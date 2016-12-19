Please select your home edition
Bayleys NZ Laser Nationals - China shines on Day 1

by Nick Page today at 9:39 am
Alastair Gifford (NZL) racing in August 2015 John Adair
Three Chinese crews are in the top five overall after Day 1 of the Open Laser division at the 2017 Bayleys Laser NZ Nationals being held at Lake Taupo.

Fresh winds from the westerly quarter provided ideal but challenging conditions for the first day.

Race 1 got underway after some complications caused by a front passing through with the wind changing from NW to WSW, requiring some adjustments to the course. The wind was blowing out of nearby Acacia Bay at 10 to 20 knots with plenty of big shifts and oscillations throwing up constant challenges to all the sailors and a few thrills and spills as the gusts came down the course.

The fleet of 120 started in four divisions with the Standard Open, Radial Open, Masters Standard and Masters Radial all having between 30 and 40 on the start line. In the Open defending champion Andrew McKenzie and NZL squad sailor Tom Saunders face a tough challenge from the visiting Chinese team sailors. At the end of Day 1 Andrew has well and truly laid down the gauntlet to defend his title with two bullets.

Zhao Ning CHN Laser - 2013 ISAF Sailing World Cup Qingdao © ISAF
Zhao Ning CHN Laser - 2013 ISAF Sailing World Cup Qingdao © ISAF


The Chinese team had a great day with Ning Zhao in second, Jianan Wu in fourth and Yuchen Gu in fifth. Breaking them up is NZL squad member Tom Saunders in third, scoring a second and fourth with our recent Youth Worlds rep George Gautrey also close to the action, finishing the day sixth overall.

In the Radials top youth sailor Alistair Gifford has a stellar day to lead with a first and second from our other leading youth sailor Josh Armit, who won the first race and then backed up with a third in the second race. They are followed by top Master Scott Leith, who has elected to sail in the Open Radial fleet, and top Women's sailors Susannah Pyatt sits in fourth. Local Youth sailors Blake Woodfield wraps up the top five with a consistent fifth and sixth for the day.

Andrew McKenzie (NZL) pictured at the Mens Laser event - Trofeo Princesa Sofia 2016, April 2016 © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
Andrew McKenzie (NZL) pictured at the Mens Laser event - Trofeo Princesa Sofia 2016, April 2016 © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/


In the Master Standard defending champion Andrew Dellabarca (M) had a tough first race after getting on the wrong side of a shift on the first beat but recovered to take out Race 2 after a close battle with past champion Kris Decke (AM). Kris leads the day overall after notching up second in both races.

Returning to the Nationals for the first time in several years Apprentice Giles Grigg had a fantastic first race to lead all the way and then did not get it quite right in the second race to finish the day equal fourth with Andrew. Second and third overall are leading GM's Peter Kempkers and Mark Oliver, who were both super consistent exchanging third and fourth in the 2 races.

In the Masters Radial Apprentice Phil Wild won both races convincingly with Richard Blakey (M), defending champion Ed Tam (M) both consistent to hold second and third overall. GM's Kevin Welsh and Hamish Atkinson and Master Mike Knowsley are the next group all tied on 11 points after two races.

So with a forecast for a bit less but still a solid breeze from the WSW tomorrow, we look forward to more quality racing and the opportunity for the leader to consolidate their positions.

For updated results click here

Bayleys Laser National Championship

Lake Taupo Yacht Club

Results are provisional as of 19:42 on January 19, 2017

Laser 4.7 Under 18 Fleet

Sailed: 1, Discards: 0, To count: 1, Entries: 2, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 Total Nett
1st Laser 4.7 Under 18 157141 Katie Reid   Female 3.0 DNC 3.0 3.0
1st Laser 4.7 Under 18 158879 Clementine Roe   Female 3.0 DNC 3.0 3.0

