Marine Resource 2016

Beaches NSW Optimist Championship - Another try

by Adam Beashel today at 8:42 am
Beacheschb NSW Optimist Championship © Adam Beashel
Over the weekend of 25th and 26th March, South Lake Maquarie Amateur Sailing Club (SLMASC) hosted 181 Opti sailors. Over 70 fantastic Volunteers from the club helped run a very successful championships both on and off the water. Great sponsorship was achieved through the generosity of Beaches and Rose property development at Catherine Hill Bay, The Bay Hotel, Boat crew gear, North Sails, Harken, Belly@ozsup, Bic Sports and Zhik.

The conditions were mostly light five - ten knot Easterlies with clearing skies through to great Sunshine, this was well welcomed following a bout of rather miserable rainy weather the east coast of Australia had just witnessed.

On the Friday evening over 40 keen sailors made the most of the opportunity to get a few practise races in and prepare for some classic lake sailing.

Boat 1575 is Daniel Links Overall NSW Opti champ for 2017 © Adam Beashel
From early morning Saturday the cars, boats, ribs, tents steadily rolled into the Lake side suburb of Sunshine. Very quickly the sleepy little suburb was transformed into a height of activity with boats rigged and sailors split into three groups of Green, Intermediate and Open.

From noon to 5pm the Race committee did a stellar job to get a total of 17 races ticked of, ten in Green fleet, three in Intermediate fleet and four races in Open fleet.

The top kids from NSW had risen to the top of three fleets and many kids who had stepped up a fleet were soon mixing it with the top guns.

There were some keen interstate sailors wanting to get in amongst the action with Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia sailors all showing up.

Lake side at Beacheschb NSW Optimist Championship 2017 SLMASC © Adam Beashel
Sunshine greeted the sailors on Sunday morning and with a lack of wind early on there was some fun freestyle comps, Thong paddling races and lots of dance moves to the hip music being played loud and clear.

Finally around 1pm a light Easterly filled in and Green fleet kids were first of the beach to get racing underway and they completed six more races for a total of 16 races over the weekend for the two groups.

Open and Intermediate fleets managed two more races each and the top kids from Saturday were once again showing there results that had them at the top of the leader board on Saturday were no fluke.

Prize winners are RPAYC - Best Overall scoring Club – Beacheschb NSW Optimist Championship © Adam Beashel
Congratulations to All 181 kids for a well-mannered weekend and showing us there talents, I am sure they have learnt a lot from the weekend and will already be pestering their parents about getting to the next Opti event.

To see replay of live video, visit here

Beacheschb NSW Optimist Championship © Adam Beashel
Hand Stand is Ruby Cowan, Best trick – Beacheschb NSW Optimist Championship © Adam Beashel
Overall Scratch - Intermediate Fleet

Plc

Sail
No

Boat Name
(Boat Type)

Skipper/Crew

From

Race 1
25-Mar

Race 2
25-Mar

Race 3
25-Mar

Race 4
26-Mar

Race 5
26-Mar

Drop

Total

1

1605

I Wanted A Pony!

Darcy Robbins

DAC

17

15

1

2

9

0

44

2

1294

Wave Runner

Dylan Ryan

SLMASC

3

23

2

4

17

0

49

3

1436

Evolution

Isabella Holdsworth

RPAYC

8

2

16

19

7

0

52

4

1035

Tigerlily

Sienna Brown

RPAYC

4

22

19

1

8

0

54

5

1620

Under the Radar

Logan Radford

GSC

9

12

15

6

14

0

56

6

1553

K Bunny

Henry Myers

WSC

21

8

12

17

1

0

59

7

1602

Aldabra

Claudia Freeman

HHSC

7

4

9

7

42

0

69

8

1094

Rusty

Ruby Cowan

slmasc

1

26

13

9

21

0

70

9

1325

Orion

Isaac Freeman

HHSC

6

27

30

5

3

0

71

10

1332

Starlight

Stella Hurley

HHSC

12

17

18

8

33

0

88

11

883

Iceberg

William Troop

RPAYC

2

25

38

28

2

0

95

12

1028

Ponyo

C. Norman

WSC

15

10

31

11

28

0

95

13

1309

For the wind

Douglas Cassidy

RSYS

14

29

11

18

26

0

98

14

1449

Saete

Anneke Meyer

MHYC

16

18

43

14

10

0

101

15

1574

Shore I Am

Jaxon Stacey

SLMASC

DNC
(77.00)



