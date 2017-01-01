Beaches NSW Optimist Championship - Another try
by Adam Beashel today at 8:42 am
Over the weekend of 25th and 26th March, South Lake Maquarie Amateur Sailing Club (SLMASC) hosted 181 Opti sailors. Over 70 fantastic Volunteers from the club helped run a very successful championships both on and off the water. Great sponsorship was achieved through the generosity of Beaches and Rose property development at Catherine Hill Bay, The Bay Hotel, Boat crew gear, North Sails, Harken, Belly@ozsup, Bic Sports and Zhik.
Beacheschb NSW Optimist Championship © Adam Beashel
The conditions were mostly light five - ten knot Easterlies with clearing skies through to great Sunshine, this was well welcomed following a bout of rather miserable rainy weather the east coast of Australia had just witnessed.
On the Friday evening over 40 keen sailors made the most of the opportunity to get a few practise races in and prepare for some classic lake sailing.
From early morning Saturday the cars, boats, ribs, tents steadily rolled into the Lake side suburb of Sunshine. Very quickly the sleepy little suburb was transformed into a height of activity with boats rigged and sailors split into three groups of Green, Intermediate and Open.
From noon to 5pm the Race committee did a stellar job to get a total of 17 races ticked of, ten in Green fleet, three in Intermediate fleet and four races in Open fleet.
The top kids from NSW had risen to the top of three fleets and many kids who had stepped up a fleet were soon mixing it with the top guns.
There were some keen interstate sailors wanting to get in amongst the action with Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia sailors all showing up.
Sunshine greeted the sailors on Sunday morning and with a lack of wind early on there was some fun freestyle comps, Thong paddling races and lots of dance moves to the hip music being played loud and clear.
Finally around 1pm a light Easterly filled in and Green fleet kids were first of the beach to get racing underway and they completed six more races for a total of 16 races over the weekend for the two groups.
Open and Intermediate fleets managed two more races each and the top kids from Saturday were once again showing there results that had them at the top of the leader board on Saturday were no fluke.
Congratulations to All 181 kids for a well-mannered weekend and showing us there talents, I am sure they have learnt a lot from the weekend and will already be pestering their parents about getting to the next Opti event.
To see replay of live video, visit here
Overall Scratch - Intermediate Fleet
|
Plc
|
Sail
No
|
Boat Name
(Boat Type)
|
Skipper/Crew
|
From
|
Race 1
25-Mar
|
Race 2
25-Mar
|
Race 3
25-Mar
|
Race 4
26-Mar
|
Race 5
26-Mar
|
Drop
|
Total
|
1
|
1605
|
I Wanted A Pony!
|
Darcy Robbins
|
DAC
|
17
|
15
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
44
|
2
|
1294
|
Wave Runner
|
Dylan Ryan
|
SLMASC
|
3
