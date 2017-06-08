Please select your home edition
Big breeze boosts competition during Day 2 of H.H NOOD Regatta

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 6:15 am
2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 2 Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
More than 145 sailing teams had a true Windy City experience on Lake Michigan Saturday during day two of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta in Chicago.

With breeze in the upper teens and gusts in the mid-twenties, the heavier wind created a welcome challenge for the sailors, especially those unaccustomed to the unique conditions caused by hot air lifting over cold water.

Morgan Reeser, tactician on the Farr 40 Flash Gordon 6, has never sailed in these conditions before, but that hasn’t stopped his team—who are using the event to train for the world championship—from winning every race in their class this weekend. Despite the weather and tight competition within the seven-boat fleet, Reeser said the trick is to “race the course instead of focus on the competition.”

2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



“The important thing is to know the priority,” Reeser said. “Get to the right upwind and go left downwind. There’s more wind closer to the shore.”

On the other hand, skipper Bob Arzbaecher is no stranger to the city’s big wind—he’s competed in the Helly Hansen Chicago NOOD for more than 20 years straight—but even he and his crew on the Beneteau 40.7 Sociable had an unusual experience in today’s conditions.

“We reefed our main, which we’ve almost never done in a buoy race,” Arzbaecher said, describing a method of shortening the mainsail to improve handling in heavy air. “We saw another boat do it in the first race, and we did it in the second and third races. It seemed to make a big difference.”

Team Sociable won both of those races, boosting them from tied-for-third into the top spot at the end of day two.

2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



In addition to the event’s one design racing, Saturday featured the North Sails Rally, designed to give local crews on boats of any size the opportunity to participate in a day-long race. First-place prizes went to J/44 Cheep n Deep, J/88 Rambler and J/120 Mazal Tov.

Final awards in all classes will be presented on Sunday at the culmination of the event. The overall winner, chosen based on the strongest finish in the most competitive class, will receive an invitation to compete against winners from the other four series stops in the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Championship, hosted by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands in October.

2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



For the third consecutive year, Helly Hansen—a global leader in technical sailing apparel with more than 135 years of experience protecting professionals on the water—continues as title sponsor for the elite sailing series.

Operating since 1988, Sailing World’s National Offshore One Design Regattas, known as the “NOODs,” are the longest-running and most popular sailboat racing series in North America. Every NOOD regatta attracts regional, national and international talent to compete against the local community on their home waters.

Other 2017 sponsors include North Sails, Mount Gay Rum, West Marine and Sunsail.

For more information, visit website.

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Chicago - Preliminary Cumulative Results

Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
Blue Circle Racing
One Design Division
Farr 40
1.   USA 60002 Flash Gordon 6 Farr 40 Helmut and Evan Jahn 1 1 1 1 1 5.0
2.   USA 40027 Hot Lips Farr 40 J C Whitford 2 4 3 3 2 14.0
3. Quantum Sails  USA 40036 Norboy Farr 40 Leif Sigmond / Marcus Thymian 6 2 2 2 8/DNS 20.0
4.   USA 40101 Eagles Wings Farr 40 John Gottwald 4 3 4 6 5 22.0
5. North Sails  USA 40048 Inferno Farr 40 Philip Dowd 3 7 5 4 4 23.0
6.   USA 888 Hooligan Farr 40 Joel Carroll 7 5 6 5 3 26.0
7. Doyle Sailmakers  USA 40016 Bandit Farr 40 Arvid Eiesland / Joe Kestler 5 6 7 7 6 31.0
 
