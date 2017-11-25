Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

Biggest Round-the-World Ocean Race returns to Fremantle

by Morgan Kasmarik today at 8:15 am
Clipper Race helicoptershot Morgan Kasmarik
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia, during the eleventh edition of the world’s biggest round-the-world ocean race.

The 40,000 nautical mile Clipper 2017-18 Race will arrive in Fremantle between the 21 and 25 of November, 2017, after the Southern Ocean Leg from Cape Town, and its international crew and fleet of twelve 70ft ocean racing vessels will berth at the Fremantle Sailing Club.

Legendary yachtsman and Clipper Race Chairman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo, non-stop around the world in 1968-69, said: “I have fond memories of our previous visits to Fremantle and I am very pleased it will once again be a stopover destination for the Clipper Race.

“Our crew are sure to enjoy the famed Western Australian hospitality and natural beauty of the area, as well as the superb sailing conditions. The journey from Cape Town will be tough, the Southern Ocean always has some of the most testing conditions of the circumnavigation, so Fremantle will be a welcome sight for the fleet.”

Fremantle was the first ever Australian stopover port in the history of the Clipper Race in 2005, and also featured in the 2007-08 race edition. Since the last visit, the Clipper Race has grown significantly.

The fleet has increased from eight 60-foot vessels to twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, all led by professional skippers. Back then, 310 crew took part in the circumnavigation whilst a combined total of 700 amateur crew, representing over 40 nationalities and from all walks of life, will compete across the eight legs of this eleven-month epic challenge. Among the 2017-18 crew, there will be 49 Australians, including seven who call Western Australia home.

As a Host Port Partner in the 2017-18 edition of the race, the City of Fremantle will be the first taste of Australia for hundreds of Clipper Race crew, from all over the world, with the race to also visit Sydney, Hobart, and a yet to be announced location in Eastern Australia.

Located at the mouth of the Swan River, approximately 25 minutes from Perth, the historic maritime city, bounded by stunning beaches and limestone cliffs, is a major port for Western Australia, for both world-class competition and commercial activity.

Fremantle Mayor Brad Pettitt welcomed the news and commented: “The City of Fremantle is delighted to welcome this global event back to our port city, which will be a real treat for all local yachting enthusiasts and beach goers this November.”

Fremantle Sailing Club overlooks the warm and pristine waters of the Indian Ocean and offers world class sailing conditions. Its proud history stretches back to 1885, and as well as hosting the Clipper Race, the Fremantle Sailing Club has showcased its superior hosting capabilities through events such as the Biennial Wonderful Indonesia Fremantle to Bali Race and Rally and Perth 2011 ISAF World Sailing Championships.

“As Commodore, it’s a great privilege to welcome the Clipper fleet back to Fremantle Sailing Club this November,” said Bill Burbidge OAM, Commodore, Fremantle Sailing Club.

“Many of us remember fondly the last time the Clipper Race visited Fremantle and we look forward to hosting crews, officials and spectators from all walks of life at our famous yachting venue on the West coast.”

The eleventh edition of the unique biennial Clipper Race, the only event of its kind for non-professional sailors, will visit six continents and include six ocean crossings. Almost 5,000 crew have been turned into seasoned ocean racers during the past twenty years in what is still a rare accomplishment: more people have climbed Mount Everest than have raced around the planet on its oceans under sail.

Crew can complete the full circumnavigation, or one or more of its eight legs, in one of the toughest endurance challenges. It is without doubt the world’s greatest ocean adventure.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will start in Liverpool on Sunday 20 August, with the global route to include stopovers in South America (port TBC), Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, East Coast Australia (port TBC), Sanya and Qingdao in China, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry Londonderry.

There are still a limited number of places available to attend the upcoming Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Presentation in Perth. Hosted by 2013-14 crew member Helen Cook, the evening will detail the selection process and training required to be a member of Clipper Race Crew, as well as outlining what it takes to take on the race of your life.

For more information, visit website.
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82PredictWind.com 2014

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup challenger playoffs trophy and trunk
Louis Vuitton is proud to present the brand new trophy, and its trunk, to be awarded to the winning team The path to the 35th America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton in Bermuda has taken its five challengers - Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand, Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan, Groupama Team France - and Defender, Oracle Team USA, winner of the 34th America’s Cup, around the world.
Posted on 24 May Crystal ball-gazing for the Rolex Fastnet Race winner
The outcome of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event will depend on the weather. The outcome of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event will depend on the weather: A brisk start should favour the big boats; a light start and lively finish the smaller ones.
Posted on 24 May Volvo Ocean Race unveils ultimate leadership programme
Launching in the edition after 2017-18, the Global Team Challenge will form the centerpiece of the on-water part This race will provide the ultimate challenge for amateur sailors, including those with no prior experience, giving employees a unique experience of offshore and ocean racing, under the highest standards of training and management, but nonetheless in conditions close to those faced by the professionals.
Posted on 23 May Star alarm at the Europeans in the skiffs and cats
First registrations in the classes came in early, and well-known names from overseas are already on the starting lists. First registrations in the classes came in early, and well-known names from overseas are already on the starting lists.
Posted on 23 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 20-21 - All currencies rise
AUD hitting 0.7450, while the NZD traded above 0.6900 again. The EUR pushed through 1.1200, while the GBP broke above 1.3000, despite weak economic confidence in the Eurozone. The weak reserve enabled commodity currencies, with the AUD hitting 0.7450, while the NZD traded above 0.6900 again. Trumps tour will provide Geo-Political points of issue but may calm the domestic politic.
Posted on 22 May Volvo Ocean Race to strengthen historic connection with Southern Ocean
The changes include a commitment to race activity in every calendar year and a proposed non-stop lap around Antarctica The race has launched a Host City tender process for three editions after the upcoming 2017-18 race – with a commitment to there being race activity of some kind in each and every calendar year. That marks a clear evolution from the current situation, which features a gap of over two years between races.
Posted on 22 May To the wire at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Bullit came out ahead on second beat in today's first race but was leading at first weather mark rounding in the second. The leaderboard was so tight across the seven classes of one designs and level rating boats that in many, discards decided the outcome.
Posted on 22 May Commanding Platoon wins Rolex Tp52 Worlds
The 2017 Rolex TP52 Worlds were won by Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon from Germany. The 2017 Rolex TP52 Worlds were won by Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon from Germany. In some respects, they made it look easy, never seeming to put a foot wrong and winning by a seven-point margin from Quantum Racing. This is not even half the story.
Posted on 22 May RORC Vice Admiral's Cup - Invictus celebrates in Cowes
Sir Keith Mills' British Ker 40+ Invictus has won the opening scoring round of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit Sir Keith Mills' British Ker 40+ Invictus, helmed by Alex Mills has won the opening scoring round of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit, winning the FAST40+ Class at the Royal Ocean Racing Club Vice Admiral's Cup. Eleven teams took part from England, Germany, the Netherlands and Scotland. The intensity of the competition was such that over the eight race series, run on a variety of courses
Posted on 22 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 5 action-shots by Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez provided this gallery of action-shots from 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 5. Nico Martinez provided this gallery of action-shots from 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 5.
Posted on 21 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy