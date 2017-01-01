Please select your home edition
Black Jack 100 - The Journey Video

by Bow Caddy Media today at 1:37 am
Black Jack 100 heads to Sydney Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Black Jack 100 has made an impressive debut in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race finishing second to Wild Oats XI by a margin of three minutes and thirty one seconds after a close tussle for the entire race. But then the Bow Caddy team got a sneak preview of the speed this boat is capable of, having tracked her very speedy delivery as she was trucked down from Gosford to Sydney City Marine in Sydney two weeks ago.

As bowman Tim 'Crackers' Wiseman posted on Saturday from aboard Wild Oats XI, with Black Jack 100 in close view sailing north to the Gold Coast, “We’ve got ourselves a boat race!”

Here’s to hoping that this early promise holds true for Hamo and Hobart!

It begins
There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. The spectators have made their way up there already, and they now eagerly await the many and varied craft that are to make their entry from stage left anytime soon now. As compared with last year, well, it is great that it did not clash with the Sydney International Boat Show.
Posted today at 1:30 am 40th edition of the Tour de France à la Voile does not disappoint
The nine host ports touched on represent some of France’s most iconic sailing grounds and the Tour is an institution Twenty-nine teams, nine Acts, eight Coastal Raids and more Nautical Stadium Races than you can shake a stick at are just a few of the numbers that cannot possibly sum up a marathon sailing event that is as exciting as it is exacting.
Posted on 30 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race - Pre Race Chat
Before the start of yesterday’s Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race we spoke to the PRO and a few of the yacht owners Before the start of yesterday’s Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race we spoke to the PRO and a few of the yacht owners to get their take on the race ahead and hear something of their plans for Hobart. The general consensus seemed to be that the TP52s stood to do best on handicap. How well these predictions are met we will soon know!
Posted on 30 Jul Rolex Fastnet Race - New high resolution tidal model
This new model covers the race area in unprecidented detail, with a resolution of 500m and time steps every 30 minutes. We have been working hard on a new high resolution model for North West Europe and we are excited to be able to offer you the opportunity to be the first to test it in anger for the Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted on 30 Jul 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 European Championship – Practice day complete
The first boats were delivered only three weeks ago, so this regatta is going to be full on, if we get strong breeze This will be the first event for the full foiling Nacra 17 since it evolved from its original C foil configuration to the Full Foil configuration, ushering in a new era of Olympic sailing.
Posted on 30 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race Start 2107 - Video
After a week of solid winds the anemometer dropped to around 1 knot for the start of this year’s Sydney to Gold Coast Ya After a week of solid winds the anemometer dropped to around 1 knot for the start of this year’s Sydney to Gold Coast Yacht Race. Limp sails flapped as the horn sounded and the fleet drifted over the start line with Wild Oats XI and then Black Jack being the first out of the harbour in an increasing breeze. Bow Caddy caught the action.
Posted on 30 Jul Tour de France a la Voile–Final showdown rewards Tahiti and Beijaflore
With victory all tied up by Fondation FDJ, double-points scoring race was all about the final thrust for podium places. Heading into the Super Final of this taxing 23-day competition Fondation FDJ Des Main et Des Pieds already had overall victory mathematically secured since yesterday evening.
Posted on 29 Jul Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race
The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday. The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday and then sailing in the Triple Crown Series in Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday.
Posted on 29 Jul USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all. The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted on 29 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race- Start Images by Crosbie Lorimer
After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start of the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race was destined to be a zephyr fest.
Posted on 29 Jul