J/70
1. 19   USA 819 Nine J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 1 1 1 1 3 7.0
2. 69   USA 169 Empeiria J 70 John Heaton 2 5 2 3 1 13.0
3. 53   USA 353 Heartbreaker J 70 Robert Hughes 5 4 5 2 2 18.0
4. 26   USA 326 Aquaholiks (Corinthian) J 70 Martin Johnsson 3 2 9 4 8 26.0
5. 30   USA 230 Rip Rullah J 70 Robert Willis 6 3 3 10 5 27.0
6. 90   USA 390 Berteau Group J 70 Mark & Sarah Renz 9 8 4 7 4 32.0
7. 27   USA 227 Norboy (Corinthian) J 70 mark teborek 4 6 10 9 6 35.0
8. 13   USA 613 Piranha (Corinthian) J 70 Dave Dennison 10 10 8 6 9 43.0
9. 52   USA 152 Sundog (Corinthian) J 70 Ian Beckley 7 7 7 12 10 43.0
10. 39   USA 549 Black Pearl (Corinthian) J 70 Adam Bowen 12 17 6 21/DSQ 7 63.0
11. 71   USA 171 Aardvark J 70 Rick Kaiser 11 16 13 13 11 64.0
12. 36   USA 340 Helly Hansen Junior Team (Corinthian) J 70 Raymond Groble 8 12 21/DNF 11 14 66.0
13. 10   USA 100 Gemini (Corinthian) J 70 Blane Shea 13 9 17 14 13 66.0
14. 74 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 174 MENTAL (Corinthian) J 70 Stahlberg / Montano 16 14 11 5 21/DNF 67.0
15. 14   USA 14 Surprise (Corinthian) J 70 Dan Gabriel / Matthew Gallagher 15 11 16 15 12 69.0
16. 12   USA 612 Fly 2.0 (Corinthian) J 70 Erik Wilson 18 18 15 8 21/DNS 80.0
17. 23   USA 423 American Flyer (Corinthian) J 70 Steve Knoop 14 13 14 21/DNF 21/DNS 83.0
18. 35   USA 335 Nitemare (Corinthian) J 70 Amy Neill 17 15 12 21/DNF 21/DNS 86.0
19. 48 North Sails  USA 48 Sail22 Harken Blockheads JRs #ZARMY J 70 Noah Barton 19 19 18 16 15 87.0
20. 58   USA 358 Bombora J 70 Molly & Bryan Hayes 20 20 19 17 21/DNS 97.0
 
 
Distance Race Racing
ORR Division
ORR 1 NS Rally - Offshore Racing (Sat Only)
1.   USA 25580 Cheep n Deep 2 J 44 Jay Burler 1 1.0
2.   USA 60009 Badge Beneteau first 40 Daniel Koules 2 2.0
3.   USA 39536 Jason Farr 395 Ed Cohen 3 3.0
4.   USA 39530 Hiwassee Farr 395 Ian Fisher 4 4.0
5.   USA 7779 Ocean Andrews 77 Gary Feracota / Jim Banovitz 7/DNS 7.0
6.   USA 46892 SKYE Nelson Marek 46 Jeff & Jane Hoswell 7/DNC 7.0
 
ORR 2 NS Rally - Offshore Racing (Sat Only)
1.   USA 12 RAMBLER J 88 Benjamin Wilson 1 1.0
2.   USA 6649 Providence Ericson Jerry and Greg Miarecki 2 2.0
3.   USA 60376 Perico Sabre 402 Ryan Johnson 3 3.0
4.   USA 0076 Mise En Place Beneteau Oceanis 381 Paul Thompson 4 4.0
5. UK Sailmakers  USA 25578 Paradigm Shift C&C 115 Dave Dickerson 5 5.0
6.   USA 26301 Talisman DS Kevin Mehaffey 6 6.0
7.   USA 52337 Runaway Elan 39 Tom Gorey 7 7.0
8. UK Sailmakers  USA 25659 Liberty 2 C&C 115 Thomas Blasco 8 8.0
9.   USA 43535 On Edge Thomas 35 Steve Dorfman 9 9.0
10.   USA 38 Slot Machine J 88 Boyd Jarrell 10 10.0
11. UK Sailmakers  USA 60604 Friendly Confines Jeanneau 409 Bob O'Brien 11 11.0
12.   USA 51541 RADIANCE Farr 38 Benjamin White 12 12.0
13. Doyle Sailmakers  USA 97350 Free Agent W.D. Schock 35 Miles DePaepe 13 13.0
14.   USA 55367 Karma Beneteau First 36.7 Lou Sandoval/Martin Sandoval/Karma Sailing Group 16/RET 16.0
15.   USA 50134 Sirocco VI Mumm 36 William & Viviana Fanizzo 16/DNF 16.0
 
 
PHRF_ToT Division
PHRF NS Rally - Offshore Racing (Sat Only)
1.   USA 50659 Mazal Tov J 120 Arne Fliflet 1 1.0
2. 131   USA 131 Lucy Melges 32 Jeremy Alexis 4/DNS 4.0
3.   USA 245 Liquid Lounge II J 109 Jim Caesar 4/DNF 4.0
 
