Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

Berntsson and Williams on the brink at Congressional Cup

by Aston Harald today at 4:39 am
1-4-2017 - World Match Racing Tour - Congressional Cup World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com
'Choices are the hinges of destiny,' goes the famous quote by Edwin Markham, and today’s Congressional Cup racing proved that making good choices can make, or break, you.

As the frontrunner after two days of Qualifying, Johnie Berntsson (SWE) elected to race eighth place Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN). As swiftly as one-two-three Berntsson dispatched the young Dane; by nearly two minutes in one match. Similarly, second-place Taylor Canfield (ISV) chose seventh-place Scott Dickson (USA); and knocked him out in a swift trio of matches.

1-4-2017 - World Match Racing Tour - Congressional Cup © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com
1-4-2017 - World Match Racing Tour - Congressional Cup © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com



But Phil Robertson’s (NZL) pick of Sam Gilmour (AUS) as his pairing proved risky. Nearly too risky. Scrapping around the course, Robertson lost the first race. “After that I thought about changing my flight home,” he joked. But Robertson rebounded, and squeaked by in the next three; while Chris Steele (NZL) fell 1:3 to Ian Williams (GBR) – including one photo-finish.

1-4-2017 - World Match Racing Tour - Congressional Cup © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com
1-4-2017 - World Match Racing Tour - Congressional Cup © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com



Williams had been on a wild winning streak yesterday, which continued into Saturday as he advanced to the Semi Finals and took two points off reigning Congressional Cup champion Taylor Canfield (ISV). The series is first to three.

But going into Sunday’s races Canfield remained confident. “Do you know how many times we’ve won three in a row? A lot,” he emphasised, pointing to the morning’s defeat of Scott Dickson. “We can win three in a row against Ian Williams, no problem.”

Berntsson remained unflappable too, after two solid wins against Robertson in the Semis, in part due another good choice: a professional crew.

“He brought in some excellent guys, all pros who race over 150 days a year,” said trimmer Philip Kai-Guhle. “It makes a difference. Johnie can do whatever he needs in the back of the boat, and we just do what needs to be done in our part.”

1-4-2017 - World Match Racing Tour - Congressional Cup © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com
1-4-2017 - World Match Racing Tour - Congressional Cup © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com



As a result, Berntsson’s style is “very relaxed” added bowman “Ricky-Bobby” McGarvie. “He makes things easy on the crew, and even when we stuff it up, he’s pretty cool. We just move on to the next manoeuvre.”

Berntsson, Williams, Canfield and Robertson vie for the Congressional Cup, and the coveted Crimson Blazer. Of this field, three have already won it: Berntsson – 2009; Williams – 2011 and 2012; and Canfield – 2014, 2015, 2016. Robertson, the current World Champion, has podiumed in the Congressional Cup, but a win in 2017 would mark his first chance to don the iconic Crimson Blazer.

Saturday’s Quarter and Semi Finals racing took place in southerly six - nine knot breezes that built to 14 knots from the South West, making an exciting penultimate day to the 53rd Congressional Cup.

Semi-Finals continue Sunday April 2, with light breeze and sunshine forecast. Racing is held off the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier, where spectators can enjoy superb viewing of the race action, with live commentary, starting at 11:30 Pacific Time.

Visit www.thecongressionalcup.com and www.wmrt.com for more information.

1-4-2017 - World Match Racing Tour - Congressional Cup © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com
1-4-2017 - World Match Racing Tour - Congressional Cup © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com



Congressional Cup

Quarter Finals

QF 1
• Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar 3-1 Chris Steele (NZL) 36 Below Racing
QF 2
• Phil Robertson (NZL) China One Ningbo 3-1 Sam Gilmour (AUS) Neptune Racing
QF3
• Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One 3-0 Scott Dickson (USA) Dickson Racing
QF4
• Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Flux Team 3-0 Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN) Aschenbrenner Racing

Semi Finals

SF 1
• Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar 2-0 Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One
SF 2
• Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Flux Team 2-0 Phil Robertson (NZL) China One Ningbo

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 4Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Williams dominates Repechage, qualifies for Quarter Finals
In France they call it a “Repêchage.” In America “do-over.” And in world of match racing, it was called “redemption. In France they call it a “Repêchage.” In America it’s known as a “do-over.” And today, in the world of top-level match racing, it was called “redemption.
Posted on 1 Apr Berntsson blasts through qualifying at Congressional Cup
“Mr Canfield, I like your jacket!” announced reigning Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson (NZL) “Mr Canfield, I like your jacket!” announced reigning Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson (NZL), at the 53rd Congressional Cup’s opening ‘Meet the Skippers’ dinner.
Posted on 31 Mar Everyone gets a piece of the pie on Day 1 of Congressional Cup
Brilliant sunshine greeted the all-star line-up. Conditions were nothing like last year’s dismal, drizzly weather. Caught in the shifts – from 185 degrees to 230 degrees – Congressional Cup defending champion Taylor Canfield (ISV) lost to Harry Price (AUS) by a full minute, while Sam Gilmour’s (AUS) time over Nicolai Sehested (DEN) was nearly the same.
Posted on 30 Mar World Match Racing Tour - Images from Perth
Image gallery from the first round of the World Match Racing Tour sailed in Perth, Western Australia Image gallery from the first round of the World Match Racing Tour sailed in Perth, Western Australia
Posted on 25 Mar World Match Racing Tour - Phil Robertson shows how it is done in Perth
Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory New Zealand’s Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory in the final of the Match Cup Australia, beating local skipper Matt Jerwood. “It was a very, very good day for us,” was Robertson’s description of the final.
Posted on 25 Mar Match Cup Australia – Home town bonanza
David Gilmour had gone through 3 – 1 against Taylor Canfield, and Torvar Mirsky similarly eliminated Yann Guichard. Local skipper Matt Jerwood certainly overplayed the anxiety card on his way to becoming the third Western Australian skipper to make it through to the semi-finals
Posted on 24 Mar Match Cup Australia – Mirsky completes the local line up
Torvar Mirsky kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as he came back from 2–1 down to defeat Sweden’s Nicklas Earlier in the day Steve Thomas, also of Royal Perth, had become a giant killer, eliminating Tour Card holder Nicolai Sehested in three straight races, to join yesterday’s local qualifiers David Gilmour and Matt Jerwood.
Posted on 23 Mar Upsets continue on Day 3 of Match Cup Australia
Home town skipper David Gilmour beat east coast rival Evan Walker from Sydney’s Cruising Yacht Club of Australia 3 – 2 The tightest match of the day was between Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Kiwi Chris Steele, which went to a fifth and deciding race, Warrer had gone 2 – 0 up, but Steele clawed his way back to level the score. In the decider it was all over on the starting line, with Steele sailing away unopposed.
Posted on 22 Mar Match Cup Australia – Barkow and Anyon eliminated
Match racing is a cruel sport, there is no second, just winners and losers. Barkow and Anyon were reminded of this today The elimination of Barkow, a Tour card holder, could be the first in a series of upsets in this regatta, with so much talent lined up, no one is safe, and there will be more early exits tomorrow, when the super sixteen get cut down to just eight teams.
Posted on 21 Mar World Match Racing Tour - Images from a light Day 1 in Perth
Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Conditions were light for the first day of racing, which featured an all-womens crew.
Posted on 20 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy