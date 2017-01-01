Please select your home edition
Beneteau showcases new models at this year's Sydney Boat Show

by Beneteau today at 1:12 pm
Oceanis 38.1 Beneteau http://www.beneteau.com/
This year Beneteau has a very impressive display of seven sail and power boats, including three models on show for the first time in Australia. A clear demonstration of Beneteau’s continued investment in new models and why Beneteau is the world’s leading production boat manufacturer.

The new sailing boats on display are the Oceanis 41.1 and Oceanis 38.1 , which set a new standard in cruising comfort, safety, ease of sailing and volume plus the ever popular Oceanis 45 and the unique Sense 50/51.

We will also be introducing the NEW performance version of the 38.1 and 41.1 and offering some tantalising insights into the revolutionary new Oceanis 51.1.

Come visit us on the marina, Convention Centre side, and experience the unique qualities of Beneteau first hand.

Oceanis 41.1 © Beneteau http://www.beneteau.com/
Oceanis 41.1 © Beneteau http://www.beneteau.com/

