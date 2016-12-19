Bayleys NZ Laser Nationals - China shines on Day 1
Three Chinese crews are in the top five overall after Day 1 of the Open Laser division at the 2017 Bayleys Laser NZ Nationals being held at Lake Taupo.
Alastair Gifford (NZL) racing in August 2015 John Adair
Fresh winds from the westerly quarter provided ideal but challenging conditions for the first day.
Race 1 got underway after some complications caused by a front passing through with the wind changing from NW to WSW, requiring some adjustments to the course. The wind was blowing out of nearby Acacia Bay at 10 to 20 knots with plenty of big shifts and oscillations throwing up constant challenges to all the sailors and a few thrills and spills as the gusts came down the course.
The fleet of 120 started in four divisions with the Standard Open, Radial Open, Masters Standard and Masters Radial all having between 30 and 40 on the start line. In the Open defending champion Andrew McKenzie and NZL squad sailor Tom Saunders face a tough challenge from the visiting Chinese team sailors. At the end of Day 1 Andrew has well and truly laid down the gauntlet to defend his title with two bullets.
The Chinese team had a great day with Ning Zhao in second, Jianan Wu in fourth and Yuchen Gu in fifth. Breaking them up is NZL squad member Tom Saunders in third, scoring a second and fourth with our recent Youth Worlds rep George Gautrey also close to the action, finishing the day sixth overall.
In the Radials top youth sailor Alistair Gifford has a stellar day to lead with a first and second from our other leading youth sailor Josh Armit, who won the first race and then backed up with a third in the second race. They are followed by top Master Scott Leith, who has elected to sail in the Open Radial fleet, and top Women's sailors Susannah Pyatt sits in fourth. Local Youth sailors Blake Woodfield wraps up the top five with a consistent fifth and sixth for the day.
In the Master Standard defending champion Andrew Dellabarca (M) had a tough first race after getting on the wrong side of a shift on the first beat but recovered to take out Race 2 after a close battle with past champion Kris Decke (AM). Kris leads the day overall after notching up second in both races.
Returning to the Nationals for the first time in several years Apprentice Giles Grigg had a fantastic first race to lead all the way and then did not get it quite right in the second race to finish the day equal fourth with Andrew. Second and third overall are leading GM's Peter Kempkers and Mark Oliver, who were both super consistent exchanging third and fourth in the 2 races.
In the Masters Radial Apprentice Phil Wild won both races convincingly with Richard Blakey (M), defending champion Ed Tam (M) both consistent to hold second and third overall. GM's Kevin Welsh and Hamish Atkinson and Master Mike Knowsley are the next group all tied on 11 points after two races.
So with a forecast for a bit less but still a solid breeze from the WSW tomorrow, we look forward to more quality racing and the opportunity for the leader to consolidate their positions.
Bayleys Laser National Championship
Lake Taupo Yacht Club
Results are provisional as of 19:42 on January 19, 2017
Laser 4.7 Under 18 Fleet
Sailed: 1, Discards: 0, To count: 1, Entries: 2, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Fleet
