Bermudian man remanded on charges over Kiwi fan's death during Cup
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 2:07 pm
A 26 year old man appeared in the Bermuda Magistrates Court charged with the death of New Zealand visitor and America's Cup fan Mary McKee.
The McKees were believed to be staying aboard a catamaran anchored opposite Hamilton Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Bermuda News reports that Andrew Lake, of Southampton, was charged with unlawfully killing Mrs McKee in June of this year.
He was also charged with causing actual bodily harm to Mrs McKee’s husband Arthur and causing grievous bodily harm to British visitor Charlie Watson by driving within Bermuda waters in a dangerous manner.
The defendant was not required to enter a plea as the matter must be heard in the Supreme Court, and he was granted bail in the sum of $70,000 with a like surety by Magistrate Khamisi Tokunbo.
The newspaper reported that Lake was required to surrender travel documents, not leave the jurisdiction without informing the court, and report to the police station weekly. The case will be heard in the Supreme Court in December.
The incident occurred during the America's Cup Regatta when two RIBs were travelling in convoy off Hamilton at night, and the second 9ft RIB was hit by a larger centre-console RIB driven by Andrew Lake at speed.
For earlier reports click here
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157061