by Ross MacDonald - CYCA today at 2:09 pmEmbodying the pioneering spirit of PONANT, the 1064 nautical mile, category one race will start on Sydney Harbour on Saturday, 2 June 2018, and be organised and conducted by the CYCA, with the co-operation of the Cercle Nautique Caeldonien (CNC).Speaking on the confirmation of the sponsorship, Monique Ponfoort, Vice President Asia Pacific for PONANT, said, “We are thrilled to be in this new partnership with the CYCA, a natural fit for us as the Sydney Noumea Yacht Race embodies key aspects of our brand - the French link between PONANT and the destination, Noumea; a link to our origins, still embodied in our three-masted yacht Le Ponant; our current cruise offerings, and the sense of adventure that drives us. We anticipate this will be the start of a long relationship.”As part of the sponsorship PONANT will hold a series of events in the club, highlighting their extensive global itineraries rich in encounters and discovery.CYCA CEO, Karen Grega, added, “We are delighted to welcome PONANT to the club as naming rights sponsor for the PONANT Sydney Noumea Yacht Race which returns following a 20-year sojourn. With a history which stems from sailing, and values steeped in authenticity, the CYCA and its members have a clear alignment with the PONANT brand. We look forward to working together to a successful partnership.”The only French-owned cruise line and the world leader in luxury expeditions, PONANT was created in 1988 by Jean Emmanuel Sauvée and a dozen officers of the French Merchant Navy. Today, PONANT is leading the way with a new style of luxury cruising through a unique concept of sea travel which combines exceptional itineraries and luxury hotel services, aboard luxurious smaller-scale ships.