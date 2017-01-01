Please select your home edition
Beneteau Figaro 3 - the reveal of the production semi foiler

by Sail-World today at 3:49 am
Figaro Bénéteau 3 – The home straight © Jean-Dominique Billaud
The world's first production semi-foiler, the The Figaro Beneteau 3 has left the yard, and this video shows all her wares. The VPLP penned vessel is 9.75 long, with a 1.1m bowsprit, a beam of 3.4m and a displacement of just 2900kg. Given her designers' pedigree, she has adopted many Vendée type features, with a set back mast including a 105m2 spinnaker in addition to the 39.5m2 mainsail and 30.5m2 headsail.

You can see her incredible form with intriguing bow in this video

She sports a foam sandwich resin-infused construction, with her inward facing foils well for'ard, so as to assist with lateral drift and also righting moment to compliment the deep draft keel. The Solitaire URGO le Figaro will use them for the 2019 edition of the event.
