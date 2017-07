Beneteau Figaro 3 - the reveal of the production semi foiler

Figaro Bénéteau 3 – The home straight © Jean-Dominique Billaud Figaro Bénéteau 3 – The home straight © Jean-Dominique Billaud

by Sail-World today at 3:49 amYou can see her incredible form with intriguing bow in this video She sports a foam sandwich resin-infused construction, with her inward facing foils well for'ard, so as to assist with lateral drift and also righting moment to compliment the deep draft keel. The Solitaire URGO le Figaro will use them for the 2019 edition of the event.