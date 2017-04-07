Please select your home edition
Big breeze test for Extreme Sailing Series fleet in Qingdao finale

by Extreme Sailing Series™ today at 5:48 am
Oman Air - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ Extreme Sailing Series
After three days of light winds in Qingdao a new weather front has arrived, bringing with it breeze of up to 20 knots to guarantee a thrilling final-day showdown to Act 2.

The big blow promises a festival of foiling with the seven international teams expected to hit speeds of up to 30 knots around Qingdao’s stadium racecourse in Fushan Bay.

With May 1 marking Labour Day around the world, Qingdao’s shore is expected to be packed with people enjoying the holiday.

But you don’t have to be in Qingdao to experience the thrill of the Act 2 finale - Extreme Sailing Series fans around the globe can tune in to the action live on our Facebook and YouTube channels from 14:00 local time (UTC+8).

Whether in Qingdao or watching online, fans are in for a real show says Race Director John Craig, who’s tasked with running the best possible racing in Qingdao’s notoriously tricky weather conditions.

“The forecasts haven’t rung true over the last five days, but that’s Qingdao for you,” Craig said.

“Thankfully the wind that arrived late yesterday with the new weather front has stuck around and it’s looking like today is going to be one of those classic days.

“When the boats started foiling yesterday we could hear the noise from the crowd from the committee boat, so it’s great to know we’re going to be able to put on a real show today.

“We’re going to see some amazing racing, that’s for sure.”

Swiss crew Alinghi currently top the Act 2 leaderboard with a four-point buffer on British outfit Land Rover BAR Academy. NZ Extreme Sailing Team complete the podium six points adrift of the top spot.

Racing starts at 14:00 local time (UTC+8) and will run until 17:00. Join us for all the action from Qingdao!
