Big fleet racing in Store for Melges 20s in Porto Venere

2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda 2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Final Scratch Sheet





Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Owner/Skipper Yacht Club Home Port Yacht Type Length Rating

Racing Area: World League Division: One Design Melges 20 1. 161 GER 161 MOJITO Florian Rixner Bayerischer Yacht Club e.V. Krailling, Bavaria, GER Melges 20 20



If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152898