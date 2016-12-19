Bayleys NZ Laser Nationals - McKenzie wins after blown out final day
The final day of the 2017 Bayleys Laser Nationals at Lake Taupo dawned with strong Northerly winds and heavy rain from the weather system that affected most of NZ on Sunday.
Andrew McKenzie winner of the 2017 Bayleys National Laser Nationals in Taupo, pictured sailing in the 2015 Laser Nationals at Takapuna. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Contrary to the forecast the wind moderated a bit and the skies cleared as the morning progressed and the PRO and his team were out on the course looking to get the races started on time.
Alas it was not to be and with a 30 knot squall coming through the course just before the D flag was due to go up, gale warnings in place and the wind forecast to rise even further during the afternoon the decision was made to abandon racing for the day and declare yesterdays result's as final for the contest.
So after three days quality racing in fresh conditions defending champion Andrew McKenzie was crowned NZ Laser champion again in the Open fleet but we have new champions in the other three fleets. Outstanding youth sailor Josh Armit was victorious in the Open Radial fleet while apprentices Phil Wild in the Masters Radial and Anthony Merrington in the Masters Standard both won their respective titles by just a single point.
Chinese sailors dominated the top end of the Laser Standard rig fleet, taking five of the top nine places overall.
Other division winners included last years Radial champion George Gautrey, who picked up the Under 21 cube in the Standard fleet and Open Women's champion Susannah Pyatt and Youth Women's champion Olivia Christie in the Radials.
In the Standard Masters Giles Grigg was second overall and the leading Master, Peter Kempkers the leading GM and John Pitman from New Plymouth the first Great Grand Master. In the Radial Masters Richard Blakey was only 1 point behind Phil to be leading Master, Hamish Atkinson from Naval Point in Christchurch, host for next years Nationals, was the leading GM and Gus Fry from last years hosts Muritai the leading GGM.
So an extremely successful and well run contest is concluded with many sailors looking to meet again in only a couple of weeks at the Oceanbridge NZL regatta at Murrays Bay. Special thanks to LTYC for hosting the contest so well and Bayleys Taupo for their support of the regatta.
Bayleys Laser National Championship
Lake Taupo Yacht Club
Results are final as of 13:13 on January 22, 2017
Laser 4.7 Under 18 Fleet
Sailed: 3, Discards: 0, To count: 3, Entries: 1, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Club
