Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Big fleet racing in Store for Melges 20s in Porto Venere

by Melges 20 today at 5:47 am
2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda
The first European Melges 20 World League event is upon us this weekend with more than 30 teams registered. Melges 20s representing nine different countries will attend, kicking off what will be one of the most sensational seasons of sportboat racing anywhere in the world!

The Melges 20 World League season officially got underway earlier at the Miami Winter Series in February and March. Now, it's time for the European Division to strut its stuff with a grand schedule of racing taking place over the next five months - Porto Venere, Scarlino (May 12-14), Zadar in Croatia (June 9-11), followed by the European Championship in Sibenik (July 12-15), and the grand Russian Championship in Riva Del Garda, Italy (Sept 1-3). Click here to view a complete 2017 Melges 20 events schedule.

For the start, with all guns ablaze the best of the best return to the Melges 20 stage. 2016/17 Monaco Winter Series Champion Alezander Ezhkov aboard Pirogovo Sailing, Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs, Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's Maolca, Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr., Marco Francini's Mezzaluna, Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's Raya, Valentin Zavadnikov's Synergy GT and Poland's Krzyztof Krempec on Mag Tiny are all in attendance just to name a few.

Three days of racing are scheduled in Porto Venere, commencing on Friday, and completing on Sunday.

At the end of the Porto Venere event, the general Melges World League overall international ranking will count more than sixty boats classified. Click here to view the current Melges 20 World League results.

The Melges 20 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Final Scratch Sheet
   
      Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Owner/Skipper Yacht Club Home Port Yacht Type Length Rating

Racing Area: World League
  Division: One Design  
      Melges 20
    1. 183 North Sails  ITA 183 4 SALE Manlio Carlo Soldani Circolo Velico Canottieri Intra Domodossola, VB, Italia Melges 20 20
    2. 137   RUS 137 ALEX TEAM Alexander Mikhaylik
RUS Melges 20 20
    3. 288   USA 401 ARCORA Kalomeni Orel YCM Monaco, Monaco, MON Melges 20 20
    4. 106   ITA 106 ASANTE SANA Claudio Dutto
ITA Melges 20 20
    5. 149   ITA 149 CAMAY Lauro Bonora
Ferrara, ITA Melges 20 20
    6. 167 North Sails  AUS 167 CARS 167 Rodney Jones MHYC Buderim, Queensland, AUS Melges 20 20
    7. 81   MON 081 COIMMVEST Corrado Agusta
MON Melges 20 20
    8. 277   JPN 277 CONTIOUS Norikatsu Aizawa
Fujisawa, Kanagawa, JPN Melges 20 20
    9. 185   RUS 185 ELF Sergey Sobolev Moscow Moscow, RUS Melges 20 20
    10. 109   ITA 109 ERIX 1 Federico Terenzani Circolo Vela Erix ITA Melges 20 20
    11. 110   ITA 10 ERIX 2 Andrea Onnis Circolo Vela Erix ITA Melges 20 20
    12. 206   ITA 206 EVINRUDE Emanuele Savoini L.N.I. Sez Genova Pino Torinese, Torino, ITA Melges 20 20
    13. 181 Quantum Sails  ITA 181 G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA Luigi Giannattasio CN Pully Paudex, SUI Melges 20 20
    14. 125   ITA 125 GONE SQUATCHIN Pietro Loro Piana
ITA Melges 20 20
    15. 202   SWE 202 INTERMEZZO Johannes Lind-Widestam NSS Kullavik, Halland, SWE Melges 20 20
    16. 289   RUS 289 LEVIATHAN Vadim Yakhinson
Moscow, Russia, RUS Melges 20 20
    17. 264   POL 264 MAG TINY Krzysztof Krempec Gdansk Gdansk, POL Melges 20 20
    18. 270   ITA 270 MAOLCA Manfredi Vianini Tolomei Circolo Velico Santa Margherita Ligure Santa Margherita Ligure, Genoa, ITA Melges 20 20
    19. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA Marina Kaverzina
RUS Melges 20 20
    20. 23   ITA 23 MASCALZONE LATINO JR Achille Onorato Y.C.Monaco Milano, Italy, ITA Melges 20 20
    21. 192   ITA 192 MEZZALUNA Marco Franchini club nautico rimini RIMINI, ITA Melges 20 20
    22. 161 North Sails  GER 161 MOJITO (Corinthian) Florian Rixner Bayerischer Yacht Club e.V. Krailling, Bavaria, GER Melges 20 20
    23. 65   RUS 261 NIKA Vladimir Prosikhin Saint Petersburg (Russia) YC Monaco, MON Melges 20 20
    24. 184   RUS 184 no name Pavel Grachev
RUS Melges 20 20
    25. 255   RUS 2 PIROGOVO Sergey Kuznetsov
RUS Melges 20 20
    26. 301 North Sails  MON 301 RAYA Matteo Marenghi Vaselli Yacht Club Monaco Monaco, MON Melges 20 20
    27. 296   RUS 296 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Igor Rytov
RUS Melges 20 20
    28. 208   POL 208 STARTELEKOM Waldemar Salata
POL MElges 20 20
    29. 713   MON 713 SYNERGY GT Valentin Zavadnikov
MON Melges 20 20
    30. 219   RSA 219 TNT Tina Plattner Tony Norris RCYC Cape Town , Western Cape , RSA Melges 20 20
    31. 152   ITA 152 VANITE Mario Aquila
ITA Melges 20 20
    32. 275   RUS 275 VICTOR Alexander Novoselov
RUS Melges 20 20
 
