race finishing second to Wild Oats XI by a margin of three minutes and thirty one seconds after a close tussle for the entire race. But then the Bow Caddy team got a sneak preview of the speed this boat is capable of, having tracked her very speedy delivery as she was trucked down from Gosford to Sydney City Marine in Sydney two weeks ago.
Black Jack 100 heads to Sydney Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
As bowman Tim 'Crackers' Wiseman posted on Saturday from aboard Wild Oats XI, with Black Jack 100 in close view sailing north to the Gold Coast, “We’ve got ourselves a boat race!”
Here’s to hoping that this early promise holds true for Hamo and Hobart!
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155972