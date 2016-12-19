Bayleys NZ Laser Nationals - China shines on Day 1

by Nick Page today at 9:39 amFresh winds from the westerly quarter provided ideal but challenging conditions for the first day.Race 1 got underway after some complications caused by a front passing through with the wind changing from NW to WSW, requiring some adjustments to the course. The wind was blowing out of nearby Acacia Bay at 10 to 20 knots with plenty of big shifts and oscillations throwing up constant challenges to all the sailors and a few thrills and spills as the gusts came down the course.The fleet of 120 started in four divisions with the Standard Open, Radial Open, Masters Standard and Masters Radial all having between 30 and 40 on the start line. In the Open defending champion Andrew McKenzie and NZL squad sailor Tom Saunders face a tough challenge from the visiting Chinese team sailors. At the end of Day 1 Andrew has well and truly laid down the gauntlet to defend his title with two bullets.



The Chinese team had a great day with Ning Zhao in second, Jianan Wu in fourth and Yuchen Gu in fifth. Breaking them up is NZL squad member Tom Saunders in third, scoring a second and fourth with our recent Youth Worlds rep George Gautrey also close to the action, finishing the day sixth overall.



In the Radials top youth sailor Alistair Gifford has a stellar day to lead with a first and second from our other leading youth sailor Josh Armit, who won the first race and then backed up with a third in the second race. They are followed by top Master Scott Leith, who has elected to sail in the Open Radial fleet, and top Women's sailors Susannah Pyatt sits in fourth. Local Youth sailors Blake Woodfield wraps up the top five with a consistent fifth and sixth for the day.







In the Master Standard defending champion Andrew Dellabarca (M) had a tough first race after getting on the wrong side of a shift on the first beat but recovered to take out Race 2 after a close battle with past champion Kris Decke (AM). Kris leads the day overall after notching up second in both races.



Returning to the Nationals for the first time in several years Apprentice Giles Grigg had a fantastic first race to lead all the way and then did not get it quite right in the second race to finish the day equal fourth with Andrew. Second and third overall are leading GM's Peter Kempkers and Mark Oliver, who were both super consistent exchanging third and fourth in the 2 races.



In the Masters Radial Apprentice Phil Wild won both races convincingly with Richard Blakey (M), defending champion Ed Tam (M) both consistent to hold second and third overall. GM's Kevin Welsh and Hamish Atkinson and Master Mike Knowsley are the next group all tied on 11 points after two races.



So with a forecast for a bit less but still a solid breeze from the WSW tomorrow, we look forward to more quality racing and the opportunity for the leader to consolidate their positions.