|Division
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|158879
|Clementine Roe
|Lake Taupo YC
|
|1.0
|1.0
|2.0 RET
|4.0
|4.0
Laser Radial Fleet
Sailed: 8, Discards: 1, To count: 7, Entries: 31, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Club
|Division
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|209259
|Josh Armit
|Murrays Bay SC/ Pupuke BC
|Youth
|1.0
|3.0
|1.0
|4.0
|3.0
|1.0
|(9.0)
|1.0
|23.0
|14.0
|2nd
|207850
|Alastair Gifford
|Queen Charlotte YC
|Youth
|2.0
|1.0
|2.0
|5.0
|2.0
|4.0
|(14.0)
|2.0
|32.0
|18.0
|3rd
|211559
|Susannah Pyatt
|Murrays Bay SC
|Women
|5.0
|4.0
|3.0
|3.0
|5.0
|(32.0 UFD)
|1.0
|6.0
|59.0
|27.0
|4th
|210206
|Stephanie Devaux-Lovell
|St Lucia YC
|Women
|4.0
|8.0
|4.0
|6.0
|(10.0)
|6.0
|2.0
|7.0
|47.0
|37.0
|5th
|192612
|George Lane
|Murrays Bay SC
|Open
|10.0
|6.0
|13.0
|(14.0)
|4.0
|2.0
|5.0
|3.0
|57.0
|43.0
|6th
|181964
|Blake Woodfield
|Lake Taupo YC
|Youth
|6.0
|5.0
|11.0
|(15.0)
|9.0
|3.0
|6.0
|5.0
|60.0
|45.0
|7th
|208790
|Blake Selley
|Murrays Bay SC
|Open
|7.0
|(19.0)
|5.0
|2.0
|14.0
|5.0
|12.0
|8.0
|72.0
|53.0
|8th
|195548
|Olivia Christie
|Worser Bay BC
|Youth
|11.0
|7.0
|9.0
|10.0
|7.0
|7.0
|(15.0)
|4.0
|70.0
|55.0
|9th
|209278
|Jason Hewitt
|Hamilton YC
|Open
|9.0
|10.0
|6.0
|7.0
|8.0
|(17.0)
|7.0
|9.0
|73.0
|56.0
|10th
|185811
|Annabelle Rennie-Younger
|Murrays Bay SC
|Youth
|16.0
|9.0
|10.0
|8.0
|(18.0)
|13.0
|4.0
|14.0
|92.0
|74.0
|11th
|209281
|Albert Stanley
|Worser Bay BC
|Youth
|(32.0 UFD)
|11.0
|7.0
|1.0
|6.0
|8.0
|20.0
|32.0 DNC
|117.0
|85.0
|12th
|206381
|Joshua Bull
|Murrays Bay SC
|Youth
|(18.0)
|16.0
|14.0
|16.0
|12.0
|9.0
|3.0
|16.0
|104.0
|86.0
|13th
|192279
|Michelle Bain
|Murrays Bay SC
|Women
|12.0
|13.0
|15.0
|(17.0)
|17.0
|12.0
|8.0
|11.0
|105.0
|88.0
|14th
|208521
|Scott Leith
|Murrays Bay SC
|Open
|3.0
|2.0
|8.0
|(32.0 UFD)
|1.0
|32.0 UFD
|13.0
|32.0 DNC
|123.0
|91.0
|15th
|202682
|Lachlan Grimwade
|RNZYS
|Open
|14.0
|14.0
|12.0
|12.0
|13.0
|15.0
|(18.0)
|12.0
|110.0
|92.0
|16th
|197247
|Blake Nicholson
|Murrays Bay SC/ Pupuke BC
|Youth
|17.0
|12.0
|18.0
|9.0
|(19.0)
|11.0
|17.0
|10.0
|113.0
|94.0
|17th
|196415
|Harry Corston
|Chateris Bay YC
|Youth
|8.0
|17.0
|16.0
|11.0
|11.0
|20.0
|21.0
|(22.0)
|126.0
|104.0
|18th
|198225
|Lewis Anderson
|Kohimarama
|Youth
|15.0
|(21.0)
|17.0
|19.0
|16.0
|14.0
|16.0
|13.0
|131.0
|110.0
|19th
|129793
|Finn Drummond
|Murrays Bay SC
|Youth
|13.0
|15.0
|25.0
|(26.0)
|23.0
|10.0
|11.0
|15.0
|138.0
|112.0
|20th
|208358
|Ben Crane
|New Plymouth YC
|Youth
|21.0
|20.0
|20.0
|18.0
|(25.0)
|22.0
|10.0
|23.0
|159.0
|134.0
|21st
|195540
|Elly Warren
|Tauranga YPBC
|Youth
|19.0
|(32.0 DNF)
|26.0
|20.0
|21.0
|18.0
|26.0
|18.0
|180.0
|148.0
|22nd
|201517
|Philipp Governale
|Worser Bay BC
|Youth
|22.0
|18.0
|22.0
|23.0
|(24.0)
|23.0
|22.0
|20.0
|174.0
|150.0
|23rd
|199211
|Marcus Van Dam
|Paremata BC
|Youth
|(25.0)
|22.0
|24.0
|21.0
|20.0
|21.0
|24.0
|19.0
|176.0
|151.0
|24th
|208518
|Julia Francis
|Murrays Bay SC
|Women
|20.0
|23.0
|(30.0)
|25.0
|27.0
|16.0
|25.0
|17.0
|183.0
|153.0
|25th
|163599
|Clementine Bretagne
|BN Mascareignes
|Youth
|23.0
|25.0
|21.0
|13.0
|22.0
|26.0
|(27.0)
|26.0
|183.0
|156.0
|26th
|196881
|Jack Tripe
|Worser Bay BC
|Youth
|24.0
|27.0
|(28.0)
|27.0
|15.0
|19.0
|23.0
|21.0
|184.0
|156.0
|27th
|188804
|Alex Lee
|Torbay SC
|Youth
|26.0
|24.0
|19.0
|(32.0 UFD)
|26.0
|24.0
|28.0
|25.0
|204.0
|172.0
|28th
|195538
|Amy Anderson
|Worser Bay BC
|Youth
|(32.0 UFD)
|26.0
|27.0
|24.0
|28.0
|27.0
|19.0
|24.0
|207.0
|175.0
|29th
|201519
|Scott Woodfield
|Lake Taupo YC
|Youth
|27.0
|28.0
|23.0
|22.0
|(30.0)
|25.0
|30.0
|27.0
|212.0
|182.0
|30th
|196410
|Henry Goodall
|Napier SC
|Youth
|28.0
|29.0
|29.0
|28.0
|29.0
|28.0
|29.0
|(32.0 DNC)
|232.0
|200.0
|31st
|202471
|Isabella Boyd
|Bay of Islands YC
|Youth
|29.0
|30.0
|31.0
|29.0
|31.0
|29.0
|31.0
|(32.0 RET)
|242.0
|210.0
Laser Standard Fleet
Sailed: 8, Discards: 1, To count: 7, Entries: 18, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Club
|Division
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|210817
|Andrew McKenzie
|Royal Akarana YC
|Open
|1.0
|1.0
|(3.0)
|2.0
|3.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|16.0
|13.0
|2nd
|197250
|Thomas Saunders
|Tauranga YPBC
|Open
|(4.0)
|2.0
|2.0
|3.0
|4.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|20.0
|16.0
|3rd
|211518
|Jianan Wu
|Jiangsu Watersports Administration
|Open
|3.0
|4.0
|1.0
|1.0
|2.0
|(5.0)
|3.0
|4.0
|23.0
|18.0
|4th
|210166
|Ning Zhao
|Jiangsu Watersports Administration
|Open
|2.0
|3.0
|4.0
|(8.0)
|5.0
|1.0
|5.0
|3.0
|31.0
|23.0
|5th
|206419
|George Gautrey
|Muritai YC
|Open
|(7.0)
|6.0
|5.0
|4.0
|1.0
|4.0
|4.0
|7.0
|38.0
|31.0
|6th
|208519
|Matthew Kempkers
|RNZYS
|Open
|(11.0)
|5.0
|7.0
|5.0
|7.0
|6.0
|7.0
|5.0
|53.0
|42.0
|7th
|200330
|Yuchen Gu
|Jiangsu Watersports Administration
|Open
|5.0
|7.0
|6.0
|7.0
|(9.0)
|8.0
|6.0
|6.0
|54.0
|45.0
|8th
|200585
|Chao Gui
|Jiangsu Watersports Administration
|Open
|6.0
|(13.0)
|8.0
|6.0
|8.0
|10.0
|11.0
|10.0
|72.0
|59.0
|9th
|219191
|Rui Tian
|Jiangsu Watersports Administration
|Open
|8.0
|8.0
|(12.0)
|9.0
|6.0
|7.0
|12.0
|9.0
|71.0
|59.0
|10th
|181994
|Dean Drummond
|Pupuke BC
|Open
|9.0
|9.0
|11.0
|(13.0)
|12.0
|9.0
|8.0
|8.0
|79.0
|66.0
|11th
|188661
|Charles Corston
|Chateris Bay YC
|Open
|12.0
|11.0
|9.0
|11.0
|11.0
|(16.0)
|9.0
|14.0
|93.0
|77.0
|12th
|203773
|Kayne Jacobson
|Panmure Lagoon SC
|Open
|13.0
|10.0
|16.0
|12.0
|10.0
|11.0
|10.0
|(19.0 DNC)
|101.0
|82.0
|13th
|203774
|Ben Lutze
|Taipa SC / Panmure Lagoon SC
|Open
|10.0
|14.0
|10.0
|15.0
|(16.0)
|12.0
|13.0
|11.0
|101.0
|85.0
|14th
|181965
|Tim Pitcaithly
|Naval Point CL
|Open
|14.0
|12.0
|13.0
|14.0
|13.0
|14.0
|15.0
|(16.0)
|111.0
|95.0
|15th
|206421
|Jordan Zagonel
|Panmure Lagoon SC
|Open
|15.0
|16.0
|15.0
|10.0
|17.0
|13.0
|(18.0 SCP)
|15.0
|119.0
|101.0
|16th
|202688
|Samuel Rushton
|Torbay SC
|Open
|16.0
|15.0
|14.0
|16.0
|14.0
|15.0
|(17.0)
|13.0
|120.0
|103.0
|17th
|210160
|Richard Wright
|Tauranga YPBC
|Open
|(17.0)
|17.0
|17.0
|17.0
|15.0
|17.0
|16.0
|12.0
|128.0
|111.0
|18th
|184691
|Lindsay Overington-Knight
|Hamilton YC
|Open
|(19.0 RET)
|19.0 DNC
|19.0 DNC
|19.0 DNC
|19.0 DNC
|19.0 DNC
|19.0 DNC
|19.0 DNC
|152.0
|133.0
Master Radial Fleet
Sailed: 6, Discards: 1, To count: 5, Entries: 28, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Club
|Division
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R6
|R7
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|211509
|Phil Wild
|Manly SC
|Apprentice
|1.0
|1.0
|(7.0)
|3.0
|2.0
|1.0
|15.0
|8.0
|2nd
|185806
|Richard Blakey
|Tamaki YC
|Master
|3.0
|2.0
|(13.0)
|1.0
|1.0
|2.0
|22.0
|9.0
|3rd
|202441
|Edmund Tam
|Worser Bay BC
|Master
|2.0
|3.0
|2.0
|(15.0)
|5.0
|5.0
|32.0
|17.0
|4th
|201518
|Hamish Atkinson
|Naval Point CL
|Grand
|6.0
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|(13.0)
|35.0
|22.0
|5th
|187892
|Werner Hennig
|Hamilton YC
|Master
|7.0
|(9.0)
|1.0
|8.0
|6.0
|6.0
|37.0
|28.0
|6th
|193076
|Mike Keeton
|Wakatere BC
|Grand
|(15.0)
|5.0
|10.0
|2.0
|3.0
|8.0
|43.0
|28.0
|7th
|202689
|Roger Winton
|Onerahi YC
|Grand
|9.0
|7.0
|6.0
|(10.0)
|7.0
|7.0
|46.0
|36.0
|8th
|206029
|Kevin Welsh
|Panmure Lagoon SC
|Grand
|(11.0)
|10.0
|3.0
|5.0
|9.0
|10.0
|48.0
|37.0
|9th
|181993
|Graeme Tee
|Port Ohope YC
|Grand
|(13.0)
|12.0
|11.0
|9.0
|8.0
|3.0
|56.0
|43.0
|10th
|181997
|Scott McDougall
|Hamilton YC
|Grand
|16.0
|(18.0)
|8.0
|6.0
|11.0
|4.0
|63.0
|45.0
|11th
|202918
|Mike Knowsley
|Tamaki YC
|Master
|4.0
|6.0
|16.0
|(17.0)
|10.0
|9.0
|62.0
|45.0
|12th
|206418
|Bruce Jones
|Worser Bay BC
|Grand
|8.0
|8.0
|14.0
|12.0
|(16.0)
|11.0
|69.0
|53.0
|13th
|186656
|Kevin Jenkins
|Onerahi YC
|Grand
|12.0
|(16.0)
|12.0
|7.0
|13.0
|14.0
|74.0
|58.0
|14th
|186661
|Greg Corston
|Chateris Bay YC
|Master
|10.0
|11.0
|17.0
|(18.0)
|12.0
|12.0
|80.0
|62.0
|15th
|210505
|Gus Fry
|Muritai YC
|Great
|14.0
|14.0
|9.0
|(24.0)
|20.0
|17.0
|98.0
|74.0
|16th
|188808
|Sandy Grigg
|Tamaki YC
|Great
|5.0
|19.0
|(25.0)
|16.0
|17.0
|20.0
|102.0
|77.0
|17th
|179384
|Georgi Yankov
|Pupuke BC
|Master
|17.0
