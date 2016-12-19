Bayleys NZ Laser Nationals - McKenzie wins after blown out final day

by Nick Page today at 10:09 amContrary to the forecast the wind moderated a bit and the skies cleared as the morning progressed and the PRO and his team were out on the course looking to get the races started on time.Alas it was not to be and with a 30 knot squall coming through the course just before the D flag was due to go up, gale warnings in place and the wind forecast to rise even further during the afternoon the decision was made to abandon racing for the day and declare yesterdays result's as final for the contest.So after three days quality racing in fresh conditions defending champion Andrew McKenzie was crowned NZ Laser champion again in the Open fleet but we have new champions in the other three fleets. Outstanding youth sailor Josh Armit was victorious in the Open Radial fleet while apprentices Phil Wild in the Masters Radial and Anthony Merrington in the Masters Standard both won their respective titles by just a single point.Chinese sailors dominated the top end of the Laser Standard rig fleet, taking five of the top nine places overall.



Other division winners included last years Radial champion George Gautrey, who picked up the Under 21 cube in the Standard fleet and Open Women's champion Susannah Pyatt and Youth Women's champion Olivia Christie in the Radials.



In the Standard Masters Giles Grigg was second overall and the leading Master, Peter Kempkers the leading GM and John Pitman from New Plymouth the first Great Grand Master. In the Radial Masters Richard Blakey was only 1 point behind Phil to be leading Master, Hamish Atkinson from Naval Point in Christchurch, host for next years Nationals, was the leading GM and Gus Fry from last years hosts Muritai the leading GGM.



So an extremely successful and well run contest is concluded with many sailors looking to meet again in only a couple of weeks at the Oceanbridge NZL regatta at Murrays Bay. Special thanks to LTYC for hosting the contest so well and Bayleys Taupo for their support of the regatta.



Bayleys Laser National Championship

Lake Taupo Yacht Club

Results are final as of 13:13 on January 22, 2017

Laser 4.7 Under 18 Fleet

Sailed: 3, Discards: 0, To count: 3, Entries: 1, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Sail No HelmName Club Division R4 R5 R6 Total Nett 1st 158879 Clementine Roe Lake Taupo YC 1.0 1.0 2.0 RET 4.0 4.0

