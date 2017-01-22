Please select your home edition
Biggest-ever Gold Coast Boat Show and Marine Expo hoists the spinnaker

by Gold Coast International Boat Show today at 10:05 am
There will be more yachts and boats on the water at the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo in 2017 than ever before Gold Coast International Marine Expo
Major marine brands are lining up every day to join the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo’s impressive Fleet of Firsts as the countdown to Australia’s first major boat show for 2017 shifts up a gear.

“We have rounded the final marker and we are now running for home with our sails full,” said Event and Marketing Manager Emma Brown. “At this rate of knots, our 2017 visitors will be able to see more new releases than ever before at our award-winning boat show.”

With just 6 weeks to go until the massive marine showcase from 17-19 March, Queensland’s largest boat show has now confirmed over 90% of exhibitor space is already sold or reserved and the extremely strong level of enquiry is increasing every day.

Visitors will be able to step aboard the Fountaine Pajot M37 for the first time at the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo in March © Gold Coast International Marine Expo
Visitors will be able to step aboard the Fountaine Pajot M37 for the first time at the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo in March © Gold Coast International Marine Expo



“Boating enthusiasts will be able to see all the new-year releases first right here at Australia’s boating industry capital: the Gold Coast Marine Precinct in Waterway Drive, Coomera,” said Mrs Brown.

“Our boat show will feature luxurious motor yachts and stylish sailing vessels, a vast array of tenders and trailer boats, engines, marine accessories and equipment across a giant 3km display circuit.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience and you’ll definitely need more than one day to experience and enjoy all that there is to see and do.”

See it first – on the water

Fountaine Pajot M37 – Gold Coast International Boat Show Premiere from Multihull Solutions: For the first time in 2017 and the first time at Coomera, boating enthusiasts will be able to view the M37 that is revolutionising the entry-level segment of the world’s power catamaran market. The M37 – perhaps the leading power catamaran of its size – is available with three or four cabins and offers superior comfort, outstanding views and beautiful luminosity. The MY37 is designed to optimise entertaining and relaxation and possesses the key attributes of the shipyard’s range, including excellent offshore performance, stability and volume. The generous 12 square metre flybridge is a superb retreat for both guests and crew and she has a top speed of 20 knots, with an economical cruising range of 1000 nautical miles at 7.5 knots.

See it first – on the land

Chaparral – Multiple Australian Premieres from Australian Marine Centre: Chaparral’s new range of saltwater surf boats incorporate Malibu Surf Gate and Volvo Forward Facing drives, creating solid and sizable surf waves that go on forever whilst still offering a high quality wakeboarding and water ski wake. The new models are the 227 SSX Surf, 257 SSX Surf, 244 Sunseta Surf and they will be showcased by Chaparral’s new Queensland dealer in Springwood, who will also display H2o bow riders and the recently released SunCoast outboards.

Chaparral will Premiere three brand-new surf and wake boats at the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo in March, including the SSX 257 © Gold Coast International Marine Expo
Chaparral will Premiere three brand-new surf and wake boats at the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo in March, including the SSX 257 © Gold Coast International Marine Expo



See it first – marine technology and accessories

Sunsafe, cool and comfortable – Sun2Sea UV Protection unveils its new stealth range of Tech Pants at the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo in March © Gold Coast International Marine Expo
Sunsafe, cool and comfortable – Sun2Sea UV Protection unveils its new stealth range of Tech Pants at the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo in March © Gold Coast International Marine Expo



Tech Pants – Australian Premiere from Sun2Sea UV Protection: The Stealth range of Tech Pants now has three new colours to help you blend in to your natural surrounds. Mocha is great in open sandy, rocky areas and the Olive is ideal in the tree line and natural vegetation. Navy is for lovers of the ocean, helping you to stay cool all day without getting sunburnt. These supremely comfortable and lightweight long pants are also aerated and certified by the Australian Cancer Council, and feature plenty of pockets for phones, pliers, jig heads and cameras.

See it first – family fun attractions and boating education

All aboard The Riviera Express for a behind-the-scenes tour of the largest luxury motor yacht manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere. This year’s tour has been full refreshed and provides even greater detail on Riviera’s world-class production processes © Gold Coast International Marine Expo
All aboard The Riviera Express for a behind-the-scenes tour of the largest luxury motor yacht manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere. This year's tour has been full refreshed and provides even greater detail on Riviera's world-class production processes © Gold Coast International Marine Expo



The Riviera Express factory tour: All aboard! The Riviera Express is back – fully refreshed and with even greater detail of everything behind the scenes of the largest luxury motor yacht manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere. This fully narrated factory tour enables visitors to take a train or air-conditioned bus for a rare and comprehensive insight into of the inner workings of the world-class Riviera facility, from the early lamination stages to engineering and right through to final fit-out and quality control stages of construction. Show visitors are also able to step aboard and inspect completed yachts on the Riviera Marina.

More exciting Premieres to come

Mrs Brown said a raft of additional Queensland, Australian and Queensland Premieres will be announced in coming weeks.

“March is a fantastic time to visit the Gold Coast, especially for the growing number of interstate and international visitors seeking to purchase a new boat, repower or replace their boat’s systems and accessories to enhance their leisure time with their families next season,” she said.

“Nowhere else in the world is a boat show held right in the heart of the largest boat-building and shipyard facilities in the host country - this is a great location for boating enthusiasts to come and see it all first in 2017 as it's very easy to access and we have thousands of free car-parks right outside the welcome gates.”

Boating enthusiasts just love the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo – the boat show for real boaties © Gold Coast International Marine Expo
Boating enthusiasts just love the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo – the boat show for real boaties © Gold Coast International Marine Expo