|
23
|
2
|
4
|
17
|
0
|
49
|
3
|
1436
|
Evolution
|
Isabella Holdsworth
|
RPAYC
|
8
|
2
|
16
|
19
|
7
|
0
|
52
|
4
|
1035
|
Tigerlily
|
Sienna Brown
|
RPAYC
|
4
|
22
|
19
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
54
|
5
|
1620
|
Under the Radar
|
Logan Radford
|
GSC
|
9
|
12
|
15
|
6
|
14
|
0
|
56
|
6
|
1553
|
K Bunny
|
Henry Myers
|
WSC
|
21
|
8
|
12
|
17
|
1
|
0
|
59
|
7
|
1602
|
Aldabra
|
Claudia Freeman
|
HHSC
|
7
|
4
|
9
|
7
|
42
|
0
|
69
|
8
|
1094
|
Rusty
|
Ruby Cowan
|
slmasc
|
1
|
26
|
13
|
9
|
21
|
0
|
70
|
9
|
1325
|
Orion
|
Isaac Freeman
|
HHSC
|
6
|
27
|
30
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
71
|
10
|
1332
|
Starlight
|
Stella Hurley
|
HHSC
|
12
|
17
|
18
|
8
|
33
|
0
|
88
|
11
|
883
|
Iceberg
|
William Troop
|
RPAYC
|
2
|
25
|
38
|
28
|
2
|
0
|
95
|
12
|
1028
|
Ponyo
|
C. Norman
|
WSC
|
15
|
10
|
31
|
11
|
28
|
0
|
95
|
13
|
1309
|
For the wind
|
Douglas Cassidy
|
RSYS
|
14
|
29
|
11
|
18
|
26
|
0
|
98
|
14
|
1449
|
Saete
|
Anneke Meyer
|
MHYC
|
16
|
18
|
43
|
14
|
10
|
0
|
101
|
15
|
1574
|
Shore I Am
|
Jaxon Stacey
|
SLMASC
|
DNC
(77.00)
|
|
|
15
|
15
|
0
|
107
|
16
|
1745
|
Avenger
|
Orlando Springer
|
RPAYC
|
5
|
11
|
21
|
36
|
39
|
0
|
112
|
17
|
1642
|
1642
|
Thomas Whitehead
|
RSYS
|
33
|
41
|
4
|
37
|
6
|
0
|
121
|
18
|
1693
|
BOLT
|
Jacob Marks
|
MHYC
|
32
|
30
|
7
|
39
|
20
|
0
|
128
|
19
|
1696
|
Fast Forward
|
Hayley Messenger
|
GRSC
|
40
|
14
|
49
|
3
|
24
|
0
|
130
|
20
|
1622
|
Around the twist
|
Wil Rivers
|
GSC
|
38
|
19
|
22
|
31
|
22
|
0
|
132
|
21
|
1085
|
Bumble bee
|
Jessy Hillhouse
|
SLMASC
|
10
|
28
|
32
|
22
|
43
|
0
|
135
|
22
|
1290
|
Funky Monkey
|
Daniel Evans
|
SLMASC
|
13
|
37
|
17
|
41
|
31
|
0
|
139
|
23
|
392
|
TILT-IT
|
Logan McLean
|
SLMASC
|
18
|
40
|
10
|
59
|
16
|
0
|
143
|
24
|
1676
|
Longreach
|
Cameron Scade
|
GRSC
|
37
|
34
|
29
|
16
|
30
|
0
|
146
|
25
|
1432
|
Green Eyed Monster
|
Kye Rivers
|
Gosford
|
20
|
1
|
44
|
23
|
60
|
0
|
148
|
26
|
1645
|
|
Ben Crafoord
|
WSC
|
34
|
6
|
28
|
40
|
41
|
0
|
149
|
27
|
1564
|
Benny Buoy
|
Ben Costandi
|
GRSC
|
49
|
31
|
48
|
13
|
11
|
0
|
152
|
28
|
1736
|
Bob
|
Hannah Kernohan
|
GRSC
|
27
|
42
|
45
|
26
|
12
|
0
|
152
|
29
|
1705
|
Ascham 11
|
Emma McKechnie
|
WSC
|
50
|
51
|
26
|
24
|
5
|
0
|
156
|
30
|
1139
|
Atomic
|
Tomas Lozevski
|
DAC
|
31
|
21
|
25
|
32
|
47
|
0
|
156
|
31
|
1526
|
Misty Seas
|
Alex Wyer
|
GSC
|
44
|
24
|
35
|
12
|
45
|
0
|
160
|
32
|
1348
|
Jaws
|
Nicolas Livermore
|
HHSC
|
41
|
54
|
8
|
35
|
23
|
0
|
161
|
33
|
1719
|
Lucky
|
Ariol Gold
|
GRSC
|
11
|
58
|
6
|
38
|
51
|
0
|
164
|
34
|
333
|
Eternal
|
Ciara Bartels
|
NSC
|
43
|
39
|
3
|
53
|
34
|
0
|
172
|
35
|
1317
|
Intense
|
Elizabeth Cole
|
HHSC
|
39
|
38
|
33
|
10
|
53
|
0
|
173
|
36
|
1702
|
Hatchet
|
Oliver Rose
|
SLMASC
|
48
|
13
|
23
|
25
|
65
|
0
|
174
|
37
|
372
|
Das Boot
|
Luke Berlee
|
MHYC
|
62
|
47
|
20
|
29
|
19
|
0
|
177
|
38
|
1697
|
Boatcraft
|
Reece Hartnett
|
HHSC
|
53
|
36
|
42
|
21
|
25
|
0
|
177
|
39
|
1703
|
Quick Wat
|
Morgan Rose
|
SLMASC
|
26
|
35
|
52