|17.0
|(29.0 UFD)
|14.0
|14.0
|16.0
|107.0
|78.0
|18th
|186660
|Dragos Blaga
|Port Chalmers YC
|Master
|(29.0 DNC)
|29.0 DNC
|5.0
|19.0
|15.0
|15.0
|112.0
|83.0
|19th
|195541
|Paul Francis
|Murrays Bay SC
|Grand
|18.0
|13.0
|20.0
|13.0
|19.0
|(22.0)
|105.0
|83.0
|20th
|207851
|John Beckett
|Pt Chev SC
|Master
|21.0
|15.0
|15.0
|21.0
|18.0
|(23.0)
|113.0
|90.0
|21st
|157154
|Grant Cooze
|Onerahi YC
|Grand
|19.0
|21.0
|(29.0 DNC)
|11.0
|23.0
|27.0
|130.0
|101.0
|22nd
|180212
|Michael Shields
|Napier SC
|Great
|23.0
|20.0
|(24.0)
|20.0
|22.0
|21.0
|130.0
|106.0
|23rd
|188800
|Gill Waiting
|Napier SC
|Grand
|22.0
|22.0
|18.0
|22.0
|(24.0)
|24.0
|132.0
|108.0
|24th
|192281
|Darren Gosse
|Murrays Bay SC
|Master
|20.0
|24.0
|26.0
|(28.0)
|21.0
|19.0
|138.0
|110.0
|25th
|197252
|Kirsty MacDonald
|Pt Chev SC
|Women Master
|24.0
|23.0
|21.0
|(27.0)
|25.0
|25.0
|145.0
|118.0
|26th
|209279
|Don Christie
|Worser Bay BC
|Master
|(29.0 DNF)
|29.0 DNC
|22.0
|25.0
|29.0 RET
|18.0
|152.0
|123.0
|27th
|177771
|Murray Gauld
|Panmure Lagoon SC
|Grand
|(29.0 RET)
|29.0 DNC
|19.0
|23.0
|26.0
|29.0 DNC
|155.0
|126.0
|28th
|163927
|Paul Mygind
|Paremata BC
|Grand
|25.0
|(29.0 DNC)
|23.0
|26.0
|27.0
|26.0
|156.0
|127.0
Master Standard Fleet
Sailed: 6, Discards: 1, To count: 5, Entries: 39, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Club
|Division
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R6
|R7
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|210507
|Anthony Merrington
|Hamilton YC
|Apprentice
|(6.0)
|3.0
|4.0
|6.0
|1.0
|1.0
|21.0
|15.0
|2nd
|211504
|Giles Grigg
|Tamaki YC
|Master
|1.0
|(10.0)
|5.0
|1.0
|5.0
|4.0
|26.0
|16.0
|3rd
|210488
|Andrew Dellabarca
|Worser Bay BC
|Master
|9.0
|1.0
|(20.0)
|8.0
|2.0
|2.0
|42.0
|22.0
|4th
|167127
|Mark Oliver
|Howick SC
|Master
|3.0
|5.0
|(11.0)
|4.0
|7.0
|5.0
|35.0
|24.0
|5th
|199225
|Peter Kempkers
|Pupuke BC
|Grand
|4.0
|4.0
|(14.0)
|2.0
|9.0
|6.0
|39.0
|25.0
|6th
|208337
|Tony Evans
|Howick SC
|Master
|7.0
|(11.0)
|2.0
|10.0
|4.0
|3.0
|37.0
|26.0
|7th
|208529
|Rob Woodward
|Worser Bay BC
|Master
|8.0
|12.0
|(13.0)
|3.0
|3.0
|8.0
|47.0
|34.0
|8th
|210794
|Nick Brewer
|Tamaki YC
|Grand
|(22.0)
|6.0
|1.0
|5.0
|11.0
|14.0
|59.0
|37.0
|9th
|202687
|Kris Decke
|Onerahi YC
|Apprentice
|2.0
|2.0
|18.0
|17.0
|(40.0 UFD)
|7.0
|86.0
|46.0
|10th
|195549
|Tony NIcholson
|Pupuke BC / Murrays Bay SC
|Master
|(17.0)
|7.0
|7.0
|15.0
|13.0
|9.0
|68.0
|51.0
|11th
|170536
|Greg Wilshire
|Thames
|Master
|12.0
|8.0
|6.0
|16.0
|10.0
|(21.0)
|73.0
|52.0
|12th
|196864
|Owen Anderson
|Worser Bay BC
|Master
|14.0
|(40.0 UFD)
|8.0
|11.0
|6.0
|13.0
|92.0
|52.0
|13th
|198107
|Nick Page
|Pupuke BC
|Grand
|5.0
|(19.0)
|10.0
|7.0
|19.0
|16.0
|76.0
