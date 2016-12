Beau Geste’s blinding Rolex Sydney Hobart start

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 6:52 amPerfect nor’east sea breezes meant a tacking duel for the big boats off the front start line then cracked sheets and hoisted spinnakers from the seamark, once the 20 knot winds were astern.Perpetual Loyal was the first into the tailing winds, followed by Karl Kwok’s Botin 80 Beau Geste sailing for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron with a majority Kiwi crew and oodles of offshore racing experience.





Waterline length usually dictates the pecking order but Beau Geste’s smart harbour exit put them ahead of three 100-footers, a move that delighted skipper Aaron Rowe.



At 1415hrs AEDT Beau Geste was further out to sea off the Royal National Park to the south of Sydney, and still only 0.8nm from the race leader making south at 17 knots.









At 1700hrs AEDT Beau Geste had settled in behind the supermaxis as the front group streaked towards Hobart at 20-25 knots of boat speed east of Jervis Bay on the NSW coast.



Prior to the 1300hrs start off Nielsen Park, Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes was a guest of Cloudy Bay and had the opportunity to be part of the pre-start buildup as Beau Geste completed laps of Sydney Harbour, to settle the crew after a busy morning making final preparations for the annual 628nm ocean challenge.



