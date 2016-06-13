Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Berntsson blasts through qualifying at Congressional Cup

by Aston Harald today at 4:59 am
World Match Racing Tour, Congressional Cup, Long Beach Yacht Club, Long Beach, CA, USA. 30th March 2017. 2015 Aston Harald
“Mr Canfield, I like your jacket!” announced reigning Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson (NZL), at the 53rd Congressional Cup’s opening ‘Meet the Skippers’ dinner.

Robertson, hot off a win in Match Cup Australia, alluded to some unfinished business from last year, when he finished at the top in Qualifying, but was eliminated in the Quarter Finals – leaving the door open for Canfield to win his third consecutive Crimson Blazer.

World Match Racing Tour, Congressional Cup, Long Beach Yacht Club, Long Beach, CA, USA. 30th March 2017. © 2015 Aston Harald
World Match Racing Tour, Congressional Cup, Long Beach Yacht Club, Long Beach, CA, USA. 30th March 2017. © 2015 Aston Harald



The Crimson Blazer is the iconic prize and symbol of the Congressional Cup – along with the behemoth silver trophy on display at Long Beach Yacht Club.

“That’s mine!” chided Harry Price (AUS), pointing to the trophy, and joining the charge. Everyone is eager to unseat Canfield, number one-ranked by World Sailing; but the team best poised to crush Canfield, after two days of racing, appears to be Johnie Berntsson (SWE).

Berntsson and Canfield are matched point-for-point with nine wins each. The 2009 winner of the Congressional Cup, Berntsson has returned to Long Beach with a new, multi-cultural team, saying the mix is “challenging” – “but the really tight racing fires us up!” With one Dane, three Swedes and two Aussies, they are in first place at the end of Qualifying, winning the tie breaker over Canfield with a win in Flight 8.

World Match Racing Tour, Congressional Cup, Long Beach Yacht Club, Long Beach, CA, USA. 30th March 2017. © 2015 Aston Harald
World Match Racing Tour, Congressional Cup, Long Beach Yacht Club, Long Beach, CA, USA. 30th March 2017. © 2015 Aston Harald



Today’s variable winds fluctuated from a low of five knots to a gusty 20 knot breezes in the afternoon, which put a halt to racing as the skippers changed to smaller jibs.

With tomorrow’s forecast for more breeze, Principal Race Officer Randy Smith pressed to complete all 14 flights of Qualifying, and called for an 1100 start to Friday’s races.

World Match Racing Tour, Congressional Cup, Long Beach Yacht Club, Long Beach, CA, USA. 30th March 2017. © 2015 Aston Harald
World Match Racing Tour, Congressional Cup, Long Beach Yacht Club, Long Beach, CA, USA. 30th March 2017. © 2015 Aston Harald



Berntsson, Canfield, Robertson and Sam Gilmour (NZL) move straight to the Quarter Finals on Saturday, with Friday now a welcome day off. The balance will fight for their spots in the Repechage; an eight boat round robin, to determine which four move on … and which four go home.

The Congressional Cup is the second of seven stops on the prestigious World Match Racing Tour (WMRT). Hosted by the Long Beach Yacht Club and raced in the Long Beach Sailing Foundation fleet of 37-foot Catalina keelboats. The competition continues through Sunday April 2, directly off Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier.

Visit www.thecongressionalcup.com and www.wmrt.com for more information.

Congressional Cup - Qualifying Session 2

1. Johnie Berntsson (SWE), Flux Team - 9-1
2. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One - 9-1
3. Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo - 7-4
4. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing - 6-5
5. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar - 6-5
6. Harry Price (AUS), Down Under Racing - 6-4
7. Scott Dickson (USA), Dickson Racing Team - 5-6
8. Nicolai Sehested (DEN), EWII Racing - 5-6
9. Eric Monnin (SUI), Albert Riele Swiss Team - 4-7
10. Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN), Aschenbrenner Racing - 3-8
11. David Storrs (USA), Pequot Racing - 3-7
12. Chris Steel (USA), 36 Below Racing 3-7

Lancer Inflatables - BJSail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsZhik Dinghy 660x82

Related Articles

Everyone gets a piece of the pie on Day 1 of Congressional Cup
Brilliant sunshine greeted the all-star line-up. Conditions were nothing like last year’s dismal, drizzly weather. Caught in the shifts – from 185 degrees to 230 degrees – Congressional Cup defending champion Taylor Canfield (ISV) lost to Harry Price (AUS) by a full minute, while Sam Gilmour’s (AUS) time over Nicolai Sehested (DEN) was nearly the same.
Posted on 30 Mar World Match Racing Tour - Images from Perth
Image gallery from the first round of the World Match Racing Tour sailed in Perth, Western Australia Image gallery from the first round of the World Match Racing Tour sailed in Perth, Western Australia
Posted on 25 Mar World Match Racing Tour - Phil Robertson shows how it is done in Perth
Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory New Zealand’s Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory in the final of the Match Cup Australia, beating local skipper Matt Jerwood. “It was a very, very good day for us,” was Robertson’s description of the final.
Posted on 25 Mar Match Cup Australia – Home town bonanza
David Gilmour had gone through 3 – 1 against Taylor Canfield, and Torvar Mirsky similarly eliminated Yann Guichard. Local skipper Matt Jerwood certainly overplayed the anxiety card on his way to becoming the third Western Australian skipper to make it through to the semi-finals
Posted on 24 Mar Match Cup Australia – Mirsky completes the local line up
Torvar Mirsky kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as he came back from 2–1 down to defeat Sweden’s Nicklas Earlier in the day Steve Thomas, also of Royal Perth, had become a giant killer, eliminating Tour Card holder Nicolai Sehested in three straight races, to join yesterday’s local qualifiers David Gilmour and Matt Jerwood.
Posted on 23 Mar Upsets continue on Day 3 of Match Cup Australia
Home town skipper David Gilmour beat east coast rival Evan Walker from Sydney’s Cruising Yacht Club of Australia 3 – 2 The tightest match of the day was between Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Kiwi Chris Steele, which went to a fifth and deciding race, Warrer had gone 2 – 0 up, but Steele clawed his way back to level the score. In the decider it was all over on the starting line, with Steele sailing away unopposed.
Posted on 22 Mar Match Cup Australia – Barkow and Anyon eliminated
Match racing is a cruel sport, there is no second, just winners and losers. Barkow and Anyon were reminded of this today The elimination of Barkow, a Tour card holder, could be the first in a series of upsets in this regatta, with so much talent lined up, no one is safe, and there will be more early exits tomorrow, when the super sixteen get cut down to just eight teams.
Posted on 21 Mar World Match Racing Tour - Images from a light Day 1 in Perth
Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Conditions were light for the first day of racing, which featured an all-womens crew.
Posted on 20 Mar Taylor Canfield stands out on Day 1 of the Match Cup Australia
Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Canfield, from the US Virgin Islands, chalked up three wins and a second place to dominate his group in the day’s fleet racing.
Posted on 20 Mar Match racing giants arrive in Perth for the Match Cup Australia
The Spindrift Team from France are led by Yann Guichard, a speed man who is completely at home in multi-hulls. Britain’s Ian Williams won this event last year, and he is back to defend his title, he has also won the Match Racing World Championship six times, a record in itself.
Posted on 19 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy