Big fleet racing in Store for Melges 20s in Porto Venere
by Melges 20 today at 5:47 am
The first European Melges 20 World League event is upon us this weekend with more than 30 teams registered. Melges 20s representing nine different countries will attend, kicking off what will be one of the most sensational seasons of sportboat racing anywhere in the world!
2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda
The Melges 20 World League season officially got underway earlier at the Miami Winter Series in February and March. Now, it's time for the European Division to strut its stuff with a grand schedule of racing taking place over the next five months - Porto Venere, Scarlino (May 12-14), Zadar in Croatia (June 9-11), followed by the European Championship in Sibenik (July 12-15), and the grand Russian Championship in Riva Del Garda, Italy (Sept 1-3). Click here
to view a complete 2017 Melges 20 events schedule.
For the start, with all guns ablaze the best of the best return to the Melges 20 stage. 2016/17 Monaco Winter Series Champion Alezander Ezhkov aboard Pirogovo Sailing, Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs, Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's Maolca, Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr., Marco Francini's Mezzaluna, Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's Raya, Valentin Zavadnikov's Synergy GT and Poland's Krzyztof Krempec on Mag Tiny are all in attendance just to name a few.
Three days of racing are scheduled in Porto Venere, commencing on Friday, and completing on Sunday.
At the end of the Porto Venere event, the general Melges World League overall international ranking will count more than sixty boats classified. Click here
to view the current Melges 20 World League results.
The Melges 20 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.
|2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Final Scratch Sheet
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Owner/Skipper
|Yacht Club
|Home Port
|Yacht Type
|Length
|Rating
|
|Racing Area: World League
|
|Division: One Design
|
|
|
|
|Melges 20
|
|
|1.
|183
| ITA 183
|4 SALE
|Manlio Carlo Soldani
|Circolo Velico Canottieri Intra
|Domodossola, VB, Italia
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|2.
|137
| RUS 137
|ALEX TEAM
|Alexander Mikhaylik
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|3.
|288
| USA 401
|ARCORA
|Kalomeni Orel
|YCM
|Monaco, Monaco, MON
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|4.
|106
| ITA 106
|ASANTE SANA
|Claudio Dutto
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|5.
|149
| ITA 149
|CAMAY
|Lauro Bonora
|
|Ferrara, ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|6.
|167
| AUS 167
|CARS 167
|Rodney Jones
|MHYC
|Buderim, Queensland, AUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|7.
|81
| MON 081
|COIMMVEST
|Corrado Agusta
|
|MON
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|8.
|277
| JPN 277
|CONTIOUS
|Norikatsu Aizawa
|
|Fujisawa, Kanagawa, JPN
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|9.
|185
| RUS 185
|ELF
|Sergey Sobolev
|Moscow
|Moscow, RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|10.
|109
| ITA 109
|ERIX 1
|Federico Terenzani
|Circolo Vela Erix
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|11.
|110
| ITA 10
|ERIX 2
|Andrea Onnis
|Circolo Vela Erix
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|12.
|206
| ITA 206
|EVINRUDE
|Emanuele Savoini
|L.N.I. Sez Genova
|Pino Torinese, Torino, ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|13.
|181
| ITA 181
|G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA
|Luigi Giannattasio
|CN Pully
|Paudex, SUI
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|14.
|125
| ITA 125
|GONE SQUATCHIN
|Pietro Loro Piana
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|15.
|202
| SWE 202
|INTERMEZZO
|Johannes Lind-Widestam
|NSS
|Kullavik, Halland, SWE
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|16.
|289
| RUS 289
|LEVIATHAN
|Vadim Yakhinson
|
|Moscow, Russia, RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|17.
|264
| POL 264
|MAG TINY
|Krzysztof Krempec
|Gdansk
|Gdansk, POL
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|18.
|270
| ITA 270
|MAOLCA
|Manfredi Vianini Tolomei
|Circolo Velico Santa Margherita Ligure
|Santa Margherita Ligure, Genoa, ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|19.
|156
| RUS 156
|MARUSSIA
|Marina Kaverzina
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|20.
|23
| ITA 23
|MASCALZONE LATINO JR
|Achille Onorato
|Y.C.Monaco
|Milano, Italy, ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|21.
|192
| ITA 192
|MEZZALUNA
|Marco Franchini
|club nautico rimini
|RIMINI, ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|22.
|161
| GER 161
|MOJITO (Corinthian)
|Florian Rixner
|Bayerischer Yacht Club e.V.
|Krailling, Bavaria, GER
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|23.
|65
| RUS 261
|NIKA
|Vladimir Prosikhin
|Saint Petersburg (Russia) YC
|Monaco, MON
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|24.
|184
| RUS 184
|no name
|Pavel Grachev
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|25.
|255
| RUS 2
|PIROGOVO
|Sergey Kuznetsov
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|26.
|301
| MON 301
|RAYA
|Matteo Marenghi Vaselli
|Yacht Club Monaco
|Monaco, MON
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|27.
|296
| RUS 296
|RUSSIAN BOGATYRS
|Igor Rytov
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|28.
|208
| POL 208
|STARTELEKOM
|Waldemar Salata
|
|POL
|MElges 20
|20
|
|
|
|29.
|713
| MON 713
|SYNERGY GT
|Valentin Zavadnikov
|
|MON
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|30.
|219
| RSA 219
|TNT
|Tina Plattner Tony Norris
|RCYC
|Cape Town , Western Cape , RSA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|31.
|152
| ITA 152
|VANITE
|Mario Aquila
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|32.
|275
| RUS 275
|VICTOR
|Alexander Novoselov
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
| 2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Corinthian Teams - Final Scratch Sheet
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Owner/Skipper
|Yacht Club
|Home Port
|Yacht Type
|Length
|Rating
|
|Racing Area: World League
|
|Division: One Design
|
|
|
|Melges 20
|
|
|1.
|161
| GER 161
|MOJITO
|Florian Rixner
|Bayerischer Yacht Club e.V.
|Krailling, Bavaria, GER
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