15

15

0

107

16

1745

Avenger

Orlando Springer

RPAYC

5

11

21

36

39

0

112

17

1642

1642

Thomas Whitehead

RSYS

33

41

4

37

6

0

121

18

1693

BOLT

Jacob Marks

MHYC

32

30

7

39

20

0

128

19

1696

Fast Forward

Hayley Messenger

GRSC

40

14

49

3

24

0

130

20

1622

Around the twist

Wil Rivers

GSC

38

19

22

31

22

0

132

21

1085

Bumble bee

Jessy Hillhouse

SLMASC

10

28

32

22

43

0

135

22

1290

Funky Monkey

Daniel Evans

SLMASC

13

37

17

41

31

0

139

23

392

TILT-IT

Logan McLean

SLMASC

18

40

10

59

16

0

143

24

1676

Longreach

Cameron Scade

GRSC

37

34

29

16

30

0

146

25

1432

Green Eyed Monster

Kye Rivers

Gosford

20

1

44

23

60

0

148

26

1645

Ben Crafoord

WSC

34

6

28

40

41

0

149

27

1564

Benny Buoy

Ben Costandi

GRSC

49

31

48

13

11

0

152

28

1736

Bob

Hannah Kernohan

GRSC

27

42

45

26

12

0

152

29

1705

Ascham 11

Emma McKechnie

WSC

50

51

26

24

5

0

156

30

1139

Atomic

Tomas Lozevski

DAC

31

21

25

32

47

0

156

31

1526

Misty Seas

Alex Wyer

GSC

44

24

35

12

45

0

160

32

1348

Jaws

Nicolas Livermore

HHSC

41

54

8

35

23

0

161

33

1719

Lucky

Ariol Gold

GRSC

11

58

6

38

51

0

164

34

333

Eternal

Ciara Bartels

NSC

43

39

3

53

34

0

172

35

1317

Intense

Elizabeth Cole

HHSC

39

38

33

10

53

0

173

36

1702

Hatchet

Oliver Rose

SLMASC

48

13

23

25

65

0

174

37

372

Das Boot

Luke Berlee

MHYC

62

47

20

29

19

0

177

38

1697

Boatcraft

Reece Hartnett

HHSC

53

36

42

21

25

0

177

39

1703

Quick Wat

Morgan Rose

SLMASC

26

35

52

33

35

0

181

40

642

The Unsinkable Marshmallow

Thomas Westwood

NSC

36

3

68

61

18

0

186

41

1475

MAC-A-TAC

Jonty MacIntyre

HHSC

46

32

37

62

13

0

190

42

872

Where's Wally

Walter Tuite

RPAYC

68

44

27

20

32

0

191

43

746

Albatross

Alba Falkenmire

HHSC

51

7

34

51

52

0

195

44

1356

Just Keep Sailing

Xavier McLachlan

RSYS

25

53

40

30

49

0

197

45

1667

Pocket Rocket

Ellen Murray

GRSC

45

64

5

27

70

0

211

46

897

Niloc

Hugo Butterworth

RPAYC

60

5

39

46

62

0

212

47

665

Hanako :)

Hanako Tomishima

NSC

28

57

24

44

59

0

212

48

1472

Ratchet

Asher Ryan

SLMASC

19

46

41

49

58

0

213

49

1646

Charlie McKechnie

WSC

23

61

50

47

40

0

221

50

1269

Hike

Luc Boucher

CYC

42

68

61

52

4

0

227

51

1211

The Beast

Nathan Pearce

RPAYC

35

16

58

48

71

0

228

52

1368

Brooksea

William Brooks

HHSC

22

9

63

73

66

0

233

53

399

Sea Bunny

Edward Hooper

MHYC

75

56

14

50

44

0

239

54

108

Wave Crusher

Brayden Downing

GRSC

30

62

57

56

36

0

241

55

1611

Shimmer

Caitlin Nash

HHSC

54

20

64

54

56

0

248

56

708

Blaze

Nathan Goh

NSC

24

70

55

72

27

0

248

57

946

Tucker Box

Jago Tucker

WSC

56

50

51

34

57

0

248

58

652

Tigger Tack

Alex Moss

CYC

57

59

36

67

37

0

256

59

1571

Beat It

Lachlan Jones

WSC

72

33

47

55

67

0

274

60

1426

Aerodynamic

Zane Goodridge

DAC

47

55

62

42

68

0

274

61

1733

Stingray

Harry Wyer

GSC

61

43

53

71

46

0

274

62

1407

Supermaxi

Max Fisher

Greenwich

66

60

60

68

29

0

283

63

1649

Harrison Bathgate

Woollahra SC

63

65

65

45

50

0

288

64

1202

No Gas

Carlos Gundelach

DAC

29

49

59

DNC
(77.00)

DNC
(77.00)

0

291

65

1644

Hugo Fayyad

WSC

64

48

73

58

48

0

291

66

1334

Hunter

Gemma Ashton

HHSC

52

52

69

60

61

0

294

67

1466

Commando

Kye Williams

RPAYC

69

67

66

43

55

0

300

68

1395

Scrumpy Jack

Jack McGreal

WSC

65

63

67

74

38

0

307

69

1641

Archer Pullen

WSC

74

45

72

57

64

0

312

70

422

river rat

Joe Hogbin-Bourne

CYC

59

72

56

64

63

0

314

71

1529

Mythbuster

Jarod Brown

RPAYC

55

66

46

DNC
(77.00)

DNC
(77.00)

0

321

72

693

Lucy Ferguson

WSC

70

73

71

63

54

0

331

73

858

Lachlan Fraser

NSC

73

75

54

69

74

0

345

74

1548

Wobbegong

Xinqi Li

NSC

58

71

74

70

73

0

346

75

236

Millenium Falcon

Grace Cribb

NSC

67

74

70

66

69

0

346

76

1228

Jigsaw

Gareth Burns

Greenwich SC

71

69

75

65

72

0

352

 