Laser Radial Fleet

Sailed: 8, Discards: 1, To count: 7, Entries: 31, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Sail No HelmName Club Division R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Total Nett 1st 209259 Josh Armit Murrays Bay SC/ Pupuke BC Youth 1.0 3.0 1.0 4.0 3.0 1.0 (9.0) 1.0 23.0 14.0 2nd 207850 Alastair Gifford Queen Charlotte YC Youth 2.0 1.0 2.0 5.0 2.0 4.0 (14.0) 2.0 32.0 18.0 3rd 211559 Susannah Pyatt Murrays Bay SC Women 5.0 4.0 3.0 3.0 5.0 (32.0 UFD) 1.0 6.0 59.0 27.0 4th 210206 Stephanie Devaux-Lovell St Lucia YC Women 4.0 8.0 4.0 6.0 (10.0) 6.0 2.0 7.0 47.0 37.0 5th 192612 George Lane Murrays Bay SC Open 10.0 6.0 13.0 (14.0) 4.0 2.0 5.0 3.0 57.0 43.0 6th 181964 Blake Woodfield Lake Taupo YC Youth 6.0 5.0 11.0 (15.0) 9.0 3.0 6.0 5.0 60.0 45.0 7th 208790 Blake Selley Murrays Bay SC Open 7.0 (19.0) 5.0 2.0 14.0 5.0 12.0 8.0 72.0 53.0 8th 195548 Olivia Christie Worser Bay BC Youth 11.0 7.0 9.0 10.0 7.0 7.0 (15.0) 4.0 70.0 55.0 9th 209278 Jason Hewitt Hamilton YC Open 9.0 10.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 (17.0) 7.0 9.0 73.0 56.0 10th 185811 Annabelle Rennie-Younger Murrays Bay SC Youth 16.0 9.0 10.0 8.0 (18.0) 13.0 4.0 14.0 92.0 74.0 11th 209281 Albert Stanley Worser Bay BC Youth (32.0 UFD) 11.0 7.0 1.0 6.0 8.0 20.0 32.0 DNC 117.0 85.0 12th 206381 Joshua Bull Murrays Bay SC Youth (18.0) 16.0 14.0 16.0 12.0 9.0 3.0 16.0 104.0 86.0 13th 192279 Michelle Bain Murrays Bay SC Women 12.0 13.0 15.0 (17.0) 17.0 12.0 8.0 11.0 105.0 88.0 14th 208521 Scott Leith Murrays Bay SC Open 3.0 2.0 8.0 (32.0 UFD) 1.0 32.0 UFD 13.0 32.0 DNC 123.0 91.0 15th 202682 Lachlan Grimwade RNZYS Open 14.0 14.0 12.0 12.0 13.0 15.0 (18.0) 12.0 110.0 92.0 16th 197247 Blake Nicholson Murrays Bay SC/ Pupuke BC Youth 17.0 12.0 18.0 9.0 (19.0) 11.0 17.0 10.0 113.0 94.0 17th 196415 Harry Corston Chateris Bay YC Youth 8.0 17.0 16.0 11.0 11.0 20.0 21.0 (22.0) 126.0 104.0 18th 198225 Lewis Anderson Kohimarama Youth 15.0 (21.0) 17.0 19.0 16.0 14.0 16.0 13.0 131.0 110.0 19th 129793 Finn Drummond Murrays Bay SC Youth 13.0 15.0 25.0 (26.0) 23.0 10.0 11.0 15.0 138.0 112.0 20th 208358 Ben Crane New Plymouth YC Youth 21.0 20.0 20.0 18.0 (25.0) 22.0 10.0 23.0 159.0 134.0 21st 195540 Elly Warren Tauranga YPBC Youth 19.0 (32.0 DNF) 26.0 20.0 21.0 18.0 26.0 18.0 180.0 148.0 22nd 201517 Philipp Governale Worser Bay BC Youth 22.0 18.0 22.0 23.0 (24.0) 23.0 22.0 20.0 174.0 150.0 23rd 199211 Marcus Van Dam Paremata BC Youth (25.0) 22.0 24.0 21.0 20.0 21.0 24.0 19.0 176.0 151.0 24th 208518 Julia Francis Murrays Bay SC Women 20.0 23.0 (30.0) 25.0 27.0 16.0 25.0 17.0 183.0 153.0 25th 163599 Clementine Bretagne BN Mascareignes Youth 23.0 25.0 21.0 13.0 22.0 26.0 (27.0) 26.0 183.0 156.0 26th 196881 Jack Tripe Worser Bay BC Youth 24.0 27.0 (28.0) 27.0 15.0 19.0 23.0 21.0 184.0 156.0 27th 188804 Alex Lee Torbay SC Youth 26.0 24.0 19.0 (32.0 UFD) 26.0 24.0 28.0 25.0 204.0 172.0 28th 195538 Amy Anderson Worser Bay BC Youth (32.0 UFD) 26.0 27.0 24.0 28.0 27.0 19.0 24.0 207.0 175.0 29th 201519 Scott Woodfield Lake Taupo YC Youth 27.0 28.0 23.0 22.0 (30.0) 25.0 30.0 27.0 212.0 182.0 30th 196410 Henry Goodall Napier SC Youth 28.0 29.0 29.0 28.0 29.0 28.0 29.0 (32.0 DNC) 232.0 200.0 31st 202471 Isabella Boyd Bay of Islands YC Youth 29.0 30.0 31.0 29.0 31.0 29.0 31.0 (32.0 RET) 242.0 210.0

Laser Standard Fleet

Sailed: 8, Discards: 1, To count: 7, Entries: 18, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Sail No HelmName Club Division R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Total Nett 1st 210817 Andrew McKenzie Royal Akarana YC Open 1.0 1.0 (3.0) 2.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 16.0 13.0 2nd 197250 Thomas Saunders Tauranga YPBC Open (4.0) 2.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 20.0 16.0 3rd 211518 Jianan Wu Jiangsu Watersports Administration Open 3.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 (5.0) 3.0 4.0 23.0 18.0 4th 210166 Ning Zhao Jiangsu Watersports Administration Open 2.0 3.0 4.0 (8.0) 5.0 1.0 5.0 3.0 31.0 23.0 5th 206419 George Gautrey Muritai YC Open (7.0) 6.0 5.0 4.0 1.0 4.0 4.0 7.0 38.0 31.0 6th 208519 Matthew Kempkers RNZYS Open (11.0) 5.0 7.0 5.0 7.0 6.0 7.0 5.0 53.0 42.0 7th 200330 Yuchen Gu Jiangsu Watersports Administration Open 5.0 7.0 6.0 7.0 (9.0) 8.0 6.0 6.0 54.0 45.0 8th 200585 Chao Gui Jiangsu Watersports Administration Open 6.0 (13.0) 8.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 11.0 10.0 72.0 59.0 9th 219191 Rui Tian Jiangsu Watersports Administration Open 8.0 8.0 (12.0) 9.0 6.0 7.0 12.0 9.0 71.0 59.0 10th 181994 Dean Drummond Pupuke BC Open 9.0 9.0 11.0 (13.0) 12.0 9.0 8.0 8.0 79.0 66.0 11th 188661 Charles Corston Chateris Bay YC Open 12.0 11.0 9.0 11.0 11.0 (16.0) 9.0 14.0 93.0 77.0 12th 203773 Kayne Jacobson Panmure Lagoon SC Open 13.0 10.0 16.0 12.0 10.0 11.0 10.0 (19.0 DNC) 101.0 82.0 13th 203774 Ben Lutze Taipa SC / Panmure Lagoon SC Open 10.0 14.0 10.0 15.0 (16.0) 12.0 13.0 11.0 101.0 85.0 14th 181965 Tim Pitcaithly Naval Point CL Open 14.0 12.0 13.0 14.0 13.0 14.0 15.0 (16.0) 111.0 95.0 15th 206421 Jordan Zagonel Panmure Lagoon SC Open 15.0 16.0 15.0 10.0 17.0 13.0 (18.0 SCP) 15.0 119.0 101.0 16th 202688 Samuel Rushton Torbay SC Open 16.0 15.0 14.0 16.0 14.0 15.0 (17.0) 13.0 120.0 103.0 17th 210160 Richard Wright Tauranga YPBC Open (17.0) 17.0 17.0 17.0 15.0 17.0 16.0 12.0 128.0 111.0 18th 184691 Lindsay Overington-Knight Hamilton YC Open (19.0 RET) 19.0 DNC 19.0 DNC 19.0 DNC 19.0 DNC 19.0 DNC 19.0 DNC 19.0 DNC 152.0 133.0

Master Radial Fleet

Sailed: 6, Discards: 1, To count: 5, Entries: 28, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Sail No HelmName Club Division R1 R2 R3 R4 R6 R7 Total Nett 1st 211509 Phil Wild Manly SC Apprentice 1.0 1.0 (7.0) 3.0 2.0 1.0 15.0 8.0 2nd 185806 Richard Blakey Tamaki YC Master 3.0 2.0 (13.0) 1.0 1.0 2.0 22.0 9.0 3rd 202441 Edmund Tam Worser Bay BC Master 2.0 3.0 2.0 (15.0) 5.0 5.0 32.0 17.0 4th 201518 Hamish Atkinson Naval Point CL Grand 6.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 (13.0) 35.0 22.0 5th 187892 Werner Hennig Hamilton YC Master 7.0 (9.0) 1.0 8.0 6.0 6.0 37.0 28.0 6th 193076 Mike Keeton Wakatere BC Grand (15.0) 5.0 10.0 2.0 3.0 8.0 43.0 28.0 7th 202689 Roger Winton Onerahi YC Grand 9.0 7.0 6.0 (10.0) 7.0 7.0 46.0 36.0 8th 206029 Kevin Welsh Panmure Lagoon SC Grand (11.0) 10.0 3.0 5.0 9.0 10.0 48.0 37.0 9th 181993 Graeme Tee Port Ohope YC Grand (13.0) 12.0 11.0 9.0 8.0 3.0 56.0 43.0 10th 181997 Scott McDougall Hamilton YC Grand 16.0 (18.0) 8.0 6.0 11.0 4.0 63.0 45.0 11th 202918 Mike Knowsley Tamaki YC Master 4.0 6.0 16.0 (17.0) 10.0 9.0 62.0 45.0 12th 206418 Bruce Jones Worser Bay BC Grand 8.0 8.0 14.0 12.0 (16.0) 11.0 69.0 53.0 13th 186656 Kevin Jenkins Onerahi YC Grand 12.0 (16.0) 12.0 7.0 13.0 14.0 74.0 58.0 14th 186661 Greg Corston Chateris Bay YC Master 10.0 11.0 17.0 (18.0) 12.0 12.0 80.0 62.0 15th 210505 Gus Fry Muritai YC Great 14.0 14.0 9.0 (24.0) 20.0 17.0 98.0 74.0 16th 188808 Sandy Grigg Tamaki YC Great 5.0 19.0 (25.0) 16.0 17.0 20.0 102.0 77.0 17th 179384 Georgi Yankov Pupuke BC Master 17.0 17.0 (29.0 UFD) 14.0 14.0 16.0 107.0 78.0 18th 186660 Dragos Blaga Port Chalmers YC Master (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 5.0 19.0 15.0 15.0 112.0 83.0 19th 195541 Paul Francis Murrays Bay SC Grand 18.0 13.0 20.0 13.0 19.0 (22.0) 105.0 83.0 20th 207851 John Beckett Pt Chev SC Master 21.0 15.0 15.0 21.0 18.0 (23.0) 113.0 90.0 21st 157154 Grant Cooze Onerahi YC Grand 19.0 21.0 (29.0 DNC) 11.0 23.0 27.0 130.0 101.0 22nd 180212 Michael Shields Napier SC Great 23.0 20.0 (24.0) 20.0 22.0 21.0 130.0 106.0 23rd 188800 Gill Waiting Napier SC Grand 22.0 22.0 18.0 22.0 (24.0) 24.0 132.0 108.0 24th 192281 Darren Gosse Murrays Bay SC Master 20.0 24.0 26.0 (28.0) 21.0 19.0 138.0 110.0 25th 197252 Kirsty MacDonald Pt Chev SC Women Master 24.0 23.0 21.0 (27.0) 25.0 25.0 145.0 118.0 26th 209279 Don Christie Worser Bay BC Master (29.0 DNF) 29.0 DNC 22.0 25.0 29.0 RET 18.0 152.0 123.0 27th 177771 Murray Gauld Panmure Lagoon SC Grand (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 19.0 23.0 26.0 29.0 DNC 155.0 126.0 28th 163927 Paul Mygind Paremata BC Grand 25.0 (29.0 DNC) 23.0 26.0 27.0 26.0 156.0 127.0