 2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Corinthian Teams - Final Scratch Sheet

      Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Owner/Skipper Yacht Club Home Port Yacht Type Length Rating

Racing Area: World League
  Division: One Design
      Melges 20
    1. 161 North Sails  GER 161 MOJITO Florian Rixner Bayerischer Yacht Club e.V. Krailling, Bavaria, GER Melges 20 20
 
 
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Pantaenius - Fixed ValueHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup
5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda 5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America’s Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.
Posted today at 4:30 am Chicken Lips brings the country to Sail Port Stephens
Mark Hillis’s trailable Fareast 28 Chicken Lips hails from the NSW Riverina re Mark Hillis’s trailable Fareast 28 Chicken Lips hails from the NSW Riverina region where a lack of wide deep-water lakes means the crew has to travel from Wagga Wagga for their racing fix.
Posted today at 2:20 am Guillaume Verdier to create new One Design yacht for Volvo Ocean Race
The edition after this one, the 14th, will be contested in new One Design racing yachts designed by Guillaume Verdier Verdier has joined the Volvo Ocean Race Design Team and is currently working with the race on the crucial issue of whether the new boat will be a monohull or multihull. The final decision on the proposed designs will be announced on 18 May at an event in Gothenburg, the home of the race’s owners and title sponsors Volvo.
Posted on 6 Apr Zhik named official technical clothing partner by team AkzoNobel
Zhik has been selected by team AkzoNobel as its official technical clothing partner for the Volvo Ocean Race. The crew will race across four oceans and encounter some of the most extreme weather conditions known to man during their nine-month circumnavigation. From the freezing waters and winds of the southern latitudes, to the sweltering heat of the equatorial zones, the sailors will rely on Zhik's technology and design expertise to keep them operating at peak performance.
Posted on 6 Apr Myth. Busted!
Oink oink, and here is the proof. Just watch it fly. Oink oink, and here is the proof. Just watch it fly...
Posted on 6 Apr A prime example of determination to reach Sail Port Stephens
The lengths that some skippers go to for a few days racing at Sail Port Stephens has just been stretched The lengths that some skippers go to for a few days racing at Sail Port Stephens has just been stretched by the Victorian 52-footer Prime Example.
Posted on 6 Apr Save on GO XSE during Simrad® Just GO! Promotion
You can fit boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and keep more of your money where you want You can fit your boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and watersports and keep more of your money where you want it – in your wallet.
Posted on 6 Apr Kids and Jets come out to play at Sail Port Stephens
Yes indeedy - the kids were out with smiles as the families had their last day on the water with the Commodore's Cup Yes indeedy - the kids were out with smiles as the families had their last day on the water with the Commodore's Cup. Then just after the super light wind start in a four knot tide, both going the same way thankfully, Maverick radioed in and requested a fly by, not just once, but twice, right over the fleet.
Posted on 6 Apr SCOR 2017 - Entries off to a great start!
The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017. After the release of the Notice of Race and Entry form into the Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta (SCOR) just last week, the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017.
Posted on 5 Apr Twists and turns in final race of Sail Port Stephens Commodore’s Cup
Peter and Drew van Ryn’s 25 year-old Sea Hawk took out the Commodore’s Cup division one pointscore by four points There was plenty more drama. Three division one boats were OCS in the three knot tide at the start. Tom Woods’ super quick Toy Story, which is usually the lead boat, had to painfully work its way back against the current to restart behind the entire division two fleet.
Posted on 5 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy