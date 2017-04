Big fleet racing in Store for Melges 20s in Porto Venere

by Melges 20 today at 5:47 amThe Melges 20 World League season officially got underway earlier at the Miami Winter Series in February and March. Now, it's time for the European Division to strut its stuff with a grand schedule of racing taking place over the next five months - Porto Venere, Scarlino (May 12-14), Zadar in Croatia (June 9-11), followed by the European Championship in Sibenik (July 12-15), and the grand Russian Championship in Riva Del Garda, Italy (Sept 1-3). Click here to view a complete 2017 Melges 20 events schedule.For the start, with all guns ablaze the best of the best return to the Melges 20 stage. 2016/17 Monaco Winter Series Champion Alezander Ezhkov aboard Pirogovo Sailing, Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs, Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's Maolca, Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr., Marco Francini's Mezzaluna, Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's Raya, Valentin Zavadnikov's Synergy GT and Poland's Krzyztof Krempec on Mag Tiny are all in attendance just to name a few.Three days of racing are scheduled in Porto Venere, commencing on Friday, and completing on Sunday.At the end of the Porto Venere event, the general Melges World League overall international ranking will count more than sixty boats classified. Click here to view the current Melges 20 World League results.The Melges 20 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.