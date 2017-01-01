Big breeze expected at the J/70 European Championship

by J/70 UK National Championship today at 12:47 pmWith a Force eight gale blowing in the English Channel, and 23-30 knots of westerly breeze across the race course, it was hardly surprising that the majority of the 45 boat fleet, chose to stay ashore on Monday, instead of taking part in the practice race.However, several teams braved the bracing conditions and put on quite a show. Jose María Torcida's Spanish J/70 Noticia was two boat testing with Gonzalo Araujo's J/70 Sailway Bluesock. After a one mile beat the two Spanish teams turned, hoisted spinnakers, and pulled the trigger. Nudging past 20 knots of boat speed in a ball of spray, the thrilling duel was a teaser for the exciting racing to come, when the entire fleet is out.





Principle Race Officer, Stuart Childerley, held a Skippers' Briefing and competitors listened with great interest to the weather scenario for the first day of the regatta. “By tomorrow morning, the weather forecast is predicting 20-22 knots from a steadily westerly direction with gusts just below 30 knots. So our intention is to run three races on the first day.”



The 2017 J/70 European Championship Opening Party was held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club, Commodore Karen Henderson-Williams welcomed the competitors to the even who enjoyed complimentary canapés and cocktails “I would like to thank all of the sponsors, especially Alfa Romeo. Putting on a European Championship requires an enormous amount of work both from our professional race management team and our volunteers, who are our unsung heroes, working tirelessly to produce a great event. On behalf of the Royal Southern Yacht Club, I would like to welcome all of the competitors to the regatta and really hope that you all enjoy our club's hospitality.”









The 2017 J/70 European Championship is organised by Key Yachting, exclusive agent for J Boats in the UK and Ireland, and hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club.



The championship is proudly sponsored by Alfa Romeo. The new SUV model, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, is on display at the Royal Southern Yacht Club, competitors will be invited to take the first ever SUV by Alfa Romeo for a test drive.