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Rating
|Sex
|R1
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|Laser 4.7 Under 18
|157141
|Katie Reid
|
|Female
|3.0 DNC
|3.0
|3.0
|1st
|Laser 4.7 Under 18
|158879
|Clementine Roe
|
|Female
|3.0 DNC
|3.0
|3.0
Laser Radial Fleet
Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 31, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Fleet
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Rating
|Sex
|R1
|R2
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|Laser Radial
|207850
|Alastair Gifford
|
|Male
|2.0
|1.0
|3.0
|3.0
|2nd
|Laser Radial
|209259
|Josh Armit
|
|Male
|1.0
|3.0
|4.0
|4.0
|3rd
|Laser Radial
|208521
|Scott Leith
|
|Male
|3.0
|2.0
|5.0
|5.0
|4th
|Laser Radial
|211559
|Susannah Pyatt
|
|Female
|5.0
|4.0
|9.0
|9.0
|5th
|Laser Radial
|181964
|Blake Woodfield
|
|Male
|6.0
|5.0
|11.0
|11.0
|6th
|Laser Radial
|210206
|Stephanie Devaux-Lovell
|
|Female
|4.0
|8.0
|12.0
|12.0
|7th
|Laser Radial
|192612
|George Lane
|
|Male
|10.0
|6.0
|16.0
|16.0
|8th
|Laser Radial
|195548
|Olivia Christie
|
|Female
|11.0
|7.0
|18.0
|18.0
|9th
|Laser Radial
|209278
|Jason Hewitt
|
|Male
|9.0
|10.0
|19.0
|19.0
|10th
|Laser Radial
|196415
|Harry Corston
|
|Male
|8.0
|17.0
|25.0
|25.0
|11th
|Laser Radial
|185811
|Annabelle Rennie-Younger
|
|Female
|16.0
|9.0
|25.0
|25.0
|12th
|Laser Radial
|192279
|Michelle Bain
|
|Female
|12.0
|13.0
|25.0
|25.0
|13th
|Laser Radial
|208790
|Blake Selley
|
|Male
|7.0
|19.0
|26.0
|26.0
|14th
|Laser Radial
|129793
|Finn Drummond
|
|Male
|13.0
|15.0
|28.0
|28.0
|15th
|Laser Radial
|202682
|Lachlan Grimwade
|
|Male
|14.0
|14.0
|28.0
|28.0
|16th
|Laser Radial
|197247
|blake Nicholson
|
|Male
|17.0
|12.0
|29.0
|29.0
|17th
|Laser Radial
|206381
|Joshua Bull
|
|Male
|18.0
|16.0
|34.0
|34.0
|18th
|Laser Radial
|198225
|Lewis Anderson
|
|Male
|15.0
|21.0
|36.0
|36.0
|19th
|Laser Radial
|201517
|Philipp Governale
|
|Male
|22.0
|18.0
|40.0
|40.0
|20th
|Laser Radial
|208358
|Ben Crane
|
|Male
|21.0
|20.0
|41.0
|41.0
|21st
|Laser Radial
|209281
|Albert Stanley
|
|Male
|32.0 UFD
|11.0
|43.0
|43.0
|22nd
|Laser Radial
|208518
|Julia Francis
|
|Female
|20.0
|23.0
|43.0
|43.0
|23rd
|Laser Radial
|199211
|Marcus Van Dam
|
|Male
|25.0
|22.0
|47.0
|47.0
|24th
|Laser Radial
|163599
|CLEMENTINE BRETAGNE
|
|Female
|23.0
|25.0
|48.0
|48.0
|25th
|Laser Radial
|188804
|Alex Lee
|
|Male
|26.0
|24.0
|50.0
|50.0
|26th
|Laser Radial
|195540
|Elly Warren
|
|Female
|19.0
|32.0 DNF
|51.0
|51.0
|27th
|Laser Radial
|196881
|Jack Tripe
|
|Male
|24.0
|27.0
|51.0
|51.0
|28th
|Laser Radial
|201519
|Scott Woodfield
|
|Male
|27.0
|28.0
|55.0
|55.0
|29th
|Laser Radial
|196410
|Henry Goodall
|
|Male
|28.0
|29.0
|57.0
|57.0
|30th
|Laser Radial
|195538
|Amy Anderson
|
|Female
|32.0 UFD
|26.0
|58.0
|58.0
|31st
|Laser Radial
|202941
|Isabella Boyd
|
|Female
|29.0
|30.0
|59.0
|59.0
Laser Standard Fleet
Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 18, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Fleet
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Rating
|Sex
|R1
|R2
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|Laser Standard
|210817
|Andrew McKenzie
|
|Male
|1.0
|1.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2nd
|Laser Standard
|210166
|Ning Zhao
|
|Male
|2.0
|3.0
|5.0
|5.0
|3rd
|Laser Standard
|197250
|Thomas Saunders
|
|Male
|4.0
|2.0
|6.0
|6.0
|4th
|Laser Standard
|211518
|Jianan Wu
|
|Male
|3.0
|4.0
|7.0
|7.0
|5th
|Laser Standard
