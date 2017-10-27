Beneteau Cup – Register your interest today

by Flagstaff Marine
CYCA, Rushcutters Bay, Sydney
Registration open at 10 AM
Participants will have a great day of races and then finish on a high note with the presentation, dinner and live music.
The Beneteau Cup is a fun day out for all. If you don't have a cat 7, need more crew members, help from an experienced racer, or would like to be placed in a boat we can help.
Entry is just $95 per boat including skipper, plus $95 per crew member.





Your entry fee includes race entry, Beneteau Cup cap and shirt, welcome champagne, coffee and hot food, packed lunch and drinks, afternoon presentation and dinner/dancing. PLUS courtesy of our sponsors some great lucky door prizes for both Owners and Crew.



Earlybird Bonus!

The first 10 boats entered will receive a FREE External Clean

from the Flagstaff Maintenance Team



Silent Auction

During the presentation dinner we are holding a silent auction. There will be a great array of wonderful items to bid on with all proceeds going towards Mercy Ships.



If you would like to donate a prize contact us on (02) 9327 2088.

























