Beneteau Figaro 3 - the reveal of the production semi foiler
by Sail-World today at 3:49 am
The world's first production semi-foiler, the The Figaro Beneteau 3 has left the yard, and this video shows all her wares. The VPLP penned vessel is 9.75 long, with a 1.1m bowsprit, a beam of 3.4m and a displacement of just 2900kg. Given her designers' pedigree, she has adopted many Vendée type features, with a set back mast including a 105m2 spinnaker in addition to the 39.5m2 mainsail and 30.5m2 headsail.
Figaro Bénéteau 3 – The home straight © Jean-Dominique Billaud
You can see her incredible form with intriguing bow in this video
She sports a foam sandwich resin-infused construction, with her inward facing foils well for'ard, so as to assist with lateral drift and also righting moment to compliment the deep draft keel. The Solitaire URGO le Figaro will use them for the 2019 edition of the event.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155869