|200330
|Yuchen Gu
|
|Male
|5.0
|7.0
|12.0
|12.0
|6th
|Laser Standard
|206419
|George Gautrey
|
|Male
|7.0
|6.0
|13.0
|13.0
|7th
|Laser Standard
|208519
|Matthew Kempkers
|
|Male
|11.0
|5.0
|16.0
|16.0
|8th
|Laser Standard
|219191
|Rui Tian
|
|Male
|8.0
|8.0
|16.0
|16.0
|9th
|Laser Standard
|181994
|Dean Drummond
|
|Male
|9.0
|9.0
|18.0
|18.0
|10th
|Laser Standard
|200585
|Chao Gui
|
|Male
|6.0
|13.0
|19.0
|19.0
|11th
|Laser Standard
|203773
|Kayne Jacobson
|
|Male
|13.0
|10.0
|23.0
|23.0
|12th
|Laser Standard
|188661
|Charles Corston
|
|Male
|12.0
|11.0
|23.0
|23.0
|13th
|Laser Standard
|203774
|Ben Lutze
|
|Male
|10.0
|14.0
|24.0
|24.0
|14th
|Laser Standard
|181965
|Tim Pitcaithly
|
|Male
|14.0
|12.0
|26.0
|26.0
|15th
|Laser Standard
|202688
|Samuel Rushton
|
|Male
|16.0
|15.0
|31.0
|31.0
|16th
|Laser Standard
|206421
|Jordan Zagonel
|
|Male
|15.0
|16.0
|31.0
|31.0
|17th
|Laser Standard
|210160
|Richard Wright
|
|Male
|17.0
|17.0
|34.0
|34.0
|18th
|Laser Standard
|184691
|Lindsay Overington-Knight
|
|Male
|19.0 RET
|19.0 DNC
|38.0
|38.0
Master Radial Fleet
Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 29, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Fleet
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Rating
|Sex
|R1
|R2
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|Master Radial
|211509
|Phil Wild
|
|Male
|2.0
|1.0
|3.0
|3.0
|2nd
|Master Radial
|185806
|Richard Blakey
|
|Male
|4.0
|2.0
|6.0
|6.0
|3rd
|Master Radial
|202441
|Edmund Tam
|
|Male
|3.0
|3.0
|6.0
|6.0
|4th
|Master Radial
|206029
|kevin welsh
|
|Male
|1.0
|10.0
|11.0
|11.0
|5th
|Master Radial
|201518
|Hamish Atkinson
|
|Male
|7.0
|4.0
|11.0
|11.0
|6th
|Master Radial
|202918
|Mike Knowsley
|
|Male
|5.0
|6.0
|11.0
|11.0
|7th
|Master Radial
|202689
|Roger Winton
|
|Male
|10.0
|7.0
|17.0
|17.0
|8th
|Master Radial
|206418
|Bruce Jones
|
|Male
|9.0
|8.0
|17.0
|17.0
|9th
|Master Radial
|187892
|Werner Hennig
|
|Male
|8.0
|9.0
|17.0
|17.0
|10th
|Master Radial
|193076
|Mike Keeton
|
|Male
|15.0
|5.0
|20.0
|20.0
|11th
|Master Radial
|186661
|greg corston
|
|Male
|11.0
|11.0
|22.0
|22.0
|12th
|Master Radial
|188808
|Sandy Grigg
|
|Male
|6.0
|19.0
|25.0
|25.0
|13th
|Master Radial
|181993
|Graeme Tee
|
|Male
|13.0
|12.0
|25.0
|25.0
|14th
|Master Radial
|186656
|Kevin Jenkins
|
|Male
|12.0
|16.0
|28.0
|28.0
|15th
|Master Radial
|210505
|Gus Fry
|
|Male
|14.0
|14.0
|28.0
|28.0
|16th
|Master Radial
|195541
|Paul Francis
|
|Male
|18.0
|13.0
|31.0
|31.0
|17th
|Master Radial
|181997
|Scott McDougall
|
|Male
|16.0
|18.0
|34.0
|34.0
|18th
|Master Radial
|179384
|Georgi Yankov
|
|Male
|17.0
|17.0
|34.0
|34.0
|19th
|Master Radial
|207851
|John Beckett
|
|Male
|21.0
|15.0
|36.0
|36.0
|20th
|Master Radial
|157154
|Grant Cooze
|
|Male
|19.0
|21.0
|40.0
|40.0
|21st
|Master Radial
|180212
|Michael Shields
|
|Male
|23.0
|20.0
|43.0
|43.0
|22nd
|Master Radial
|177778
|Darren Gosse
|
|Male
|20.0
|24.0
|44.0
|44.0
|23rd
|Master Radial
|188800
|Gill Waiting
|
|Female
|22.0
|22.0
|44.0
|44.0
|24th
|Master Radial
|197252
|Kirsty MacDonald
|
|Female
|24.0
|23.0
|47.0
|47.0
|25th
|Master Radial
|163927
|Paul Mygind
|
|Male
|25.0
|30.0 DNC
|55.0
|55.0
|26th
|Master Radial
|192278
|Stew Taylor
|
|Male
|30.0 DNC
|30.0 DNC
|60.0
|60.0
|26th
|Master Radial
|177771
|Murray Gauld
|
|Male
|30.0 RET
|30.0 DNC
|60.0
|60.0
|26th
|Master Radial
|209279
|Don Christie
|
|Male
|30.0 DNF
|30.0 DNC
|60.0
|60.0
|26th
|Master Radial
|186660
|Dragos Blaga
|