Bayleys Laser National Championship Lake Taupo Yacht Club Results are provisional as of 19:42 on January 19, 2017 Laser 4.7 Under 18 Fleet Sailed: 1, Discards: 0, To count: 1, Entries: 2, Scoring system: Appendix A Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 Total Nett 1st Laser 4.7 Under 18 157141 Katie Reid Female 3.0 DNC 3.0 3.0 1st Laser 4.7 Under 18 158879 Clementine Roe Female 3.0 DNC 3.0 3.0 Laser Radial Fleet Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 31, Scoring system: Appendix A Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 R2 Total Nett 1st Laser Radial 207850 Alastair Gifford Male 2.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 2nd Laser Radial 209259 Josh Armit Male 1.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 3rd Laser Radial 208521 Scott Leith Male 3.0 2.0 5.0 5.0 4th Laser Radial 211559 Susannah Pyatt Female 5.0 4.0 9.0 9.0 5th Laser Radial 181964 Blake Woodfield Male 6.0 5.0 11.0 11.0 6th Laser Radial 210206 Stephanie Devaux-Lovell Female 4.0 8.0 12.0 12.0 7th Laser Radial 192612 George Lane Male 10.0 6.0 16.0 16.0 8th Laser Radial 195548 Olivia Christie Female 11.0 7.0 18.0 18.0 9th Laser Radial 209278 Jason Hewitt Male 9.0 10.0 19.0 19.0 10th Laser Radial 196415 Harry Corston Male 8.0 17.0 25.0 25.0 11th Laser Radial 185811 Annabelle Rennie-Younger Female 16.0 9.0 25.0 25.0 12th Laser Radial 192279 Michelle Bain Female 12.0 13.0 25.0 25.0 13th Laser Radial 208790 Blake Selley Male 7.0 19.0 26.0 26.0 14th Laser Radial 129793 Finn Drummond Male 13.0 15.0 28.0 28.0 15th Laser Radial 202682 Lachlan Grimwade Male 14.0 14.0 28.0 28.0 16th Laser Radial 197247 blake Nicholson Male 17.0 12.0 29.0 29.0 17th Laser Radial 206381 Joshua Bull Male 18.0 16.0 34.0 34.0 18th Laser Radial 198225 Lewis Anderson Male 15.0 21.0 36.0 36.0 19th Laser Radial 201517 Philipp Governale Male 22.0 18.0 40.0 40.0 20th Laser Radial 208358 Ben Crane Male 21.0 20.0 41.0 41.0 21st Laser Radial 209281 Albert Stanley Male 32.0 UFD 11.0 43.0 43.0 22nd Laser Radial 208518 Julia Francis Female 20.0 23.0 43.0 43.0 23rd Laser Radial 199211 Marcus Van Dam Male 25.0 22.0 47.0 47.0 24th Laser Radial 163599 CLEMENTINE BRETAGNE Female 23.0 25.0 48.0 48.0 25th Laser Radial 188804 Alex Lee Male 26.0 24.0 50.0 50.0 26th Laser Radial 195540 Elly Warren Female 19.0 32.0 DNF 51.0 51.0 27th Laser Radial 196881 Jack Tripe Male 24.0 27.0 51.0 51.0 28th Laser Radial 201519 Scott Woodfield Male 27.0 28.0 55.0 55.0 29th Laser Radial 196410 Henry Goodall Male 28.0 29.0 57.0 57.0 30th Laser Radial 195538 Amy Anderson Female 32.0 UFD 26.0 58.0 58.0 31st Laser Radial 202941 Isabella Boyd Female 29.0 30.0 59.0 59.0 Laser Standard Fleet Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 18, Scoring system: Appendix A Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 R2 Total Nett 1st Laser Standard 210817 Andrew McKenzie Male 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 2nd Laser Standard 210166 Ning Zhao Male 2.0 3.0 5.0 5.0 3rd Laser Standard 197250 Thomas Saunders Male 4.0 2.0 6.0 6.0 4th Laser Standard 211518 Jianan Wu Male 3.0 4.0 7.0 7.0 5th Laser Standard 200330 Yuchen Gu Male 5.0 7.0 12.0 12.0 6th Laser Standard 206419 George Gautrey Male 7.0 6.0 13.0 13.0 7th Laser Standard 208519 Matthew Kempkers Male 11.0 5.0 16.0 16.0 8th Laser Standard 219191 Rui Tian Male 8.0 8.0 16.0 16.0 9th Laser Standard 181994 Dean Drummond Male 9.0 9.0 18.0 18.0 10th Laser Standard 200585 Chao Gui Male 6.0 13.0 19.0 19.0 11th Laser Standard 203773 Kayne Jacobson Male 13.0 10.0 23.0 23.0 12th Laser Standard 188661 Charles Corston Male 12.0 11.0 23.0 23.0 13th Laser Standard 203774 Ben Lutze Male 10.0 14.0 24.0 24.0 14th Laser Standard 181965 Tim Pitcaithly Male 14.0 12.0 26.0 26.0 15th Laser Standard 202688 Samuel Rushton Male 16.0 15.0 31.0 31.0 16th Laser Standard 206421 Jordan Zagonel Male 15.0 16.0 31.0 31.0 17th Laser Standard 210160 Richard Wright Male 17.0 17.0 34.0 34.0 18th Laser Standard 184691 Lindsay Overington-Knight Male 19.0 RET 19.0 DNC 38.0 38.0 Master Radial Fleet Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 29, Scoring system: Appendix A Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 R2 Total Nett 1st Master Radial 211509 Phil Wild Male 2.