Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

Bienvenue PONANT - Luxury French cruise line partners with CYCA

by Ross MacDonald - CYCA today at 2:09 pm
Bienvenue PONANT - Luxury French cruise line partners with CYCA Ponant
The world leader in luxury expeditions, PONANT, has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s PONANT Sydney Noumea Yacht Race (PSNYR), due to take place next year.

Embodying the pioneering spirit of PONANT, the 1064 nautical mile, category one race will start on Sydney Harbour on Saturday, 2 June 2018, and be organised and conducted by the CYCA, with the co-operation of the Cercle Nautique Caeldonien (CNC).

Speaking on the confirmation of the sponsorship, Monique Ponfoort, Vice President Asia Pacific for PONANT, said, “We are thrilled to be in this new partnership with the CYCA, a natural fit for us as the Sydney Noumea Yacht Race embodies key aspects of our brand - the French link between PONANT and the destination, Noumea; a link to our origins, still embodied in our three-masted yacht Le Ponant; our current cruise offerings, and the sense of adventure that drives us. We anticipate this will be the start of a long relationship.”

As part of the sponsorship PONANT will hold a series of events in the club, highlighting their extensive global itineraries rich in encounters and discovery.

CYCA CEO, Karen Grega, added, “We are delighted to welcome PONANT to the club as naming rights sponsor for the PONANT Sydney Noumea Yacht Race which returns following a 20-year sojourn. With a history which stems from sailing, and values steeped in authenticity, the CYCA and its members have a clear alignment with the PONANT brand. We look forward to working together to a successful partnership.”

The only French-owned cruise line and the world leader in luxury expeditions, PONANT was created in 1988 by Jean Emmanuel Sauvée and a dozen officers of the French Merchant Navy. Today, PONANT is leading the way with a new style of luxury cruising through a unique concept of sea travel which combines exceptional itineraries and luxury hotel services, aboard luxurious smaller-scale ships.
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Beneteau showcases new models at this year's Sydney Boat Show
Beneteau has a very impressive display of seven sail and power boats, including three models on show for the first time The new sailing boats on display are the Oceanis 41.1 and Oceanis 38.1 , which set a new standard in cruising comfort, safety, ease of sailing and volume plus the ever popular Oceanis 45 and the unique Sense 50/51.
Posted today at 1:12 pm Snakes and ladders on Day 3 of the Dragon Edinburgh Cup
As they set off, the competitors found that the forecast north-westerly was instead an extremely shifty south-easterly Beadsworth, sailing TUR1212 Provezza Dragon with Simon Fry and Ali Tezdiker, had had a disastrous race four and went into the day in fourth place on 31 points.
Posted today at 12:46 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Vestas 11th Hour Racing announce crew line-up
Race-winning navigator Simon Fisher and hat-trick hunter Phil Harmer among crew chosen by co-founders Charlie Enright an With exactly 100 days to go before the Volvo Ocean Race fleet departs Alicante to tackle 45,000 nautical miles around the world, Vestas 11th Hour Racing have unveiled their crew for the 2017-18 edition – and have built a mixed, ten-strong team featuring six nationalities and six previous Race wins.
Posted today at 10:45 am Olympic champion Blair Tuke joins MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race
New Zealand’s Blair Tuke is joining MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, and could become first sailor in history New Zealand’s Blair Tuke is joining MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, and could become the first sailor in history to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of an Olympic gold medal, the America’s Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race.
Posted today at 8:12 am The Barn Door & more today at the 2017 Transpac
In the pre-dawn hours this morning, Manouch Moshayedi's Bakewell White-designed Rio 100 crossed the finish line In the pre-dawn hours this morning, Manouch Moshayedi's Bakewell White-designed Rio 100 crossed the finish line at Diamond Head to be the first-to-finish monohull without powered assistance, and thereby winner of historic Barn Door Trophy in the 2017 Transpac. With an elapsed time of 6 days 17 hours 9 min and 9 sec, Rio 100 once again joins a long and storied list of classic ocean racing yachts
Posted today at 4:07 am Great Russian Bogatyrs rule after four races at Melges 20 Europeans
Day two in Sibenik, Croatia at the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship delivered three races Day two in Sibenik, Croatia at the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship delivered three races and as predicted, two of the fleets toughest teams are seated at the top of the scoreboard each sharing in equal points with two more days of racing left to complete. Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs and Alessandro Rombelli's STIG/OPENJOBMETIS are currently seated first, and second overall
Posted today at 3:26 am Tour de France à la Voile – Champions Bounce Back in Jullouville
Team Lorina Limonade-Golfe du Morbihan got their fizz back today at the fashionable beachside summer resort Lorina Limonade, the team which dominated last year’s round France circuit, winning the event with an Act to spare, misfired in Dunkirk – notably having to retire during the Qualification Series with damage sustained in a start line collision.
Posted on 13 Jul Extreme Sailing Series™ set for spectacular Barcelona debut
The previous Act saw SAP Extreme Sailing Team take second win however Alinghi remains one point ahead on the leaderboard Following its crowd-pleasing inauguration at Act 3 in Madeira Islands two weeks ago, the Flying Phantom Series returns as part of the on-water line-up, alongside the GC32 Stadium Racing.
Posted on 13 Jul RC44 crews cross fingers for a single-hulled 36th America's Cup
Sailing alongside the owner-drivers in the RC44 class are many crew who have competed in past America's Cups. In the interests of equality, we polled two Italian tacticians and two New Zealand ones to get their views on what might happen and what should happen in this next chapter in America's Cup history.
Posted on 13 Jul Next wave of finishers nears in Transpac
As the first wave of record-breaking boats have finished there is a break in the action at race HQ in the Ala Wai Marina Among the front-runners it looks as though Manouch Moshayedi's Rio 100's hold on the Barn Door Trophy for being the first-to-finish monohull sailing without powered assistance in the sailing systems is fairly secure: at 1400 HST was 170 miles out going 15 knots.
Posted on 13 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy