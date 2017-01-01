Beneteau Open Day at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia

by Vicsail Sydney today at 11:36 am- The New Oceanis 41.1 Performance- The oceanis 48- The Swift TrawlerThe boats will be available for inspection in the marina in front of the CYCA deck from 10am.It will also be possible to go for a quick sea trial in the afternoon from 1pm.To make an appointment, please call Micah on 0414 307 766 or Graham on 0418 168 231.The New Oceanis 41.1 will be at CYCA this Saturday.It is a great boat for racing in the Harbour and in the offshore series while still maintaining the comfort of a cruiser.With well over 120 hulls sold in less than a year, this new Beneteau Oceanis 41.1 is already proving to be a worldwide hit and orders are piling up in France.We decided to order the performance version (hull #82) with deep L shaped keel, black composite wheels, performance pack with black carbon sails, German mainsheet system, three blade folding prop, adjustable backstay and jib car adjustment, asymmetric spinnaker rigging, B&G electronic package and more.But it is also equipped with all the comfort of a cruising boat with a three-cabin and single head, classic mahogany interior with the full forward facing double bed and twin cabins aft. We have enhanced the luxury and feel by adding upgraded Monument upholstery with the Taupe Ambience package and a saloon table extension.For easy of use and comfort, we have selected a bow thruster, Stainless steel double bow roller, electric cabin top winch, VHF with remote handset, deluxe cockpit table, additional water tank, outboard engine bracket and more.This beautiful new Beneteau Oceanis 41.1 can be yours for just $395,000 and you can set sail straight away and enjoy the rest of the summer on your brand new boat!For more information go here You can check this Boat Test video by Jessica WatsonA strikingly slender, pure and mineral silhouette ideally proportioned with a centred mast and large mainsail arch... the desire to set off on a long cruise with an air of adventure.





Oceanis 48 key points:

– Full hull chine for extra interior volume, more stability, less angle of heel, and better speed.



– A huge electric folding swim platform which provides unrivalled access at water leverl for times at anchor or inviting guests on board. When the stern is closed, it's a traditional fully enclosed stern for blue water confidence and you will enjoy full seat across the stern for more seating. It comes with a remote control so you can press the button as you walk up to your boat.



– The largest cockpit in its size range where we Australians need it most.

Removal of clutter from the cockpit.

All lines / controls come back to the cockpit to make it easy for two handed sailing.



– The mast moved aft through use of targa arch which provides a better balance sail plan. The targa arch also

provides further benefits including:

Removal of the traveller safely from the cockpit.

The arch is an integral design piece which has been thought out to improve cruising and life on board..

A mainsheet take off point on the boom aft for better support of the boom in the case of crash gybing.

Self tacking headsail, in mast furling and high spec performance pack sail options.

Hard point for the dodger and bimini to connect to.



– A safe structure able to hold in rough ocean conditions.

Removal of the need for structural integrity around the companionway which allows for an unrivalled and best 45

degree companionway (staircase) you wont see on any other yacht with out an arch.



– Comfort, Style and Customisation

Multiple layout options.

Huge windows in the hull delivering good visibility and lots of light below.

Large owner's cabin a genuine double bed forward with a separate shower and head

Magnificent finish and quality of the interior with a French touch.

Available in light oak and Mahogany with a range of trimmings to suit an owner.



Swift Trawler 30 for sale in Sydney

All Swift Trawlers powered by Beneteau feature a long list of superior qualities. But it's the speed, comfort, stability and fuel efficiency working in perfect harmony which is the real secret behind Beneteau's Swift Trawler series. It's what makes the trawler truly transformed.









Swift speed



The Swift Trawler features the speed other trawlers might brag about, but with a style and efficiency that could only come from Beneteau. The sleek, semi-planing hull designed to cut through the waves with a minimal resistance is in perfect union with the Swift Trawler's robust engine, allowing it to deliver maximum performance.



Swift comfort



All trawlers, by their nature, have plenty of room and a steady ride. This reflects their working heritage where optimal space and stable footing were a necessity. Beneteau goes a step beyond. We’ve used our experience in designing sailing, as well as power vessels, to transform the trawler.



Swift stability



The same Swift Trawler hull that delivers effortless speed also delivers unsurpassed stability and easily manoeuvred direction.



Swift efficiency



In a time of rising fuel costs, economy has never been more important when choosing a trawler. Beneteau chose the most fuel-efficient as well as the most environmentally green engines available for every one of the Swift Trawler range, giving your family many more memories per tank.