Laser Radial Fleet

Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 31, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 R2 Total Nett
1st Laser Radial 207850 Alastair Gifford   Male 2.0 1.0 3.0 3.0
2nd Laser Radial 209259 Josh Armit   Male 1.0 3.0 4.0 4.0
3rd Laser Radial 208521 Scott Leith   Male 3.0 2.0 5.0 5.0
4th Laser Radial 211559 Susannah Pyatt   Female 5.0 4.0 9.0 9.0
5th Laser Radial 181964 Blake Woodfield   Male 6.0 5.0 11.0 11.0
6th Laser Radial 210206 Stephanie Devaux-Lovell   Female 4.0 8.0 12.0 12.0
7th Laser Radial 192612 George Lane   Male 10.0 6.0 16.0 16.0
8th Laser Radial 195548 Olivia Christie   Female 11.0 7.0 18.0 18.0
9th Laser Radial 209278 Jason Hewitt   Male 9.0 10.0 19.0 19.0
10th Laser Radial 196415 Harry Corston   Male 8.0 17.0 25.0 25.0
11th Laser Radial 185811 Annabelle Rennie-Younger   Female 16.0 9.0 25.0 25.0
12th Laser Radial 192279 Michelle Bain   Female 12.0 13.0 25.0 25.0
13th Laser Radial 208790 Blake Selley   Male 7.0 19.0 26.0 26.0
14th Laser Radial 129793 Finn Drummond   Male 13.0 15.0 28.0 28.0
15th Laser Radial 202682 Lachlan Grimwade   Male 14.0 14.0 28.0 28.0
16th Laser Radial 197247 blake Nicholson   Male 17.0 12.0 29.0 29.0
17th Laser Radial 206381 Joshua Bull   Male 18.0 16.0 34.0 34.0
18th Laser Radial 198225 Lewis Anderson   Male 15.0 21.0 36.0 36.0
19th Laser Radial 201517 Philipp Governale   Male 22.0 18.0 40.0 40.0
20th Laser Radial 208358 Ben Crane   Male 21.0 20.0 41.0 41.0
21st Laser Radial 209281 Albert Stanley   Male 32.0 UFD 11.0 43.0 43.0
22nd Laser Radial 208518 Julia Francis   Female 20.0 23.0 43.0 43.0
23rd Laser Radial 199211 Marcus Van Dam   Male 25.0 22.0 47.0 47.0
24th Laser Radial 163599 CLEMENTINE BRETAGNE   Female 23.0 25.0 48.0 48.0
25th Laser Radial 188804 Alex Lee   Male 26.0 24.0 50.0 50.0
26th Laser Radial 195540 Elly Warren   Female 19.0 32.0 DNF 51.0 51.0
27th Laser Radial 196881 Jack Tripe   Male 24.0 27.0 51.0 51.0
28th Laser Radial 201519 Scott Woodfield   Male 27.0 28.0 55.0 55.0
29th Laser Radial 196410 Henry Goodall   Male 28.0 29.0 57.0 57.0
30th Laser Radial 195538 Amy Anderson   Female 32.0 UFD 26.0 58.0 58.0
31st Laser Radial 202941 Isabella Boyd   Female 29.0 30.0 59.0 59.0

