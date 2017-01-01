Beaches NSW Optimist Championship - Another try

by Adam Beashel today at 8:42 amThe conditions were mostly light five - ten knot Easterlies with clearing skies through to great Sunshine, this was well welcomed following a bout of rather miserable rainy weather the east coast of Australia had just witnessed.On the Friday evening over 40 keen sailors made the most of the opportunity to get a few practise races in and prepare for some classic lake sailing.





From early morning Saturday the cars, boats, ribs, tents steadily rolled into the Lake side suburb of Sunshine. Very quickly the sleepy little suburb was transformed into a height of activity with boats rigged and sailors split into three groups of Green, Intermediate and Open.



From noon to 5pm the Race committee did a stellar job to get a total of 17 races ticked of, ten in Green fleet, three in Intermediate fleet and four races in Open fleet.



The top kids from NSW had risen to the top of three fleets and many kids who had stepped up a fleet were soon mixing it with the top guns.



There were some keen interstate sailors wanting to get in amongst the action with Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia sailors all showing up.









Sunshine greeted the sailors on Sunday morning and with a lack of wind early on there was some fun freestyle comps, Thong paddling races and lots of dance moves to the hip music being played loud and clear.



Finally around 1pm a light Easterly filled in and Green fleet kids were first of the beach to get racing underway and they completed six more races for a total of 16 races over the weekend for the two groups.



Open and Intermediate fleets managed two more races each and the top kids from Saturday were once again showing there results that had them at the top of the leader board on Saturday were no fluke.









Congratulations to All 181 kids for a well-mannered weekend and showing us there talents, I am sure they have learnt a lot from the weekend and will already be pestering their parents about getting to the next Opti event.



Overall Scratch - Intermediate Fleet





Plc Sail

No Boat Name

(Boat Type) Skipper/Crew From Race 1

25-Mar Race 2

25-Mar Race 3

25-Mar Race 4

26-Mar Race 5

26-Mar Drop Total 1 1605 I Wanted A Pony! Darcy Robbins DAC 17 15 1 2 9 0 44 2 1294 Wave Runner Dylan Ryan SLMASC 3 23 2 4 17 0 49 3 1436 Evolution Isabella Holdsworth RPAYC 8 2 16 19 7 0 52 4 1035 Tigerlily Sienna Brown RPAYC 4 22 19 1 8 0 54 5 1620 Under the Radar Logan Radford GSC 9 12 15 6 14 0 56 6 1553 K Bunny Henry Myers WSC 21 8 12 17 1 0 59 7 1602 Aldabra Claudia Freeman HHSC 7 4 9 7 42 0 69 8 1094 Rusty Ruby Cowan slmasc 1 26 13 9 21 0 70 9 1325 Orion Isaac Freeman HHSC 6 27 30 5 3 0 71 10 1332 Starlight Stella Hurley HHSC 12 17 18 8 33 0 88 11 883 Iceberg William Troop RPAYC 2 25 38 28 2 0 95 12 1028 Ponyo C. Norman WSC 15 10 31 11 28 0 95 13 1309 For the wind Douglas Cassidy RSYS 14 29 11 18 26 0 98 14 1449 Saete Anneke Meyer MHYC 16 18 43 14 10 0 101 15 1574 Shore I Am Jaxon Stacey SLMASC DNC

(77.00)



15 15 0 107 16 1745 Avenger Orlando Springer RPAYC 5 11 21 36 39 0 112 17 1642 1642 Thomas Whitehead RSYS 33 41 4 37 6 0 121 18 1693 BOLT Jacob Marks MHYC 32 30 7 39 20 0 128 19 1696 Fast Forward Hayley Messenger GRSC 40 14 49 3 24 0 130 20 1622 Around the twist Wil Rivers GSC 38 19 22 31 22 0 132 21 1085 Bumble bee Jessy Hillhouse SLMASC 10 28 32 22 43 0 135 22 1290 Funky Monkey Daniel Evans SLMASC 13 37 17 41 31 0 139 23 392 TILT-IT Logan McLean SLMASC 18 40 10 59 16 0 143 24 1676 Longreach Cameron Scade GRSC 37 34 29 16 30 0 146 25 1432 Green Eyed Monster Kye Rivers Gosford 20 1 44 23 60 0 148 26 1645