 
Red Circle Racing
One Design Division
Beneteau 40.7
1.   USA 60102 Sociable Beneteau First 40.7 Robert Arzbaecher 5 4 3 1 1 14.0
2.   GER 1979 Turning Point Beneteau First 40.7 David Hardy 8 2 1 2 2 15.0
3.   USA 51146 La Tempete Beneteau First 40.7 Thomas Weber 2 1 5 5 3 16.0
4.   USA 404 Mojo Beneteau First 40.7 Gary Powell / Scot Ruhlander 1 5 6 7 4 23.0
5. UK Sailmakers  USA 51377 Vayu Beneteau First 40.7 Ron Buzil 9 3 2 4 5 23.0
6.   USA 51219 Rhumb Runner Beneteau First 40.7 Katie Goldman & Brian Goldman 3 6 9 6 7 31.0
7.   USA 51457 Das Boot Beneteau First 40.7 Jay Muller 6 8 4 3 11/DNS 32.0
8.   USA 51196 Spanker Beneteau First 40.7 Boyd Rice 4 7 7 11/DNS 11/DNS 40.0
9.   USA 52411 Koko Loko 2 Beneteau First 40.7 Tom Kokocinski 7 9 11/DNF 8 6 41.0
10.   USA 40742 Wired Beneteau First 40.7 Brian Angioletti / Chuck Norton 10 10 8 9 11/DNS 48.0
 
J/111
1.   USA 008 Velocity J 111 Martin Roesch 3 2 1 2 2 10.0
2. Quantum Sails  USA 90 Utah J 111 Bradley Faber 7 1 3 1 3 15.0
3.   USA 12 Kashmir J 111 Karl Brummel, Steve Henderson, Mike Mayer 1 15/DSQ 2 5 1 24.0
4. North Sails  USA 117 No Quarter J 111 Mark & Colin Caliban 2 7 7 9 5 30.0
5.   USA 61666 Shamrock J 111 Jeffrey Davis 6 6 6 6 6 30.0
6.   USA 72 Lucky Dubie J 111 Len Siegal 5 10 4 4 9 32.0
7.   USA 112 Pura Vida J 111 John Kalanik 4 5 10 10 4 33.0
8.   USA 47 Rowdy J 111 Richard Witzel 10 9 5 3 7 34.0
9.   USA 28 Warlock J 111 Tom Dickson 11 4 9 7 15/DNF 46.0
10.   USA 24 Momentus J 111 Kevin Saedi Raman Yousefi 8 11 8 8 11 46.0
11.   USA 60111 Impulse J 111 G Miz/Dreher/Hatfield 12 3 12 12 8 47.0
12.   USA 20 Shmokin Joe J 111 Jeff Schaefer 13 8 11 11 10 53.0
13. Quantum Sails  USA 43 Solution J 111 Tracy Brand 9 13 13 13 15/DNF 63.0
14.   USA 111 Skull Cracker J 111 Daniel Kitchens 14 12 15/DNF 15/DNS 15/DNS 71.0
 
 
PHRF_ToT Division
PHRF 2
1.   USA 40395 NoMaTa J 35 Daniel Leslie 3 2 2 1 1 9.0
2.   USA 88 Exile J 88 Andy Graff 2 1 3 3 2 11.0
3.   USA 30 Windsong J 88 Tim Wade 1 3 8 5 5 22.0
4.   USA 82 Blondie 2 J 88 Tod Patton 8 5 4 4 3 24.0
5.   USA 11508 Maskwa C&C 115 Donald Waller 7 6 7 2 4 26.0
6.   476 Cayuse Mcphearson 36 Team Cayuse 4 4 1 11/DNF 11/DNF 31.0
7.   USA 42934 Whisper Express 34 Thomas Barnes 6 8 5 7 6 32.0
8.   USA 53026 Measure For Measure Morgan 36 N/M Brian Tobin 5 9 6 6 11/DNS 37.0
9.   USA 56810 Archimedes III C&C 115 Joe Hummel 9 7 9 8 11/DNS 44.0
10.   USA 60657 Scarlet Begonias Dufour 36P Kevin Foote 10 10 10 9 11/DNF 50.0
 