|Male
|30.0 DNC
|30.0 DNC
|60.0
|60.0
Master Standard Fleet
Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 41, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Fleet
|Sail No
|HelmName
|Rating
|Sex
|R1
|R2
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|Master Standard
|202687
|Kris Decke
|
|Male
|2.0
|2.0
|4.0
|4.0
|2nd
|Master Standard
|199225
|Peter Kempkers
|
|Male
|4.0
|3.0
|7.0
|7.0
|3rd
|Master Standard
|167127
|Mark Oliver
|
|Male
|3.0
|4.0
|7.0
|7.0
|4th
|Master Standard
|210488
|Andrew Dellabarca
|
|Male
|9.0
|1.0
|10.0
|10.0
|5th
|Master Standard
|211504
|Giles Grigg
|
|Male
|1.0
|9.0
|10.0
|10.0
|6th
|Master Standard
|208337
|Tony Evans
|
|Male
|7.0
|10.0
|17.0
|17.0
|7th
|Master Standard
|159158
|Milton Bloomfield
|
|Male
|10.0
|8.0
|18.0
|18.0
|8th
|Master Standard
|170536
|Greg Wilshire
|
|Male
|12.0
|7.0
|19.0
|19.0
|9th
|Master Standard
|208529
|Rob Woodward
|
|Male
|8.0
|11.0
|19.0
|19.0
|10th
|Master Standard
|198107
|Nick Page
|
|Male
|5.0
|18.0
|23.0
|23.0
|11th
|Master Standard
|195549
|Tony NIcholson
|
|Male
|17.0
|6.0
|23.0
|23.0
|12th
|Master Standard
|210161
|Chris Sadler
|
|Male
|11.0
|13.0
|24.0
|24.0
|13th
|Master Standard
|210794
|Nick Brewer
|
|Male
|22.0
|5.0
|27.0
|27.0
|14th
|Master Standard
|192705
|Ken Atchison
|
|Male
|13.0
|14.0
|27.0
|27.0
|15th
|Master Standard
|202872
|karl nicholson
|
|Male
|16.0
|15.0
|31.0
|31.0
|16th
|Master Standard
|211512
|John Pitman
|
|Male
|21.0
|16.0
|37.0
|37.0
|17th
|Master Standard
|196418
|Peter van Ryn
|
|Male
|19.0
|19.0
|38.0
|38.0
|18th
|Master Standard
|163947
|Mark Hursthouse
|
|Male
|23.0
|17.0
|40.0
|40.0
|19th
|Master Standard
|190374
|Robert Anderson
|
|Male
|15.0
|27.0
|42.0
|42.0
|20th
|Master Standard
|192308
|Ian Wallace
|
|Male
|20.0
|24.0
|44.0
|44.0
|21st
|Master Standard
|198105
|Paul Thomas
|
|Male
|24.0
|21.0
|45.0
|45.0
|22nd
|Master Standard
|161275
|Simon Beck
|
|Male
|27.0
|20.0
|47.0
|47.0
|23rd
|Master Standard
|210507
|Anthony Merrington
|
|Male
|6.0
|42.0 DNC
|48.0
|48.0
|24th
|Master Standard
|193136
|Marco Canegallo
|
|Male
|26.0
|23.0
|49.0
|49.0
|25th
|Master Standard
|180209
|garth cheyne
|
|Male
|28.0
|22.0
|50.0
|50.0
|26th
|Master Standard
|176921
|Jonathan Gravit
|
|Male
|25.0
|26.0
|51.0
|51.0
|27th
|Master Standard
|196909
|Garry Lock
|
|Male
|42.0 UFD
|12.0
|54.0
|54.0
|28th
|Master Standard
|196864
|Owen Anderson
|
|Male
|14.0
|42.0 UFD
|56.0
|56.0
|29th
|Master Standard
|161265
|Michael Gray
|
|Male
|31.0
|25.0
|56.0
|56.0
|30th
|Master Standard
|208887
|Fergus Thomson
|
|Male
|29.0
|29.0
|58.0
|58.0
|31st
|Master Standard
|170545
|Grant Abicht
|
|Male
|18.0
|42.0 DNC
|60.0
|60.0
|32nd
|Master Standard
|196883
|Phil Jones
|
|Male
|32.0
|28.0
|60.0
|60.0
|33rd
|Master Standard
|210465
|Allan Bindon
|
|Male
|30.0
|30.0
|60.0
|60.0
|34th
|Master Standard
|198115
|Tom Kerr
|
|Male
|33.0
|31.0
|64.0
|64.0
|35th
|Master Standard
|198106
|Ric Carr
|
|Male
|35.0
|32.0
|67.0
|67.0
|36th
|Master Standard
|100428
|Thomas Schwarz
|
|Male
|34.0
|42.0 DNC
|76.0
|76.0
|37th
|Master Standard
|188811
|Graeme Reid
|
|Male
|42.0 DNC
|42.0 DNC
|84.0
|84.0
|37th
|Master Standard
|162117
|Steve Robertson
|
|Male
|42.0 RET
|42.0 DNC
|84.0
|84.0
|37th
|Master Standard
|162133
|Dean Roe
|
|Male
|42.0 DNC
|42.0 DNC
|84.0
|84.0
|37th
|Master Standard
|192639
|Phil Clarke
|
|Male
|42.0 RET
|42.0 DNC
|84.0
|84.0
|37th
|Master Standard
|172219
|Barry Cutfield
|
|Male
|42.0 DNC
|42.0 DNC
|84.0
|84.0