|
33
|
35
|
0
|
181
|
40
|
642
|
The Unsinkable Marshmallow
|
Thomas Westwood
|
NSC
|
36
|
3
|
68
|
61
|
18
|
0
|
186
|
41
|
1475
|
MAC-A-TAC
|
Jonty MacIntyre
|
HHSC
|
46
|
32
|
37
|
62
|
13
|
0
|
190
|
42
|
872
|
Where's Wally
|
Walter Tuite
|
RPAYC
|
68
|
44
|
27
|
20
|
32
|
0
|
191
|
43
|
746
|
Albatross
|
Alba Falkenmire
|
HHSC
|
51
|
7
|
34
|
51
|
52
|
0
|
195
|
44
|
1356
|
Just Keep Sailing
|
Xavier McLachlan
|
RSYS
|
25
|
53
|
40
|
30
|
49
|
0
|
197
|
45
|
1667
|
Pocket Rocket
|
Ellen Murray
|
GRSC
|
45
|
64
|
5
|
27
|
70
|
0
|
211
|
46
|
897
|
Niloc
|
Hugo Butterworth
|
RPAYC
|
60
|
5
|
39
|
46
|
62
|
0
|
212
|
47
|
665
|
Hanako :)
|
Hanako Tomishima
|
NSC
|
28
|
57
|
24
|
44
|
59
|
0
|
212
|
48
|
1472
|
Ratchet
|
Asher Ryan
|
SLMASC
|
19
|
46
|
41
|
49
|
58
|
0
|
213
|
49
|
1646
|
|
Charlie McKechnie
|
WSC
|
23
|
61
|
50
|
47
|
40
|
0
|
221
|
50
|
1269
|
Hike
|
Luc Boucher
|
CYC
|
42
|
68
|
61
|
52
|
4
|
0
|
227
|
51
|
1211
|
The Beast
|
Nathan Pearce
|
RPAYC
|
35
|
16
|
58
|
48
|
71
|
0
|
228
|
52
|
1368
|
Brooksea
|
William Brooks
|
HHSC
|
22
|
9
|
63
|
73
|
66
|
0
|
233
|
53
|
399
|
Sea Bunny
|
Edward Hooper
|
MHYC
|
75
|
56
|
14
|
50
|
44
|
0
|
239
|
54
|
108
|
Wave Crusher
|
Brayden Downing
|
GRSC
|
30
|
62
|
57
|
56
|
36
|
0
|
241
|
55
|
1611
|
Shimmer
|
Caitlin Nash
|
HHSC
|
54
|
20
|
64
|
54
|
56
|
0
|
248
|
56
|
708
|
Blaze
|
Nathan Goh
|
NSC
|
24
|
70
|
55
|
72
|
27
|
0
|
248
|
57
|
946
|
Tucker Box
|
Jago Tucker
|
WSC
|
56
|
50
|
51
|
34
|
57
|
0
|
248
|
58
|
652
|
Tigger Tack
|
Alex Moss
|
CYC
|
57
|
59
|
36
|
67
|
37
|
0
|
256
|
59
|
1571
|
Beat It
|
Lachlan Jones
|
WSC
|
72
|
33
|
47
|
55
|
67
|
0
|
274
|
60
|
1426
|
Aerodynamic
|
Zane Goodridge
|
DAC
|
47
|
55
|
62
|
42
|
68
|
0
|
274
|
61
|
1733
|
Stingray
|
Harry Wyer
|
GSC
|
61
|
43
|
53
|
71
|
46
|
0
|
274
|
62
|
1407
|
Supermaxi
|
Max Fisher
|
Greenwich
|
66
|
60
|
60
|
68
|
29
|
0
|
283
|
63
|
1649
|
|
Harrison Bathgate
|
Woollahra SC
|
63
|
65
|
65
|
45
|
50
|
0
|
288
|
64
|
1202
|
No Gas
|
Carlos Gundelach
|
DAC
|
29
|
49
|
59
|
DNC
(77.00)
|
DNC
(77.00)
|
0
|
291
|
65
|
1644
|
|
Hugo Fayyad
|
WSC
|
64
|
48
|
73
|
58
|
48
|
0
|
291
|
66
|
1334
|
Hunter
|
Gemma Ashton
|
HHSC
|
52
|
52
|
69
|
60
|
61
|
0
|
294
|
67
|
1466
|
Commando
|
Kye Williams
|
RPAYC
|
69
|
67
|
66
|
43
|
55
|
0
|
300
|
68
|
1395
|
Scrumpy Jack
|
Jack McGreal
|
WSC
|
65
|
63
|
67
|
74
|
38
|
0
|
307
|
69
|
1641
|
|
Archer Pullen
|
WSC
|
74
|
45
|
72
|
57
|
64
|
0
|
312
|
70
|
422
|
river rat
|
Joe Hogbin-Bourne
|
CYC
|
59
|
72
|
56
|
64
|
63
|
0
|
314
|
71
|
1529
|
Mythbuster
|
Jarod Brown
|
RPAYC
|
55
|
66
|
46
|
DNC
(77.00)
|
DNC
(77.00)
|
0
|
321
|
72
|
693
|
|
Lucy Ferguson
|
WSC
|
70
|
73
|
71
|
63
|
54
|
0
|
331
|
73
|
858
|
|
Lachlan Fraser
|
NSC
|
73
|
75
|
54
|
69
|
74
|
0
|
345
|
74
|
1548
|
Wobbegong
|
Xinqi Li
|
NSC
|
58
|
71
|
74
|
70
|
73
|
0
|
346
|
75
|
236
|
Millenium Falcon
|
Grace Cribb
|
NSC
|
67
|
74
|
70
|
66
|
69
|
0
|
346
|
76
|
1228
|
Jigsaw
|
Gareth Burns
|
Greenwich SC
|
71
|
69
|
75
|
65
|
72
|
0
|
352