Laser Standard Fleet

Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 18, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 R2 Total Nett
1st Laser Standard 210817 Andrew McKenzie   Male 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0
2nd Laser Standard 210166 Ning Zhao   Male 2.0 3.0 5.0 5.0
3rd Laser Standard 197250 Thomas Saunders   Male 4.0 2.0 6.0 6.0
4th Laser Standard 211518 Jianan Wu   Male 3.0 4.0 7.0 7.0
5th Laser Standard 200330 Yuchen Gu   Male 5.0 7.0 12.0 12.0
6th Laser Standard 206419 George Gautrey   Male 7.0 6.0 13.0 13.0
7th Laser Standard 208519 Matthew Kempkers   Male 11.0 5.0 16.0 16.0
8th Laser Standard 219191 Rui Tian   Male 8.0 8.0 16.0 16.0
9th Laser Standard 181994 Dean Drummond   Male 9.0 9.0 18.0 18.0
10th Laser Standard 200585 Chao Gui   Male 6.0 13.0 19.0 19.0
11th Laser Standard 203773 Kayne Jacobson   Male 13.0 10.0 23.0 23.0
12th Laser Standard 188661 Charles Corston   Male 12.0 11.0 23.0 23.0
13th Laser Standard 203774 Ben Lutze   Male 10.0 14.0 24.0 24.0
14th Laser Standard 181965 Tim Pitcaithly   Male 14.0 12.0 26.0 26.0
15th Laser Standard 202688 Samuel Rushton   Male 16.0 15.0 31.0 31.0
16th Laser Standard 206421 Jordan Zagonel   Male 15.0 16.0 31.0 31.0
17th Laser Standard 210160 Richard Wright   Male 17.0 17.0 34.0 34.0
18th Laser Standard 184691 Lindsay Overington-Knight   Male 19.0 RET 19.0 DNC 38.0 38.0

Master Radial Fleet

Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 29, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 R2 Total Nett
1st Master Radial 211509 Phil Wild   Male 2.0 1.0 3.0 3.0
2nd Master Radial 185806 Richard Blakey   Male 4.0 2.0 6.0 6.0
3rd Master Radial 202441 Edmund Tam   Male 3.0 3.0 6.0 6.0
4th Master Radial 206029 kevin welsh   Male 1.0 10.0 11.0 11.0
5th Master Radial 201518 Hamish Atkinson   Male 7.0 4.0 11.0 11.0
6th Master Radial 202918 Mike Knowsley   Male 5.0 6.0 11.0 11.0
7th Master Radial 202689 Roger Winton   Male 10.0 7.0 17.0 17.0
8th Master Radial 206418 Bruce Jones   Male 9.0 8.0 17.0 17.0
9th Master Radial 187892 Werner Hennig   Male 8.0 9.0 17.0 17.0
10th Master Radial 193076 Mike Keeton   Male 15.0 5.0 20.0 20.0
11th Master Radial 186661 greg corston   Male 11.0 11.0 22.0 22.0
12th Master Radial 188808 Sandy Grigg   Male 6.0 19.0 25.0 25.0
13th Master Radial 181993 Graeme Tee   Male 13.0 12.0 25.0 25.0
14th Master Radial 186656 Kevin Jenkins   Male 12.0 16.0 28.0 28.0
15th Master Radial 210505 Gus Fry   Male 14.0 14.0 28.0 28.0
16th Master Radial 195541 Paul Francis   Male 18.0 13.0 31.0 31.0
17th Master Radial 181997 Scott McDougall   Male 16.0 18.0 34.0 34.0
18th Master Radial 179384 Georgi Yankov   Male 17.0 17.0 34.0 34.0
19th Master Radial 207851 John Beckett   Male 21.0 15.0 36.0 36.0
20th Master Radial 157154 Grant Cooze   Male 19.0 21.0 40.0 40.0
21st Master Radial 180212 Michael Shields   Male 23.0 20.0 43.0 43.0
22nd Master Radial 177778 Darren Gosse   Male 20.0 24.0 44.0 44.0
23rd Master Radial 188800 Gill Waiting   Female 22.0 22.0 44.0 44.0
24th Master Radial 197252 Kirsty MacDonald   Female 24.0 23.0 47.0 47.0
25th Master Radial 163927 Paul Mygind   Male 25.0 30.0 DNC 55.0 55.0
26th Master Radial 192278 Stew Taylor   Male 30.0 DNC 30.0 DNC 60.0 60.0
26th Master Radial 177771 Murray Gauld   Male 30.0 RET 30.0 DNC 60.0 60.0
26th Master Radial 209279 Don Christie   Male 30.0 DNF 30.0 DNC 60.0 60.0
26th Master Radial 186660 Dragos Blaga   Male 30.0 DNC 30.0 DNC 60.0 60.0