PHRF 1
1.   USA 5252 Natalie J TP 52 Philip & Sharon O'Niel III 1 1 1 1 2 6.0
2.   USA 38006 Eagle Sydney 38 Shawn/Jerry O'Neill 2 3.5 2 2 1 10.5
3.   USA 35004 Heartbreaker 1D35 Eric Oesterle 3 2 3 3 7/DNF 18.0
4.   USA 52725 Imedi TP 52 Mark Hauf 4 3.5 5 6 4 22.5
5.   USA 38005 Painkiller 4 Sydney 38 Martin Alice 6 6 6 4 3 25.0
6.   USA 2615 Scout Sydney 41 Dorsey Ruley 5 5 4 5 7/DNF 26.0
 
 
White Circle Racing
One Design Division
Beneteau 36.7
1.   USA 82 Split Decision Beneteau First 36.7 Mark and Nick Norris 2 1 2 4 9.0
2.   USA 60310 Soulshine Beneteau First 36.7 Jarrett Altmin 1 3 3 2 9.0
3.   USA 262 Maggie Mae Beneteau First 36.7 Peter Wright 3 2 8 1 14.0
4.   USA 119 JOIE DE VIE Beneteau First 36.7 Donna Hastings 7 5 5 3 20.0
5.   USA 101 Erizo de Mar Beneteau First 36.7 Antoni Czupryna / Waldemar Emmerich 4 6 1 10 21.0
6. Doyle Sailmakers  USA 60500 Veni Vidi Veatchi Beneteau First 36.7 Jason Veatch 5 7 6 5 23.0
7.   USA 235 Tequila Mockingbird Beneteau First 36.7 Chris Duhon 8 4 7 6 25.0
8. Doyle Sailmakers  USA 1313 PROGRAM Beneteau First 36.7 Earle Atwater 6 9 4 9 28.0
9.   USA 52249 Sail Monkey Beneteau First 36.7 William McGuinn 10 8 10 11 39.0
10. Doyle Sailmakers  USA 258 Tango Beneteau First 36.7 Chuck Norris 9 10 9 12 40.0
11.   USA 52293 Sorcerer Beneteau First 36.7 Don Draper 14/DNC 14/DNC 14/DNC 7 49.0
12.   USA 52466 Imp Beneteau First 36.7 Blair Jones 14/DNC 14/DNC 14/DNC 8 50.0
13.   USA 51787 Raptor Beneteau First 36.7 Michael Anderson 14/DNC 14/DNC 14/DNC 14/DNF 56.0
 
J/105
1.   USA 349 Sealark J 105 Clark Pellett 3 4 2 1 1 11.0
2.   USA 507 Buzz J 105 Mark Gurney 2 6 4 2 2 16.0
3.   USA 423 Southbound J 105 Robert Amos 4 2 7 3 4 20.0
4.   USA 424 Flying Pig J 105 Mike Sheppard 6 1 1 6 9/DNC 23.0
5. North Sails  USA 104 Vytis J 105 Gyt Petkus 1 3 3 9/DNS 9/DNC 25.0
6.   USA 60 Striking J 105 Vanessa Gates 5 8 5 5 3 26.0
7.   USA 50638 Esprit d'Ecosse J 105 Judith & Ross McLean 7 5 6 4 5 27.0
8.   USA 384 Valhalla J 105 Mike & Kathie Newman 8 7 8 9/DNS 9/DNC 41.0
 
J/109
1.   USA 224 Toa J 109 Bruce Danly / Jim Mitchell 4 3 2 2 1 12.0
2.   USA 246 Northstar J 109 David Gustman 1 8 1 1 2 13.0
3.   USA 249 Full Tilt J 109 Peter Priede 3 1 6 3 3 16.0
4.   USA 368 Callisto J 109 James Murray 2 2 3 4 6 17.0
5.   USA 310 Blackfin J 109 Keith Eickenberg 5 4 5 5 5 24.0
6.   USA 359 Goat Rodeo J 109 Robert Evans 6 6 7 6 7 32.0
7.   USA 270 Vanda III J 109 Jack Toliver 7 5 4 8 9/DNC 33.0
8. Doyle Sailmakers  USA 124 Slapshot II J 109 Scott Sims 8 7 8 7 4 34.0
 
