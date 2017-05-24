Bermuda Soundings - Only two more sleeps 'til Christmas - or three?

Waterfront mansions - Bermuda - May 24, 2017 Richard Gladwell Waterfront mansions - Bermuda - May 24, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell today at 8:21 pmIn just two more sleeps it will be the equivalent of Christmas Day for America's Cup fans around the world. Except this Christmas, the start of the 35th America's Cup, has been four years in the building.Bermuda is certainly buzzing anticipating what will be the biggest sporting event ever staged in the British Overseas Territory since its discovery by the Spanish in the 16th Century.Today is Bermuda's National Day, the place is closed for the public holiday, and street parades. Driving in from the airport at around 1.30am we passed several punters with their front-row seats staked out - yes, sitting out on the pavement waiting for the parade that wouldn't pass their way for another 12 hours.Each day many of the media will make the ferry trip across the harbour from the City of Hamilton - reputed to be the most expensive city in the world, to the historic Royal Dockyard on the opposite side of the harbour. There the America's Cup teams are based - either on the main island or on the newly reclaimed Cross Island, where the America's Cup Village is based, along with the Media Centre and other event facilities.



The view from the two level media centre is just stunning - right on the water's edge with a clear 180 degree unobstructed view of the racing. Sitting in the media centre right now is like a kid viewing the gifts under the Tree. The setting and backdrop is there - and your imagination fills in what it will be like with six AC50's flying around the harbour literally at yor feet.



Over in Hamilton the superyachts are moored, in Mediterranean style, with their sterns to the dock. The Superyacht and J-class regattas that will be staged as part of the final week of the America's Cup will be impressive. And at the other end of the scale is the Endeavour Program with young sailors from around the world racing in single handed O'Pen BICS, two handed Feva's and Hobies. And of course there is the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.



Once clearing Hamilton the ferry passengers then run the gauntlet of some magnificent mansions - mostly right on the water's edge and home the the Beautiful People.





The breeze was up today - plenty of sheep in the paddock - or whitecaps - on the aqua blue harbour.



Only the French ventured out today, completing the session without incident.



On the rules front, there has not been a Redress Rule posted - leaving a potentially vexed situation if there is a re-occurrence of the start-line shunt of last week, and one boat is forced to miss a substantial part of the Qualification Round while being repaired.



Tomorrow there is a media conference at midday, with the final Practice Racing expected to get away around 2.00pm in the afternoon. First race day is Friday, May 26, however the forecast is not great - with winds expected to be gusting well over 30kts.



For Cup fans, Christmas Day might be three sleeps away - patience is a virtue







[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]



































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154027