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 2nd Master Radial 185806 Richard Blakey Male 4.0 2.0 6.0 6.0 3rd Master Radial 202441 Edmund Tam Male 3.0 3.0 6.0 6.0 4th Master Radial 206029 kevin welsh Male 1.0 10.0 11.0 11.0 5th Master Radial 201518 Hamish Atkinson Male 7.0 4.0 11.0 11.0 6th Master Radial 202918 Mike Knowsley Male 5.0 6.0 11.0 11.0 7th Master Radial 202689 Roger Winton Male 10.0 7.0 17.0 17.0 8th Master Radial 206418 Bruce Jones Male 9.0 8.0 17.0 17.0 9th Master Radial 187892 Werner Hennig Male 8.0 9.0 17.0 17.0 10th Master Radial 193076 Mike Keeton Male 15.0 5.0 20.0 20.0 11th Master Radial 186661 greg corston Male 11.0 11.0 22.0 22.0 12th Master Radial 188808 Sandy Grigg Male 6.0 19.0 25.0 25.0 13th Master Radial 181993 Graeme Tee Male 13.0 12.0 25.0 25.0 14th Master Radial 186656 Kevin Jenkins Male 12.0 16.0 28.0 28.0 15th Master Radial 210505 Gus Fry Male 14.0 14.0 28.0 28.0 16th Master Radial 195541 Paul Francis Male 18.0 13.0 31.0 31.0 17th Master Radial 181997 Scott McDougall Male 16.0 18.0 34.0 34.0 18th Master Radial 179384 Georgi Yankov Male 17.0 17.0 34.0 34.0 19th Master Radial 207851 John Beckett Male 21.0 15.0 36.0 36.0 20th Master Radial 157154 Grant Cooze Male 19.0 21.0 40.0 40.0 21st Master Radial 180212 Michael Shields Male 23.0 20.0 43.0 43.0 22nd Master Radial 177778 Darren Gosse Male 20.0 24.0 44.0 44.0 23rd Master Radial 188800 Gill Waiting Female 22.0 22.0 44.0 44.0 24th Master Radial 197252 Kirsty MacDonald Female 24.0 23.0 47.0 47.0 25th Master Radial 163927 Paul Mygind Male 25.0 30.0 DNC 55.0 55.0 26th Master Radial 192278 Stew Taylor Male 30.0 DNC 30.0 DNC 60.0 60.0 26th Master Radial 177771 Murray Gauld Male 30.0 RET 30.0 DNC 60.0 60.0 26th Master Radial 209279 Don Christie Male 30.0 DNF 30.0 DNC 60.0 60.0 26th Master Radial 186660 Dragos Blaga Male 30.0 DNC 30.0 DNC 60.0 60.0 Master Standard Fleet Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 41, Scoring system: Appendix A Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 R2 Total Nett 1st Master Standard 202687 Kris Decke Male 2.0 2.0 4.0 4.0 2nd Master Standard 199225 Peter Kempkers Male 4.0 3.0 7.0 7.0 3rd Master Standard 167127 Mark Oliver Male 3.0 4.0 7.0 7.0 4th Master Standard 210488 Andrew Dellabarca Male 9.0 1.0 10.0 10.0 5th Master Standard 211504 Giles Grigg Male 1.0 9.0 10.0 10.0 6th Master Standard 208337 Tony Evans Male 7.0 10.0 17.0 17.0 7th Master Standard 159158 Milton Bloomfield Male 10.0 8.0 18.0 18.0 8th Master Standard 170536 Greg Wilshire Male 12.0 7.0 19.0 19.0 9th Master Standard 208529 Rob Woodward Male 8.0 11.0 19.0 19.0 10th Master Standard 198107 Nick Page Male 5.0 18.0 23.0 23.0 11th Master Standard 195549 Tony NIcholson Male 17.0 6.0 23.0 23.0 12th Master Standard 210161 Chris Sadler Male 11.0 13.0 24.0 24.0 13th Master Standard 210794 Nick Brewer Male 22.0 5.0 27.0 27.0 14th Master Standard 192705 Ken Atchison Male 13.0 14.0 27.0 27.0 15th Master Standard 202872 karl nicholson Male 16.0 15.0 31.0 31.0 16th Master Standard 211512 John Pitman Male 21.0 16.0 37.0 37.0 17th Master Standard 196418 Peter van Ryn Male 19.0 19.0 38.0 38.0 18th Master Standard 163947 Mark Hursthouse Male 23.0 17.0 40.0 40.0 19th Master Standard 190374 Robert Anderson Male 15.0 27.0 42.0 42.0 20th Master Standard 192308 Ian Wallace Male 20.0 24.0 44.0 44.0 21st Master Standard 198105 Paul Thomas Male 24.0 21.0 45.0 45.0 22nd Master Standard 161275 Simon Beck Male 27.0 20.0 47.0 47.0 23rd Master Standard 210507 Anthony Merrington Male 6.0 42.0 DNC 48.0 48.0 24th Master Standard 193136 Marco Canegallo Male 26.0 23.0 49.0 49.0 25th Master Standard 180209 garth cheyne Male 28.0 22.0 50.0 50.0 26th Master Standard 176921 Jonathan Gravit Male 25.0 26.0 51.0 51.0 27th Master Standard 196909 Garry Lock Male 42.0 UFD 12.0 54.0 54.0 28th Master Standard 196864 Owen Anderson Male 14.0 42.0 UFD 56.0 56.0 29th Master Standard 161265 Michael Gray Male 31.0 25.0 56.0 56.0 30th Master Standard 208887 Fergus Thomson Male 29.0 29.0 58.0 58.0 31st Master Standard 170545 Grant Abicht Male 18.0 42.0 DNC 60.0 60.0 32nd Master Standard 196883 Phil Jones Male 32.0 28.0 60.0 60.0 33rd Master Standard 210465 Allan Bindon Male 30.0 30.0 60.0 60.0 34th Master Standard 198115 Tom Kerr Male 33.0 31.0 64.0 64.0 35th Master Standard 198106 Ric Carr Male 35.0 32.0 67.0 67.0 36th Master Standard 100428 Thomas Schwarz Male 34.0 42.0 DNC 76.0 76.0 37th Master Standard 188811 Graeme Reid Male 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0 37th Master Standard 162117 Steve Robertson Male 42.0 RET 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0 37th Master Standard 162133 Dean Roe Male 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0 37th Master Standard 192639 Phil Clarke Male 42.0 RET 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0 37th Master Standard 172219 Barry Cutfield Male 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0 Sailwave Scoring Software 2.19.8

