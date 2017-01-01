Please select your home edition
Barz Optics - Polarised and non-polarised readers for sailors

Bigger kids entertainment program at Festival of Sails

by Alice Minney today at 6:27 am
Real Dinosaurs - 2017 Festival of Sails Alice Minney
The family entertainment program at the fast approaching Festival of Sails has been expanded this year, including a more varied line up to appeal to a wider age group of children. The hugely popular Shoreside Festival – presented by Geelong Connected Communities - is a major highlight of the 2017 Festival of Sails, kicking off on January 21 and running through to Australia Day.

The expanded children’s program this year sees free live music and dance concerts by seven fantastic acts, two extra days of operation for the Kids Zone, the popular Come and Try Sailing, paddle-boarding and beach volleyball activities for children aged five and over, as well as free beach soccer on an inflatable pitch.

Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander said: “Many thousands of people already flock to the waterfront during the Festival to soak up the atmosphere, but this year we’re making sure there really is something for everyone in the family to enjoy… youngsters and teenagers alike… from the fun, fast-paced and interactive, to the ‘sit back, and relax and enjoy’.”

“There’s plenty for the kids to do at the Festival these school holidays. Bring them to the foreshore and they’ll be busy all day with a range of things to keep them entertained,” he said.

Funky Mummies - 2017 Festival of Sails © Alice Minney
Funky Mummies - 2017 Festival of Sails © Alice Minney



The Kids Entertainment Program includes a designated Kids Zone operating over six days and most evenings with seven rides – (Giant Slide, Jurassic Inflatable, Acqua Balls, Chair O’ Plane, Train, Rocking Tug, Rock Climbing Wall), plus Camel rides, and a schedule of free performances by the following acts:

The Kazoos - one of Australia’s most acclaimed children’s acts, described by the Herald Sun as “the challengers to the Wiggles throne”.
The Funky Mummies – singing and dancing with original songs for children of all ages.
Katy Perry and Pink Tribute Show – a fully costumed extravaganza featuring all of the chart-topping hits by vocal powerhouse Kirsty Jinks.
Pevan and Sarah – an interactive children’s show featuring Sarah and her giant cuddly Tiger buddy who delight young fans with ‘meets and greets’ after each show.
Toby the T-Rex – an interactive ‘real dinosaur’ experience for all ages, 2.5 metres tall and four metres long, operated by puppeteers and entertainers.
Aussie Youth – Australia’s newest pop band who in 2016 performed live on national Australian TV shows and in four sell-out shows in Los Angeles.
Willow Star – local children’s singer who’s performed all across Australia in schools and in hotels and theme parks in Japan, the USA and New Zealand.

Aussie Youth - 2017 Festival of Sails © Alice Minney
Aussie Youth - 2017 Festival of Sails © Alice Minney



This is combined with the Festival’s wider entertainment program – a fantastic line up of party, rock, soul and R&B bands and performances by some of Australia’s top artists for the grown-ups each night, food trucks, street performers, amazing waterski and flyboarder shows, new Twilight Markets during the week, and culminating with the spectacular fireworks show on Australia Day.

The 2017 Festival of Sails will be held from Saturday, January 21 to Thursday, January 26. The full entertainment program will be published in the Geelong Advertiser on Saturday January 21 and is available online or on the Festival of Sails app, available from the App Store and Google Play.

