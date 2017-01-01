Beneteau showcases new models at this year's Sydney Boat Show
by Beneteau today at 1:12 pm
This year Beneteau has a very impressive display of seven sail and power boats, including three models on show for the first time in Australia. A clear demonstration of Beneteau’s continued investment in new models and why Beneteau is the world’s leading production boat manufacturer.
The new sailing boats on display are the Oceanis 41.1 and Oceanis 38.1 , which set a new standard in cruising comfort, safety, ease of sailing and volume plus the ever popular Oceanis 45 and the unique Sense 50/51.
We will also be introducing the NEW performance version of the 38.1 and 41.1 and offering some tantalising insights into the revolutionary new Oceanis 51.1.
Come visit us on the marina, Convention Centre side, and experience the unique qualities of Beneteau first hand.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.marinebusinessworld.com/155522