Master Standard Fleet

Sailed: 6, Discards: 1, To count: 5, Entries: 39, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Sail No HelmName Club Division R1 R2 R3 R4 R6 R7 Total Nett 1st 210507 Anthony Merrington Hamilton YC Apprentice (6.0) 3.0 4.0 6.0 1.0 1.0 21.0 15.0 2nd 211504 Giles Grigg Tamaki YC Master 1.0 (10.0) 5.0 1.0 5.0 4.0 26.0 16.0 3rd 210488 Andrew Dellabarca Worser Bay BC Master 9.0 1.0 (20.0) 8.0 2.0 2.0 42.0 22.0 4th 167127 Mark Oliver Howick SC Master 3.0 5.0 (11.0) 4.0 7.0 5.0 35.0 24.0 5th 199225 Peter Kempkers Pupuke BC Grand 4.0 4.0 (14.0) 2.0 9.0 6.0 39.0 25.0 6th 208337 Tony Evans Howick SC Master 7.0 (11.0) 2.0 10.0 4.0 3.0 37.0 26.0 7th 208529 Rob Woodward Worser Bay BC Master 8.0 12.0 (13.0) 3.0 3.0 8.0 47.0 34.0 8th 210794 Nick Brewer Tamaki YC Grand (22.0) 6.0 1.0 5.0 11.0 14.0 59.0 37.0 9th 202687 Kris Decke Onerahi YC Apprentice 2.0 2.0 18.0 17.0 (40.0 UFD) 7.0 86.0 46.0 10th 195549 Tony NIcholson Pupuke BC / Murrays Bay SC Master (17.0) 7.0 7.0 15.0 13.0 9.0 68.0 51.0 11th 170536 Greg Wilshire Thames Master 12.0 8.0 6.0 16.0 10.0 (21.0) 73.0 52.0 12th 196864 Owen Anderson Worser Bay BC Master 14.0 (40.0 UFD) 8.0 11.0 6.0 13.0 92.0 52.0 13th 198107 Nick Page Pupuke BC Grand 5.0 (19.0) 10.0 7.0 19.0 16.0 76.0 57.0 14th 210161 Chris Sadler Tamaki YC Grand 11.0 14.0 (19.0) 14.0 18.0 10.0 86.0 67.0 15th 163947 Mark Hursthouse Pupuke BC Grand (23.0) 18.0 12.0 12.0 8.0 19.0 92.0 69.0 16th 170545 Grant Abicht ?SPPC Grand 18.0 (40.0 DNC) 16.0 13.0 12.0 12.0 111.0 71.0 17th 192705 Ken Atchison Hamilton YC Apprentice 13.0 15.0 (22.0) 20.0 14.0 18.0 102.0 80.0 18th 211512 John Pitman New Plymouth YC Great 21.0 17.0 3.0 (25.0) 20.0 23.0 109.0 84.0 19th 196909 Garry Lock RNZYS Grand (40.0 UFD) 13.0 9.0 18.0 27.0 17.0 124.0 84.0 20th 202872 Karl Nicholson Wakatere BC Apprentice 16.0 16.0 (26.0) 22.0 21.0 15.0 116.0 90.0 21st 196418 Peter van Ryn Muritai YC Grand 19.0 20.0 (31.0) 28.0 15.0 11.0 124.0 93.0 22nd 190374 Robert Anderson Kohimarama Master 15.0 (28.0) 24.0 23.0 16.0 20.0 126.0 98.0 23rd 193136 Marco Canegallo Panmure Lagoon SC Master 26.0 24.0 15.0 19.0 29.0 (36.0) 149.0 113.0 24th 176921 Jonathan Gravit Pt Chev SC Master 25.0 (27.0) 21.0 24.0 24.0 24.0 145.0 118.0 25th 208887 Fergus Thomson French Bay YC Master 29.0 (30.0) 29.0 9.0 25.0 27.0 149.0 119.0 26th 192308 Ian Wallace Panmure Lagoon SC Great 20.0 25.0 17.0 (40.0 UFD) 28.0 30.0 160.0 120.0 27th 198105 Paul Thomas Worser Bay BC Grand 24.0 22.0 (27.0) 26.0 26.0 22.0 147.0 120.0 28th 161275 Simon Beck Muritai YC Apprentice 27.0 21.0 25.0 (29.0) 22.0 26.0 150.0 121.0 29th 180209 Garth Cheyne Muritai YC Great (28.0) 23.0 23.0 27.0 23.0 28.0 152.0 124.0 30th 161265 Michael Gray Worser Bay BC Master 31.0 26.0 (33.0) 21.0 30.0 29.0 170.0 137.0 31st 198115 Tom Kerr Paremata BC Grand 33.0 32.0 (35.0) 31.0 17.0 25.0 173.0 138.0 32nd 159158 Milton Bloomfield Naval Point CL Apprentice 10.0 9.0 (40.0 DNC) 40.0 DNC 40.0 DNC 40.0 DNC 179.0 139.0 33rd 210465 Allan Bindon Onerahi YC Great 30.0 (31.0) 30.0 30.0 31.0 31.0 183.0 152.0 34th 196883 Phil Jones Rotorua YC Master 32.0 29.0 (37.0) 32.0 32.0 32.0 194.0 157.0 35th 198106 Ric Carr Port Ohope YC Grand (35.0) 33.0 32.0 35.0 35.0 34.0 204.0 169.0 36th 100428 Thomas Schwarz Lake Taupo YC Master 34.0 (40.0 DNC) 38.0 34.0 33.0 35.0 214.0 174.0 37th 162117 Steve Robertson Lake Taupo YC Great (40.0 RET) 40.0 DNC 36.0 33.0 34.0 33.0 216.0 176.0 38th 162133 Dean Roe Lake Taupo YC Master (40.0 DNC) 40.0 DNC 28.0 36.0 36.0 40.0 DNC 220.0 180.0 39th 192639 Phil Clarke Lake Taupo YC Apprentice (40.0 RET) 40.0 DNC 34.0 37.0 37.0 40.0 DNC 228.0 188.0