Master Standard Fleet

Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 41, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank Fleet Sail No HelmName Rating Sex R1 R2 Total Nett
1st Master Standard 202687 Kris Decke   Male 2.0 2.0 4.0 4.0
2nd Master Standard 199225 Peter Kempkers   Male 4.0 3.0 7.0 7.0
3rd Master Standard 167127 Mark Oliver   Male 3.0 4.0 7.0 7.0
4th Master Standard 210488 Andrew Dellabarca   Male 9.0 1.0 10.0 10.0
5th Master Standard 211504 Giles Grigg   Male 1.0 9.0 10.0 10.0
6th Master Standard 208337 Tony Evans   Male 7.0 10.0 17.0 17.0
7th Master Standard 159158 Milton Bloomfield   Male 10.0 8.0 18.0 18.0
8th Master Standard 170536 Greg Wilshire   Male 12.0 7.0 19.0 19.0
9th Master Standard 208529 Rob Woodward   Male 8.0 11.0 19.0 19.0
10th Master Standard 198107 Nick Page   Male 5.0 18.0 23.0 23.0
11th Master Standard 195549 Tony NIcholson   Male 17.0 6.0 23.0 23.0
12th Master Standard 210161 Chris Sadler   Male 11.0 13.0 24.0 24.0
13th Master Standard 210794 Nick Brewer   Male 22.0 5.0 27.0 27.0
14th Master Standard 192705 Ken Atchison   Male 13.0 14.0 27.0 27.0
15th Master Standard 202872 karl nicholson   Male 16.0 15.0 31.0 31.0
16th Master Standard 211512 John Pitman   Male 21.0 16.0 37.0 37.0
17th Master Standard 196418 Peter van Ryn   Male 19.0 19.0 38.0 38.0
18th Master Standard 163947 Mark Hursthouse   Male 23.0 17.0 40.0 40.0
19th Master Standard 190374 Robert Anderson   Male 15.0 27.0 42.0 42.0
20th Master Standard 192308 Ian Wallace   Male 20.0 24.0 44.0 44.0
21st Master Standard 198105 Paul Thomas   Male 24.0 21.0 45.0 45.0
22nd Master Standard 161275 Simon Beck   Male 27.0 20.0 47.0 47.0
23rd Master Standard 210507 Anthony Merrington   Male 6.0 42.0 DNC 48.0 48.0
24th Master Standard 193136 Marco Canegallo   Male 26.0 23.0 49.0 49.0
25th Master Standard 180209 garth cheyne   Male 28.0 22.0 50.0 50.0
26th Master Standard 176921 Jonathan Gravit   Male 25.0 26.0 51.0 51.0
27th Master Standard 196909 Garry Lock   Male 42.0 UFD 12.0 54.0 54.0
28th Master Standard 196864 Owen Anderson   Male 14.0 42.0 UFD 56.0 56.0
29th Master Standard 161265 Michael Gray   Male 31.0 25.0 56.0 56.0
30th Master Standard 208887 Fergus Thomson   Male 29.0 29.0 58.0 58.0
31st Master Standard 170545 Grant Abicht   Male 18.0 42.0 DNC 60.0 60.0
32nd Master Standard 196883 Phil Jones   Male 32.0 28.0 60.0 60.0
33rd Master Standard 210465 Allan Bindon   Male 30.0 30.0 60.0 60.0
34th Master Standard 198115 Tom Kerr   Male 33.0 31.0 64.0 64.0
35th Master Standard 198106 Ric Carr   Male 35.0 32.0 67.0 67.0
36th Master Standard 100428 Thomas Schwarz   Male 34.0 42.0 DNC 76.0 76.0
37th Master Standard 188811 Graeme Reid   Male 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0
37th Master Standard 162117 Steve Robertson   Male 42.0 RET 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0
37th Master Standard 162133 Dean Roe   Male 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0
37th Master Standard 192639 Phil Clarke   Male 42.0 RET 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0
37th Master Standard 172219 Barry Cutfield   Male 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC 84.0 84.0

 

 