Tartan Ten
1.   USA 404 Diamond Girl LS 10 Amy/Rick Cermak 3 2 2 2 9.0
2.   USA 40900 Skidmarks T-10 Lou Jacob 1 1 4 5 11.0
3.   USA 311 Mutiny T-10 John Schellenbach 2 4 1 6 13.0
4.   USA 40433 Meat T-10 Brian Kennalley, Edward Mui, and Craig Roehl 10 6 3 1 20.0
5.   USA 410 Retention LS 10 Mark Croll 9 7 5 3 24.0
6.   USA 30475 Erica T-10 Brian Kaczor 7 10 10 4 31.0
7.   USA 26300 Winnebago T-10 Tim Rathbun 6 12 6 8 32.0
8.   USA 402 Lightning LS 10 Karstrand / Warnecke 8 3 12 12 35.0
9.   USA 411 Jing Bang LS 10 David Finlay 14 14 11 10 49.0
10.   USA 124 Liberty T-10 Ray Douglas 12 21.5 7 9 49.5
11.   USA 348 Mikaze T-10 Darren Beck / Andrew Fernandez 18 21.5 8 7 54.5
12.   USA 26317 Witch-Craft T-10 Nate WEBB 27/SCP 13 14 11 65.0
13.   USA 412 M*A*S*H LS 10 Ron Kallen 16 5 18 27/DNC 66.0
14.   USA 26301 Talisman T-10 Kevin Mehaffey 4 9 27/DNC 27/DNC 67.0
15.   USA 26302 Water Works T-10 Rick & Mary Ann Lillie 5 20 15 27/DNC 67.0
16.   USA 32319 Cheap Thrill T-10 Nancy & Tim Snyder 13 18 9 27/DNC 67.0
17.   USA 26215 Hot Sauce T-10 Karen Better 11 8 27/DNC 27/DNC 73.0
18.   USA 30131 sisu T-10 jeff wittenberg 15 11 27/DNC 27/DNC 80.0
19.   USA 15630 Amateur II T-10 Michael Platzke 22 16 17 27/DNC 82.0
20.   USA 23928 Proving Run T-10 Andrew Roccasalva 27/SCP 15 16 27/DNC 85.0
21.   USA 26340 Rainbows End T-10 Steven Fink 24 24 13 27/DNC 88.0
22. Doyle Sailmakers  USA 407 Terminal velocity T-10 Simon Beemsterboer 17 19 27/DNC 27/DNC 90.0
23.   USA 31541 Glider T10 Tom Font/ Bruce Lamotte 23 17 27/DNS 27/DNC 94.0
24.   USA 30509 Grytviken T-10 Piotr Madrzyk 20 23 27/DNC 27/DNC 97.0
25.   USA 32527 Sassafras T-10 David Barch 27/DNC 27/DNC 27/DNC 27/DNC 108.0
26.   USA 403 Tango II LS 10 martin plonus 27/DNC 27/DNC 27/DNC 27/DNC 108.0
 
Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Chicago - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
Blue Circle Racing
One Design Division
J/70
1. 26   USA 326 Aquaholiks J 70 Martin Johnsson 3 2 9 4 8 26.0
2. 27   USA 227 Norboy J 70 mark teborek 4 6 10 9 6 35.0
3. 13   USA 613 Piranha J 70 Dave Dennison 10 10 8 6 9 43.0
4. 52   USA 152 Sundog J 70 Ian Beckley 7 7 7 12 10 43.0
5. 39   USA 549 Black Pearl J 70 Adam Bowen 12 17 6 21/DSQ 7 63.0
6. 36   USA 340 Helly Hansen Junior Team J 70 Raymond Groble 8 12 21/DNF 11 14 66.0
7. 10   USA 100 Gemini J 70 Blane Shea 13 9 17 14 13 66.0
8. 74 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 174 MENTAL J 70 Stahlberg / Montano 16 14 11 5 21/DNF 67.0
9. 14   USA 14 Surprise J 70 Dan Gabriel / Matthew Gallagher 15 11 16 15 12 69.0
10. 12   USA 612 Fly 2.0 J 70 Erik Wilson 18 18 15 8 21/DNS 80.0
11. 23   USA 423 American Flyer J 70 Steve Knoop 14 13 14 21/DNF 21/DNS 83.0
12. 35   USA 335 Nitemare J 70 Amy Neill 17 15 12 21/DNF 21/DNS 86.0
 