Ben Crafoord WSC 34 6 28 40 41 0 149 27 1564 Benny Buoy Ben Costandi GRSC 49 31 48 13 11 0 152 28 1736 Bob Hannah Kernohan GRSC 27 42 45 26 12 0 152 29 1705 Ascham 11 Emma McKechnie WSC 50 51 26 24 5 0 156 30 1139 Atomic Tomas Lozevski DAC 31 21 25 32 47 0 156 31 1526 Misty Seas Alex Wyer GSC 44 24 35 12 45 0 160 32 1348 Jaws Nicolas Livermore HHSC 41 54 8 35 23 0 161 33 1719 Lucky Ariol Gold GRSC 11 58 6 38 51 0 164 34 333 Eternal Ciara Bartels NSC 43 39 3 53 34 0 172 35 1317 Intense Elizabeth Cole HHSC 39 38 33 10 53 0 173 36 1702 Hatchet Oliver Rose SLMASC 48 13 23 25 65 0 174 37 372 Das Boot Luke Berlee MHYC 62 47 20 29 19 0 177 38 1697 Boatcraft Reece Hartnett HHSC 53 36 42 21 25 0 177 39 1703 Quick Wat Morgan Rose SLMASC 26 35 52 33 35 0 181 40 642 The Unsinkable Marshmallow Thomas Westwood NSC 36 3 68 61 18 0 186 41 1475 MAC-A-TAC Jonty MacIntyre HHSC 46 32 37 62 13 0 190 42 872 Where's Wally Walter Tuite RPAYC 68 44 27 20 32 0 191 43 746 Albatross Alba Falkenmire HHSC 51 7 34 51 52 0 195 44 1356 Just Keep Sailing Xavier McLachlan RSYS 25 53 40 30 49 0 197 45 1667 Pocket Rocket Ellen Murray GRSC 45 64 5 27 70 0 211 46 897 Niloc Hugo Butterworth RPAYC 60 5 39 46 62 0 212 47 665 Hanako :) Hanako Tomishima NSC 28 57 24 44 59 0 212 48 1472 Ratchet Asher Ryan SLMASC 19 46 41 49 58 0 213 49 1646

Charlie McKechnie WSC 23 61 50 47 40 0 221 50 1269 Hike Luc Boucher CYC 42 68 61 52 4 0 227 51 1211 The Beast Nathan Pearce RPAYC 35 16 58 48 71 0 228 52 1368 Brooksea William Brooks HHSC 22 9 63 73 66 0 233 53 399 Sea Bunny Edward Hooper MHYC 75 56 14 50 44 0 239 54 108 Wave Crusher Brayden Downing GRSC 30 62 57 56 36 0 241 55 1611 Shimmer Caitlin Nash HHSC 54 20 64 54 56 0 248 56 708 Blaze Nathan Goh NSC 24 70 55 72 27 0 248 57 946 Tucker Box Jago Tucker WSC 56 50 51 34 57 0 248 58 652 Tigger Tack Alex Moss CYC 57 59 36 67 37 0 256 59 1571 Beat It Lachlan Jones WSC 72 33 47 55 67 0 274 60 1426 Aerodynamic Zane Goodridge DAC 47 55 62 42 68 0 274 61 1733 Stingray Harry Wyer GSC 61 43 53 71 46 0 274 62 1407 Supermaxi Max Fisher Greenwich 66 60 60 68 29 0 283 63 1649

Harrison Bathgate Woollahra SC 63 65 65 45 50 0 288 64 1202 No Gas Carlos Gundelach DAC 29 49 59 DNC

(77.00) DNC

(77.00) 0 291 65 1644

Hugo Fayyad WSC 64 48 73 58 48 0 291 66 1334 Hunter Gemma Ashton HHSC 52 52 69 60 61 0 294 67 1466 Commando Kye Williams RPAYC 69 67 66 43 55 0 300 68 1395 Scrumpy Jack Jack McGreal WSC 65 63 67 74 38 0 307 69 1641

Archer Pullen WSC 74 45 72 57 64 0 312 70 422 river rat Joe Hogbin-Bourne CYC 59 72 56 64 63 0 314 71 1529 Mythbuster Jarod Brown RPAYC 55 66 46 DNC

(77.00) DNC

(77.00) 0 321 72 693

Lucy Ferguson WSC 70 73 71 63 54 0 331 73 858

Lachlan Fraser NSC 73 75 54 69 74 0 345 74 1548 Wobbegong Xinqi Li NSC 58 71 74 70 73 0 346 75 236 Millenium Falcon Grace Cribb NSC 67 74 70 66 69 0 346 76 1228 Jigsaw Gareth Burns Greenwich SC 71 69 75 65 72 0 352







