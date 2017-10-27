Beneteau Cup – Register your interest today

Please select your home edition
by Flagstaff Marine today at 11:26 am
Beneteau Cup © John Curnow
Flagstaff Marine Beneteau would like to invite all Beneteau owners, their family, friends, colleagues, and crew to join us for the 2017 Beneteau Cup, hosted by CYCA, Rushcutters Bay.

Beneteau Cup, Friday 27 October 2017

CYCA, Rushcutters Bay, Sydney
Registration open at 10 AM

Participants will have a great day of races and then finish on a high note with the presentation, dinner and live music.

We are now taking pre-registration expressions of interest
The Beneteau Cup is a fun day out for all. If you don’t have a cat 7, need more crew members, help from an experienced racer, or would like to be placed in a boat we can help.

Entry is just $95 per boat including skipper, plus $95 per crew member.

Your entry fee includes race entry, Beneteau Cup cap and shirt, welcome champagne, coffee and hot food, packed lunch and drinks, afternoon presentation and dinner/dancing. PLUS courtesy of our sponsors some great lucky door prizes for both Owners and Crew.

Earlybird Bonus!
The first 10 boats entered will receive a FREE External Clean
from the Flagstaff Maintenance Team

Silent Auction
During the presentation dinner we are holding a silent auction. There will be a great array of wonderful items to bid on with all proceeds going towards Mercy Ships.

If you would like to donate a prize contact us on (02) 9327 2088.

