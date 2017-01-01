Beneteau showcases new models at this year's Sydney Boat Show

Oceanis 38.1 Beneteau Oceanis 38.1 Beneteau http://www.beneteau.com/

by Beneteau today at 1:12 pmThe new sailing boats on display are the Oceanis 41.1 and Oceanis 38.1 , which set a new standard in cruising comfort, safety, ease of sailing and volume plus the ever popular Oceanis 45 and the unique Sense 50/51.We will also be introducing the NEW performance version of the 38.1 and 41.1 and offering some tantalising insights into the revolutionary new Oceanis 51.1.Come visit us on the marina, Convention Centre side, and experience the unique qualities of Beneteau first hand.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.marinebusinessworld.com/155522