|57.0
|14th
|210161
|Chris Sadler
|Tamaki YC
|Grand
|11.0
|14.0
|(19.0)
|14.0
|18.0
|10.0
|86.0
|67.0
|15th
|163947
|Mark Hursthouse
|Pupuke BC
|Grand
|(23.0)
|18.0
|12.0
|12.0
|8.0
|19.0
|92.0
|69.0
|16th
|170545
|Grant Abicht
|?SPPC
|Grand
|18.0
|(40.0 DNC)
|16.0
|13.0
|12.0
|12.0
|111.0
|71.0
|17th
|192705
|Ken Atchison
|Hamilton YC
|Apprentice
|13.0
|15.0
|(22.0)
|20.0
|14.0
|18.0
|102.0
|80.0
|18th
|211512
|John Pitman
|New Plymouth YC
|Great
|21.0
|17.0
|3.0
|(25.0)
|20.0
|23.0
|109.0
|84.0
|19th
|196909
|Garry Lock
|RNZYS
|Grand
|(40.0 UFD)
|13.0
|9.0
|18.0
|27.0
|17.0
|124.0
|84.0
|20th
|202872
|Karl Nicholson
|Wakatere BC
|Apprentice
|16.0
|16.0
|(26.0)
|22.0
|21.0
|15.0
|116.0
|90.0
|21st
|196418
|Peter van Ryn
|Muritai YC
|Grand
|19.0
|20.0
|(31.0)
|28.0
|15.0
|11.0
|124.0
|93.0
|22nd
|190374
|Robert Anderson
|Kohimarama
|Master
|15.0
|(28.0)
|24.0
|23.0
|16.0
|20.0
|126.0
|98.0
|23rd
|193136
|Marco Canegallo
|Panmure Lagoon SC
|Master
|26.0
|24.0
|15.0
|19.0
|29.0
|(36.0)
|149.0
|113.0
|24th
|176921
|Jonathan Gravit
|Pt Chev SC
|Master
|25.0
|(27.0)
|21.0
|24.0
|24.0
|24.0
|145.0
|118.0
|25th
|208887
|Fergus Thomson
|French Bay YC
|Master
|29.0
|(30.0)
|29.0
|9.0
|25.0
|27.0
|149.0
|119.0
|26th
|192308
|Ian Wallace
|Panmure Lagoon SC
|Great
|20.0
|25.0
|17.0
|(40.0 UFD)
|28.0
|30.0
|160.0
|120.0
|27th
|198105
|Paul Thomas
|Worser Bay BC
|Grand
|24.0
|22.0
|(27.0)
|26.0
|26.0
|22.0
|147.0
|120.0
|28th
|161275
|Simon Beck
|Muritai YC
|Apprentice
|27.0
|21.0
|25.0
|(29.0)
|22.0
|26.0
|150.0
|121.0
|29th
|180209
|Garth Cheyne
|Muritai YC
|Great
|(28.0)
|23.0
|23.0
|27.0
|23.0
|28.0
|152.0
|124.0
|30th
|161265
|Michael Gray
|Worser Bay BC
|Master
|31.0
|26.0
|(33.0)
|21.0
|30.0
|29.0
|170.0
|137.0
|31st
|198115
|Tom Kerr
|Paremata BC
|Grand
|33.0
|32.0
|(35.0)
|31.0
|17.0
|25.0
|173.0
|138.0
|32nd
|159158
|Milton Bloomfield
|Naval Point CL
|Apprentice
|10.0
|9.0
|(40.0 DNC)
|40.0 DNC
|40.0 DNC
|40.0 DNC
|179.0
|139.0
|33rd
|210465
|Allan Bindon
|Onerahi YC
|Great
|30.0
|(31.0)
|30.0
|30.0
|31.0
|31.0
|183.0
|152.0
|34th
|196883
|Phil Jones
|Rotorua YC
|Master
|32.0
|29.0
|(37.0)
|32.0
|32.0
|32.0
|194.0
|157.0
|35th
|198106
|Ric Carr
|Port Ohope YC
|Grand
|(35.0)
|33.0
|32.0
|35.0
|35.0
|34.0
|204.0
|169.0
|36th
|100428
|Thomas Schwarz
|Lake Taupo YC
|Master
|34.0
|(40.0 DNC)
|38.0
|34.0
|33.0
|35.0
|214.0
|174.0
|37th
|162117
|Steve Robertson
|Lake Taupo YC
|Great
|(40.0 RET)
|40.0 DNC
|36.0
|33.0
|34.0
|33.0
|216.0
|176.0
|38th
|162133
|Dean Roe
|Lake Taupo YC
|Master
|(40.0 DNC)
|40.0 DNC
|28.0
|36.0
|36.0
|40.0 DNC
|220.0
|180.0
|39th
|192639
|Phil Clarke
|Lake Taupo YC
|Apprentice
|(40.0 RET)
|40.0 DNC
|34.0
|37.0
|37.0
|40.0 DNC
|228.0
|188.0
